AP Explains: Solar eclipse awes people across US, Mexico, aids in scientific studies
Across North America, people were wowed by a total solar eclipse. AP Writer Marcia Dunn explains why Monday's eclipse is particularly special.
Across North America, people were wowed by a total solar eclipse. AP Writer Marcia Dunn explains why Monday's eclipse is particularly special.
Spider-Man Pointing NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a bizarre, sliver of an object speeding across the lunar surface last month. An image taken by the satellite's narrow-angle camera shows a mysterious sliver-like object as it orbits the Moon. And as it turns out, we're not looking at the first evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence — there's […]
The discovery of “truly monumental proportions” is at least 5,000 years old, researchers said.
The April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse gave new life to old fears.
Indianapolis was among a string of cities across Mexico and the U.S. to experience a total solar eclipse on Monday. Video is courtesy of NASA.
Scientists peeled back the layers of history to find the afflictions of a bygone era.
The sight and sound of trillions of cicadas surfacing across much of America, a massive invasion of two separate groups called broods emerging at the same time, has scientists buzzing. For the first time in more than 200 years, two broods -- Brood XIX, known as the "Great Southern Brood," and Brood XIII, known as the "Northern Illinois Brood" -- will emerge from the ground simultaneously. While there is not extensive overlap between the two broods, some regions, especially in America's heartland, will experience a double-whammy of cicada occupation, experts told ABC News.
France's National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap) says it has unearthed the remains of a medieval castle in Vannes, on the coast of Brittany. Unexpected discoveries have allowed archaeologists to sketch out the 600-year-old structure and its internal life for the first time. Inrap says it carried out the dig – commissioned by the Vannes city council – early last year to check for remains before the 18th-century building on site underwent construction to become a fine art
NASA announced this week that it’s chosen Intuitive Machines, Lunar Outpost and Venturi Astrolab to develop their lunar terrain vehicles (LTV) in a feasibility study over the next year. One will eventually be chosen for a demonstration mission.
Direct sunlight is not what cameras are made for.
This diagram easily breaks down the science of what's happening in space with the sun, moon, and Earth during the April 8 total solar eclipse.
A new sea level data map shows flood risk zones will extend higher and further inland on Canada's coast, particularly impacting populated areas in parts of Metro Vancouver south of the Fraser River. It's estimated 325,000 people in Canada will live on land falling in annual flood risk zones by 2100, according information released Thursday by Climate Central, a Princeton, New Jersey-based, non-profit group of scientists and communicators.That's a 10 per cent increase from the group's 2030 estimat
Search engine giant Google honored the total solar eclipse on Monday through its famous doodle drawing.
MONTREAL — People who descended on southern Quebec from afar for a view of Monday's total solar eclipse were rewarded with perfect viewing conditions for what many described as an emotional experience. One of the province's most prized viewing points was Mont-Mégantic provincial park in Quebec's Eastern Townships, a dark-sky preserve that has been preparing for more than a year for Monday's cosmic spectacle. It had made 2,500 tickets available for visitors, and they were quickly snapped up. Just
NASA shared timelapses on X of Mars' two moons completely separate transits of the sun in preparation for today's North American total solar eclipse.
Looming Shadow Today's stunning total solar eclipse has drawn millions of people from their desks to gaze at the sky and witness a truly extraordinary and exceedingly rare event. And while the views from the ground are expectedly breathtaking, the eclipse is even more staggering when viewed from space. Video footage shard by NASA shows […]
South Korea has successfully launched its second military spy satellite into orbit, days after North Korea reaffirmed its plan to launch multiple reconnaissance satellites this year. The Koreas each launched their first spy satellites last year — North Korea in November and South Korea in December — amid heightened animosities.
General Motors is one of the partners behind the Lunar Dawn project.
Total solar eclipses make weird things happen, from shadows to pink prominences. It's hard to spot them all, but photos capture what you missed.
A coastal scientist explains why marshes, mangroves and other wetlands can’t keep up with the effects of climate change, and how human infrastructure is making it harder for them to survive.
The next total eclipse will be on 12 August 2026 and will cover large areas of the northern hemisphere.View on euronews