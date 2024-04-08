Advertisement
SOLAR ECLIPSE RECAP:

'Once in a lifetime': Cross-Canada highlights from a celestial event for the ages

Tell us: Did you view the solar eclipse? Check out Niagara's quirky world record, photos and clips of totality

AP Explains: Solar eclipse awes people across US, Mexico, aids in scientific studies

Canadian Press Videos

Across North America, people were wowed by a total solar eclipse. AP Writer Marcia Dunn explains why Monday's eclipse is particularly special.