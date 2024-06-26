AOC defeats moderate challenger in Democratic primary
In a closely watched primary, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, has emerged victorious, securing her position as the Democratic candidate for New York’s 14th Congressional District.
The 34-year-old progressive, known as AOC, overcame a challenge from 66-year-old investment banker Marty Dolan, who positioned himself as a moderate alternative.
More: Taking on the squad: Meet the Democratic investment banker challenging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Dolan criticized Ocasio-Cortez during the campaign for being too extreme and out of touch with her constituents. He focused on issues like the migrant crisis, bail reform, and New York City’s economic challenges. Despite his efforts, Dolan’s message did not gain enough traction. His campaign, funded largely by personal loans, couldn’t match Ocasio-Cortez’s $8 million war chest.
Ocasio-Cortez, who first shocked the political establishment in 2018 by defeating a 10-term incumbent, built a national profile through her advocacy and membership in “The Squad.” She focused on her legislative achievements and ongoing efforts to address income inequality, climate change, and social justice issues. Her refusal to debate Dolan drew some criticism but ultimately did not hurt her standing with voters.
More: Lauren Boebert runs in GOP race, Democrats clash over Israel: What to know about Tuesday's pivotal primaries
Turnout for the primary was robust, reflecting strong feelings on both sides. In many parts of the district, particularly underrepresented areas, voters supported Ocasio-Cortez’s continued advocacy.
With the primary victory secured, Ocasio-Cortez is poised to compete in the November general election, where she is heavily favored in the deeply Democratic district.
Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at JYurow@gannett.com or on X, formerly Twitter @JeremyYurow
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: AOC wins NY-14 Democratic primary