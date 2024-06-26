AOC defeats moderate challenger in Democratic primary

In a closely watched primary, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has emerged victorious, securing her position as the Democratic candidate for New York’s 14th Congressional District.

The 34-year-old progressive, known as AOC, overcame a challenge from 66-year-old investment banker Marty Dolan, who positioned himself as a moderate alternative.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman stands with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley at a campaign stop in Hartley Park in Mount Vernon on June 24, 2024.

More: Taking on the squad: Meet the Democratic investment banker challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Dolan criticized Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign for being too extreme and out of touch with her constituents. He focused on issues like the migrant crisis, bail reform, and New York City’s economic challenges. Despite his efforts, Dolan’s message did not gain enough traction. His campaign, funded largely by personal loans, couldn’t match Ocasio-Cortez’s $8 million war chest.

Ocasio-Cortez, who first shocked the political establishment in 2018 by defeating a 10-term incumbent, built a national profile through her advocacy and membership in “The Squad.” She focused on her legislative achievements and ongoing efforts to address income inequality, climate change, and social justice issues. Her refusal to debate Dolan drew some criticism but ultimately did not hurt her standing with voters.

Marty Dolan, 66, will be challenging U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary in June in an effort to represent the 14th Congressional District in the east Bronx neighborhoods of Hunts Point, Co-Op City, Throgs Neck and Parkchester, plus the Queens neighborhoods of Astoria, East Elmhurst and part of Jackson Heights. Dolan is seen along the waterfront in Astoria, Queens, N.Y., on June 13, 2024.

More: Lauren Boebert runs in GOP race, Democrats clash over Israel: What to know about Tuesday's pivotal primaries

Turnout for the primary was robust, reflecting strong feelings on both sides. In many parts of the district, particularly underrepresented areas, voters supported Ocasio-Cortez’s continued advocacy.

With the primary victory secured, Ocasio-Cortez is poised to compete in the November general election, where she is heavily favored in the deeply Democratic district.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at JYurow@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter @JeremyYurow

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AOC wins NY-14 Democratic primary