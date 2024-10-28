AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT

The Canadian Press
·11 min read

Israel passes laws to restrict the work of a UN agency that is a lifeline for Gaza

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers passed two laws on Monday that could threaten the work of the main U.N. agency providing aid to people in Gaza by barring it from operating on Israeli soil, severing ties with it and labeling it a terror organization.

The laws, which do not immediately go into effect, signal a new low for a long-troubled relationship between Israel and the U.N. Israel’s international allies said they were deeply worried about their potential impact on Palestinians as the Gaza war’s humanitarian toll worsens.

Under the first law, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA, would be banned from conducting “any activity” or providing any service inside Israel. The second law would sever Israel's diplomatic ties with the agency.

The laws risk collapsing the already fragile process for distributing aid in Gaza at a moment when Israel is under increased U.S. pressure to ramp up aid. UNRWA’s chief called them “a dangerous precedent.”

Israel has alleged that some of UNRWA’s thousands of staff members participated in the Hamas attacks last year that sparked the war in Gaza. It also has said hundreds of UNRWA staff have militant ties and that it has found Hamas military assets in or under the agency’s facilities.

___

Harris rallies Philadelphia voters at church, barbershop, bookstore, restaurant and basketball court

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kamala Harris said Sunday that “no one can sit on the sidelines” in this year's presidential election, capping a day of campaigning across the largest city in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania.

“We are focused on the future and we are focused on the needs of the American people," Harris said, "as opposed to Donald Trump, who spends full time looking in the mirror focused on himself.”

Speaking at a city recreation center, the Democratic vice president singled out young voters, praising them for being “rightly impatient for change," and told the audience that “there is too much at stake” in the campaign.

“We must not wake up the day after the election and have any regret about what we could have done in these next nine days," Harris said.

Mark Ruffalo and Don Cheadle, two actors who starred in Marvel's “Avengers” movies, were at the rally. Harris reminded the crowd that Pennsylvania's deadline for early voting is Tuesday, telling them to “get it done tomorrow if you can.”

___

Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.

With just over a week before Election Day, speakers at the rally Sunday night labeled Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” called Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris “the devil,” and said the woman vying to become the first woman and Black woman president had begun her career as a prostitute.

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” said Tony Hinchcliffe, a stand-up comic whose set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election just nine days away.

His joke was immediately criticized by Harris’ campaign as it competes with Trump to win over Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states. Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny backed Harris shortly after Hinchcliffe's appearance.

The normally pugnacious Trump campaign took the rare step of distancing itself from Hinchcliffe. “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," senior adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.

___

Americans in Puerto Rico can't vote for US president. Their anger at Trump is shaping the race

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.

Puerto Ricans cannot vote in general elections despite being U.S. citizens, but they can exert a powerful influence with relatives on the mainland. Phones across the island of 3.2 million people were ringing minutes after the speaker derided the U.S. territory Sunday night, and they still buzzed Monday.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris is competing with Trump to win over Puerto Rican communities in Pennsylvania and other swing states. Shortly after stand-up comic Tony Hinchcliffe said that, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” Puerto Rican reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny announced he was backing Harris.

Hinchcliffe's set also included lewd and racist comments about Latinos, Jews and Black people, all key constituencies in the election.

Milagros Serrano, 81, has a son who lives in the swing state of Pennsylvania and said the entire family was outraged by the comedian’s comments.

___

US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow, including the potential for political violence, attempts to overturn the election results and its broader implications for democracy, according to a new poll.

The findings of the survey, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, speak to persistent concerns about the fragility of the world’s oldest democracy, nearly four years after former President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the 2020 election results inspired a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in a violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

About 4 in 10 registered voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about violent attempts to overturn the results after the November election. A similar share is worried about legal efforts to do so. And about 1 in 3 voters say they are “extremely” or “very” concerned about attempts by local or state election officials to stop the results from being finalized.

Relatively few voters — about one-third or less — are “not very” or “not at all” concerned about any of that happening.

Trump has continued to lie about fraud costing him reelection four years ago and is again forecasting that he can lose this time only if the election is rigged against him, a strategy he has deployed since his first run for office. His allies and the Republican National Committee, which he reshaped, have filed lawsuits around the country that are a potential prelude to post-election legal challenges should he lose.

___

In their own words: What it's like in a 'chaos' Congress and why these lawmakers keep coming back

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polarizing. Challenging. A lot of wasted time.

That’s how six lawmakers described what it is like being in the U.S. House — a particularly tumultuous period in American history that has brought governing to a standstill, placed their lives in danger and raised fundamental questions about what it means to be a representative in a divided democracy.

And yet, they keep at it, running for reelection.

The Associated Press sat down separately with lawmakers, three Republicans and three Democrats, to hear what it’s like on Capitol Hill and what they — and other Americans — can do to make it better. All hail from safe districts and are expected to easily win another term.

Here’s who they are, why they first ran for office and why they keep coming back.

___

McDonald’s Quarter Pounder back on the menu after testing rules out beef patties as E. coli source

LOS ANGELES (AP) — McDonald’s announced Sunday that Quarter Pounders will again be on its menu at hundreds of its restaurants after testing ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to the popular burgers that killed one person and sickened at least 75 others across 13 states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to believe that slivered onions from a single supplier are the likely source of contamination, McDonald's said in a statement. It said it will resume selling the Quarter Pounder at affected restaurants —- without slivered onions — in the coming week.

As of Friday, the outbreak had expanded to at least 75 people sick in 13 states, federal health officials said. A total of 22 people had been hospitalized, and two developed a dangerous kidney disease complication, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. One person has died in Colorado.

Early information analyzed by the FDA showed that uncooked slivered onions used on the burgers “are a likely source of contamination,” the agency said. McDonald’s has confirmed that Taylor Farms, a California-based produce company, was the supplier of the fresh onions used in the restaurants involved in the outbreak, and that they had come from a facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

McDonald’s pulled the Quarter Pounder burger from menus in several states — mostly in the Midwest and Mountain states — when the outbreak was announced Tuesday. McDonald’s said Friday that slivered onions from the Colorado Springs facility were distributed to approximately 900 of its restaurants, including some in transportation hubs like airports.

___

North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine, Pentagon says

BRUSSELS (AP) — North Korea has sent about 10,000 troops to Russia to train and fight in Ukraine within “the next several weeks,” the Pentagon said Monday, in a move that Western leaders say will intensify the almost three-year war and jolt relations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Some of the North Korean soldiers have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, and were believed to be heading for the Kursk border region, where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion.

Earlier Monday, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte NATO confirmed recent Ukrainian intelligence reports that some North Korean military units were already in the Kursk region.

Adding thousands of North Korean soldiers to Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II will pile more pressure on Ukraine’s weary and overstretched army. It will also stoke geopolitical tensions in the Korean Peninsula and the wider Indo-Pacific region, including Japan and Australia, Western officials say.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is keen to reshape global power dynamics. He sought to build a counterbalance to Western influence with a summit of BRICS countries, including the leaders of China and India, in Russia last week. He has sought direct help for the war from Iran, which has supplied drones, and North Korea, which has shipped large amounts of ammunition, according to Western governments.

___

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia to denounce the parliamentary election they say was rigged

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of Georgians massed outside parliament Monday night, demanding the annulment of the weekend parliamentary election that the president has alleged was rigged with the help of Russia.

The rally underlined tensions in the country which lies between Russia and Turkey and where the governing Georgian Dream party has become increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow. However, it ended peacefully after several hours and there were no clear plans for further actions.

“You did not lose the election,” President Salome Zourabichvili told the demonstrators who waved Georgian and European Union flags. “They stole your vote and tried to steal your future, but no one has the right to do that and you will not let anyone do that!”

Zourabichvili, a mostly ceremonial president, told the crowd that she would defend the country’s path toward Europe against actions by Georgian Dream.

“We have no alternative and nothing else we want to leave this country for the next generations,” she said.

___

The dispute around a women's volleyball team touches on a broader question: How to define 'fair'

NEW YORK (AP) — They play on the same team, but they couldn’t be further apart.

One member of the women’s volleyball team at San Jose State University has signed on to being part of a federal lawsuit against the NCAA challenging the presence of transgender athletes in women’s college sports. The specific person she cites? One of her own teammates.

The situation swirling around the SJSU team — which has gotten increasingly chaotic in recent weeks, with several teams canceling matches against the school and politicians and advocates weighing in — somehow seems unsurprising in the polarized United States these days as a highly contested election looms.

As with other points of dispute in the struggle over gender identity and transgender rights, one thing opposing sides have in common is framing their stance as a matter of what’s fair and right.

Where they stand a chasm apart is in one fundamental sticking point, a tough question in any arena: What does ‘fairness’ actually mean?

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Puerto Rico bristles after a US comedian calls it 'a floating island of garbage' at a Trump rally

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.

  • Donald Trump hosts homecoming rally at Madison Square Garden

    Donald Trump hosted a rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden Sunday, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics. Trump took the stage over two hours late and criticized Kamala Harris, claiming she "means nothing." "She's purely a vessel. That's all she is. She can't put two sentences together. In many ways, she's just like crooked Joe Biden," Trump said. As Trump’s remarks came up on an hour, some of the crowd began trickling out.

  • Political uncertainty in Japan after ruling coalition's election fail

    STORY: Japan was in political flux on Monday (October 28), after a weekend election left no party with a clear mandate to lead the world's fourth-largest economy. Voters used the ballot to punish Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, or LDP, over a slush fund scandal and a cost-of-living crunch.At a news conference on Monday, Ishiba said he understood the ruling coalition lost its majority due to people’s anger over his party's handling of the scandal.But as Japan faces economic headwinds and rising security tensions in East Asia, Ishiba pledged to reform the party and continue as premier."The Liberal Democratic Party must take this matter seriously, reflect on it from the bottom of our hearts, and be reborn."Though the election results mark the LDP's worst since it briefly lost power in 2009.And it's unclear Ishiba's premiership can survive this beating.The LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito lost more than 60 seats in the election, including those of two cabinet ministers and Komeito's leader. They ended up with 215 seats in the lower house of parliament, short of the 233 needed for a majority.While the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan won 148 seats - that's 50 more than it had before.Masamichi Ida, a political science and economics professor at Meiji University, said the road ahead for the LDP will be difficult.He said it needs new allies to cover their lost seats - but apart from the main opposition party, only two other smaller parties have enough to offer.That's the Democratic Party for the People and the Japan Innovation Party.But the leaders of both have ruled out joining the ruling coalition.Both have also criticized the Bank of Japan's efforts to raise interest rates, while it tries to wean the country off decades of monetary stimulus.This could be a major challenge for the LDP and the central bank. In one bright spot, however, a record 73 women were elected into Japan's male-dominated parliament.

  • AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT

    Trump's Madison Square Garden event features crude and racist insults

  • GOP senator, reps denounce comments from Trump rally comedian mocking Puerto Rico

    Multiple Republican lawmakers have denounced comments from a speaker at former President Trump’s rally in New York on Sunday about Puerto Rico. At the Madison Square Garden rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe said, “I don’t know if you know this, but there’s literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now.…

  • US voters concerned about post-election violence and efforts to overturn the results: AP-NORC poll

    WASHINGTON (AP) — American voters are approaching the presidential election with deep unease about what could follow, including the potential for political violence, attempts to overturn the election results and its broader implications for democracy, according to a new poll.

  • Donald Trump rally: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe under fire after labelling Puerto Rico 'floating island of garbage'

    A comedian performing at a Donald Trump rally has come under fire after he labelled Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage".

  • Japanese PM reiterates commitment to defence, after party's election loss

    Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated Monday his commitment to improving Japan's defense capabilities, a day after his ruling coalition lost a majority in the 465-seat lower house in a key parliamentary election.

  • Victoria Monét And DJ D-Nice To Join Michelle Obama And Other Celebrities At When We All Vote Rally In Atlanta

    EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Monét and DJ D-Nice will join a lineup of other celebrities at a get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta on Tuesday for When We All Vote, the organization founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama. The former First Lady will headline the rally, which will also feature performances by Ari Lennox and a local drumline. …

  • Bad Bunny And Jennifer Lopez Express Support For Kamala Harris As Trump Rally Comedian Calls Puerto Rico A “Floating Pile Of Garbage” — Update

    Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican recording artist, and Jennifer Lopez today expressed support for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, as they shared a video of the vice president’s plans for the U.S. territory. They each highlighted their backing of Harris on their Instagram accounts as Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square …

  • JPMorgan Says AI Power Demand Is Straining US Water Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. says the US is facing significant strains on its water supply that have the potential to harm the world’s largest economy and eat into corporate valuations.Most Read from BloombergInside NYC’s Playbook for Getting Federal Grant FundsThe Tartarian CandidateThere Will Soon Be No Meatpackers Left in NYC’s Historic Meatpacking DistrictA Courtyard Apartment Building Designed for Southwest SprawlBooming Cambridge Exposes England’s Widening Wealth GapThe water resour

  • Cross-Waving Trump Rally Speaker Calls Harris the ‘Antichrist’

    Donald Trump’s rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden Sunday began on a bizarre note. A man with a prop crucifix was one of the opening acts, calling Vice President Kamala Harris the “antichrist” and “the devil.” David Rem, a speaker at the event, began his speech by talking about how Donald Trump‘s father paid for his and his sibling’s schooling after his father died—a story he has told to several right-wing publications in recent months.

  • US voters: share your reactions to the racist remarks about Puerto Rico at Trump’s New York rally

    We’re interested to hear from Puerto Ricans and US voters with Latino heritage how they feel about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s “island of garbage” remarks

  • Opinion: Donald Trump’s Racist NYC Rally Was Vile. It Was Also Political Suicide

    To all those Republicans who shed crocodile tears because their feelings were so hurt that people were calling Donald Trump a fascist: Stop. To all the MAGA defenders who said it was over-the-top to compare Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to that held by the German-American Bund in an earlier incarnation of Madison Square Garden: Shush. To all those who were falling once again for the bought-and-paid-for narrative that Trump somehow had the momentum going into the final week of campaign 2024

  • Michael Cohen Predicts Exact MAGA ‘Frenzy’ Stunt Trump Will Pull On Election Night

    But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.

  • Trump Campaign Worker Blows Whistle on ‘Grift’ and Bugging Plot

    A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.

  • Donald Trump Says He Has a 'Little Secret' with the House Speaker That's Having a 'Big Impact' on Election

    During his rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Trump shared he has a "secret" with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson that they'll reveal "when the race is over”

  • Tim Walz’s Unfiltered Response To Trump Rally Comedian's Puerto Rico ‘Joke’ Says It All

    The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.

  • Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name

    NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.

  • Trump cancels another event, this time with RFK Jr – hours after labeling Harris ‘lazy as hell’

    Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health