AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

The Canadian Press
·12 min read

US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel, marking the first effort by American law enforcement to formally call out the masterminds of the attack.

The seven-count criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City includes charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to murder U.S. nationals and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, resulting in death. It also accuses Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah of providing financial support, weapons, including rockets, and military supplies.

The impact of the case may be mostly symbolic given that Sinwar is believed to be hiding in tunnels in Gaza and the Justice Department says three of the six defendants are believed now to be dead. But officials say additional actions are expected as part of a broader effort to target a militant group that the U.S. designated as a foreign terrorist organization in 1997 and has been linked to a series of deadly attacks on Israel, including suicide bombings.

The complaint was originally filed under seal in February to give the U.S. time to try to take into custody then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, but it was unsealed Tuesday after Haniyeh's death in July and other developments in the region lessened the need for secrecy, the Justice Department said.

"The charges unsealed today are just one part of our effort to target every aspect of Hamas’ operations,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a video statement. “These actions will not be our last.”

___

Federal judge rejects Donald Trump's request to intervene in wake of hush money conviction

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday swiftly rejected Donald Trump’s request to intervene in his New York hush money criminal case, spurning the former president’s attempt at an end-run around the state court where he was convicted and is set to be sentenced in two weeks.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s ruling — just hours after Trump’s lawyers asked him to weigh the move — upends the Republican presidential nominee’s plan to move the case to federal court so that he could seek to have his conviction overturned in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Hellerstein, echoing his denial of Trump’s pretrial bid to move the case, said the defense failed to meet the high burden of proof for changing jurisdiction and that Trump's conviction for falsifying business records involved his personal life, not official actions that the Supreme Court ruled are immune from prosecution.

In a four-page ruling, Hellerstein wrote that nothing about the high court's July 1 ruling affected his previous conclusion that hush money payments at issue in Trump’s case “were private, unofficial acts, outside the bounds of executive authority.”

Hellerstein sidestepped a defense complaint that Trump's state court trial had been plagued by “bias, conflicts of interest, and appearances of impropriety," writing that he “does not have jurisdiction to hear Mr. Trump’s arguments concerning the propriety of the New York trial.”

___

Pope has packed first day in Indonesia with visits to president, clergy in test of stamina, health

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Pope Francis is opening his visit to Indonesia with a packed first day Wednesday, meeting political and religious leaders and setting a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health.

Francis’ first order of business was a meeting at the presidential palace with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, followed by his opening remarks before government authorities and the diplomatic corps. There, Francis is expected to press his hopes for continued interfaith harmony in a country with a tiny Catholic minority and the world's largest Muslim population.

In the afternoon, Francis meets with Indonesian clergy and nuns in Jakarta’s Our Lady of the Assumption Cathedral for his traditional pep talk to the local church. Indonesia is home to the world's largest Catholic seminary and has long been a top source of priests and nuns for the Catholic Church, though their numbers today are not keeping pace with the growth in the overall Catholic population.

Francis' final appointment for the day was an encounter with schoolchildren who participate in after-school programs run by a foundation he has backed since his days as an Argentine archbishop.

Francis arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday to kick off the longest, farthest and most difficult trip of his pontificate given his myriad health problems. At 87, he uses a wheelchair, has regular bouts of bronchitis and has had multiple surgeries for intestinal problems.

___

Former aide to 2 New York governors is charged with being an agent of the Chinese government

A former aide to two New York governors was charged Tuesday with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government who used her state positions to subtly advance Beijing’s agenda in exchange for financial benefits worth millions of dollars.

Linda Sun, who held numerous posts in New York state government, including deputy chief of staff for Gov. Kathy Hochul and deputy diversity officer for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was arrested Tuesday morning along with her husband, Chris Hu, at their $4 million home on Long Island.

Federal prosecutors said Sun, at the request of Chinese officials, blocked representatives of the Taiwanese government from having access to the governor's office and shaped New York governmental messaging to align with the priorities of the Chinese government, among other things.

In return, her husband got help for his business activities in China — a financial boost that prosecutors said allowed the couple to buy their multimillion-dollar property in Manhasset, New York, a condominium in Hawaii for $1.9 million, and luxury cars including a 2024 Ferrari, the indictment said.

Sun also received smaller gifts, the indictment said, including tickets to performances by a visiting Chinese orchestra and ballet groups and “Nanjing-style salted ducks” that were prepared by the personal chef of a Chinese government official and delivered to Sun’s parents’ home in New York.

___

Russian missiles blast Ukrainian military academy and hospital, killing more than 50, officials say

POLTAVA, Ukraine (AP) — Two ballistic missiles blasted a military academy and nearby hospital Tuesday in Ukraine, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 200 others, Ukrainian officials said, in one of the deadliest Russian strikes since the war began.

The missiles tore into the heart of the Poltava Military Institute of Communication's main building, causing several stories to collapse. It didn't take long for the smell of smoke and word of the deadly strike to spread through the central-eastern town.

“People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel. He ordered an investigation.

Shattered bricks were visible inside the closed gates of the institution, which was off-limits to the media, and small pools of blood could be seen just outside hours later. Field communications trucks were parked along the perimeter. Roads were covered in glass from shattered apartment windows.

“I heard explosions ... I was at home at that time. When I left the house, I realized that it was something evil and something bad," said Yevheniy Zemskyy, who arrived to volunteer his help. "I was worried about the children, the residents of Poltava. That’s why we are here today to help our city in any way we can.”

___

Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles on worries about the economy, and Dow drops more than 600

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks tumbled Tuesday to their worst day since an early August sell-off, as a week full of updates on the economy got off to a discouragingly weak start.

The S&P 500 sank 2.1% to give back a chunk of the gains from a three-week winning streak that had carried it to the cusp of its all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 626 points, or 1.5%, from its own record set on Friday before Monday’s Labor Day holiday. The Nasdaq composite fell 3.3% as Nvidia and other Big Tech stocks led the way lower.

Treasury yields also stumbled in the bond market after a report showed U.S. manufacturing shrank again in August, sputtering under the weight of high interest rates. Manufacturing has been contracting for most of the past two years, and its performance for August was worse than economists expected.

“Demand remains subdued, as companies show an unwillingness to invest in capital and inventory due to current federal monetary policy and election uncertainty,” said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing business survey committee.

Stocks of oil and gas companies were some of the market’s biggest losers after the price of crude oil fell roughly 4% on concerns about how much fuel a fragile global economy will burn. A barrel of benchmark U.S. oil is almost back to $70 and down for the year after climbing above $85 in April.

___

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

They're sold in gas stations, vape shops, online and in other stores around the country in seemingly countless enticing forms: gummies, chocolate bars, chips. Their packaging lists things like delta-8 THC, micro- and macrodoses of “psychedelics” and “nootropics."

These substances are often sold through legal loopholes, despite concerns about potential health risks and a lack of oversight of how they're produced. And in the absence of federal rules, many states have banned or have tried to ban delta-8 THC.

Legal but under-regulated drugs are easy to come by, but experts say there are still a lot of uncertainties. Here's what to know.

Drug laws are often specific to the substance, so federal and state regulators are left chasing the newest chemical concoction.

Delta-8 THC exploded in popularity under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, more commonly known as the Farm Bill. Under that law, hemp products and the cannabinoids that could be made from them were classified as distinct from marijuana.

___

Condoms can't be trusted and boys don't cry in Catholic Paraguay's first sex ed program

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — Ahead of her 15th birthday, Diana Zalazar's body had gotten so big she could no longer squeeze into the dress she bought for her quinceañera to celebrate her passage into womanhood in Paraguay.

Her mother sought help from a doctor, who suspected that growing inside of the 14-year-old Catholic choir girl could be a giant tumor. Next thing Zalazar knew, a gynecologist was wiping down the probe she’d applied to her belly and informing her that she was in her sixth month of pregnancy.

It made no sense to Zalazar, who had recently had sex for the first time without realizing it could make her pregnant.

In Catholic Paraguay, which has the highest rate of teenage pregnancy in South America, many young mothers explained their teen pregnancies to The Associated Press as the result of growing up in a country where parents avoid the birds and the bees talk at all costs and national sex education is indistinguishable from a hygiene lesson.

“I didn’t decide to become a mother," Zalazar said. "I didn’t have a chance to choose because I didn’t have the knowledge.”

___

US Open: Navarro's first Grand Slam semifinal will be against Sabalenka. Taylor Fritz wins, too

NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Navarro's first Grand Slam semifinal of her career will come at the U.S. Open against Aryna Sabalenka, someone trying to win her second major trophy of the year and third overall.

Navarro, an American who is seeded 13th, used a stunning turnaround to grab the last six games of her quarterfinal against Paula Badosa for a 6-2, 7-5 victory at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday, following up her upset of defending champion Coco Gauff.

“Sometimes you’re out in the court, and you can kind of picture yourself playing a third set. When I was out there, I didn’t picture myself playing a third set,” despite being down 5-1 in the second, Navarro said. “I felt like ... I could come back and do it in two.”

Sure did.

There was no such drama in No. 2 Sabalenka's 6-1, 6-2 win against No. 7 Zheng Qinwen, the gold medalist at the Paris Olympics last month. This was a rematch of the Australian Open final in January, when Sabalenka defeated Zheng for a second consecutive title at Melbourne Park.

___

This fall, Hollywood tries to balance box office with the ballot box

NEW YORK (AP) — Three weeks after the U.S. presidential election in November, Ridley Scott will present his latest big-screen opus. “Gladiator II” returns the prodigious filmmaker to ancient Rome for a story about a power, the survival of Rome and the fate of democracy.

“Hopefully,” Scott says, “it will be a good omen.”

This fall, Hollywood will be trying — with everything from swaggering historical epics like “Gladiator II” to the high-seas adventure of “Moana 2” — to capture the nation’s attention at a time when much of it will be directed at the polls.

Already, Hollywood has played a co-starring role in the election. The Democratic Convention in August was packed with stars like Oprah Winfrey. Republican vice-presidential candidate, JD Vance, was first introduced to many by the 2020 big-screen adaptation of his “Hillbilly Elegy.” And it was George Clooney, who this month stars in the Apple Studios film “Wolfs” alongside Brad Pitt, who was one of the most prominent voices to urge President Joe Biden to step down from the race.

Hollywood, famously progressive, has always had to strike a balance between the liberal leanings of the majority of its creatives with the big-tent demands of pop culture. In recent years, that’s grown increasingly tricky.

The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US charges Hamas leader, other militants in connection with Oct. 7 massacre in Israel

    The Justice Department announced criminal charges Tuesday against Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and other senior militants in connection with the Oct. 7, 2023, rampage in Israel. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)

  • Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal

    STORY: REPORTER (OFF CAMERA): "Do you think he's doing enough?"BIDEN: "No."U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to get a deal for the release of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.:: Bring Them Home NowOver the weekend, Israeli forces recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in Gaza.Among them — 23-year-old American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin.Israel's military said they had been killed recently by Palestinian Hamas militants.The developments have sparked criticism of the Biden administration’s Gaza ceasefire strategy...Meanwhile, Israelis are also ramping up pressure on Netanyahu.Protesters took to the streets again on Monday… staying out late into the night in Tel Aviv.:: GPONETANYAHU: “The pressure internationally must be directed at these killers, at Hamas, not at Israel.”Netanyahu appeared to push back when asked about Biden's comments."We're asked to make concessions? What message does this send Hamas? It says kill more hostages, murder more hostages, you’ll get more concessions.”:: Khan Younis:: August 30, 2024A senior Hamas official said Biden’s criticism was "American recognition that Netanyahu was responsible for undermining efforts to reach a deal."Netanyahu has accused Hamas of obstructing any agreement.Months of stop-start negotiations mediated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt have so far failed to reach an accord on a proposal laid out by Biden in May.On Monday he said the U.S. was close to presenting a final proposal to negotiators.When asked if a deal would be successful, Biden said he was not giving up:"Hope springs eternal.”

  • White House says hostage killings add urgency to Gaza ceasefire talks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The killing by Hamas militants of six hostages, whose bodies were recovered by Israeli troops over the weekend, underscores the urgency for a ceasefire deal in Gaza and release of the remaining captives, the White House said on Tuesday. "Clearly what happened over the weekend underscores how important it is to get this done as quickly as possible," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing, adding that Hamas was responsible for their deaths. The United States and its allies have been pushing hard to negotiate a ceasefire-for-hostages deal to bring at least a temporary stop to the Gaza conflict in exchange for the release of sick, elderly and wounded hostages.

  • UN Security Council patience for Gaza truce talks running out, says Slovenia

    Patience is running out among United Nations Security Council members and the 15-member body will likely consider taking action if a ceasefire cannot soon be brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Slovenia's U.N. envoy - council president for September - said on Tuesday. "There is a raising anxiousness in the council that it has to move one way or the other - either there is a ceasefire or that the council then reflects on what else we can do to bring the ceasefire," said Slovenia's U.N. Ambassador Samuel Zbogar.

  • Could mass protests in Israel over the hostages persuade Netanyahu to agree to a cease-fire deal?

    TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israelis were plunged into grief and anger this weekend after the military said six hostages were killed by their captors in Gaza just as troops were closing in on their location. The rage sparked massive protests and a general strike — the most intense domestic pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since the start of the war nearly 11 months ago.

  • US congressional committee subpoenas Blinken over Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, saying he had refused to appear before the panel to testify on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. In a letter about the subpoena, Chairman Michael McCaul said Blinken must appear before the committee on Sept. 19 or face contempt charges, the committee said. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Blinken was not currently available to testify on the dates proposed by the committee, but has proposed "reasonable alternatives" to comply with McCaul's request for a public hearing.

  • Intense September heat triggers storm risk over parts of the Prairies

    A surge of September warmth is on tap for the first couple of days of the month across the Prairies, potentially challenging records in the region

  • CNE vendors donate over 11,000 kg of surplus food to fight hunger

    Food vendors at the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto have donated more than 11,000 kilograms of leftover food to an organization that will distribute it to those who need it.Second Harvest, the largest food rescue organization in Canada, will deliver the food to community organizations that in turn will distribute it to those in need. The vendors helped to fill much of a Second Harvest truck on Exhibition Grounds on Tuesday, a day after the CNE ended. The annual fair ran from Aug. 15 to S

  • B.C. election candidate shake-up, John Rustad comments on nuclear energy

    As the provincial election creeps ever closer we're getting a better idea of what will happen with several high-profile BC United MLAs. Keith Baldrey reports on the latest and some interesting revelations in a recent Jordy Peterson podcast featuring John Rustad.

  • Heat on the Prairies begins to sizzle, but another surge is looming

    A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.

  • Ex-aide to 2 New York governors arrested for plotting to promote Chinese interests

    Linda Sun, a former aide to two New York governors, is accused of being an agent of the Chinese government and making millions through the scheme. She has pleaded not guilty.

  • Israel-Gaza live updates: Thousands gather for new protest in Tel Aviv

    Meanwhile, after six hostages were found dead in Gaza, protests erupted in Israel. Protesters have demanded its government bring the hostages home. The Justice Department unsealed charges Tuesday targeting multiple senior members of Hamas' leadership for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and murdering of Americans during the Oct. 7 attack.

  • Illinois law banning concealed carry on public transit is unconstitutional, judge rules

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Illinois law banning the concealed carry of firearms on public transit is unconstitutional.

  • Bronze statue among discoveries made in company's first Titanic expedition in many years

    A bronze statue from the Titanic — not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good — is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in many years.

  • What Dollar Tree, Big Lots results will show about US consumer

    Earnings results from major retailers have presented a murky picture of the US consumer where shoppers could either be spending resiliently or pulling back depending on where Wall Street looks. Discount retail chains are getting hit the hardest after Dollar General shares (DG) saw a 30% drop after an earnings miss; Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos cited that the "lower-end consumer continues to be very much financially strapped." Yahoo Finance senior retail reporter Brooke DiPalma weighs in on what discount retail results are indicating about segments of the US consumer. Dollar Tree (DLTR) is set to report its earnings on Wednesday, September 4, while Big Lots (BIG) results are scheduled for Friday, September 6. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click&nbsp;here&nbsp;to watch this full episode of Catalysts. This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

  • US charges Hamas leaders over Oct. 7 attack on Israel

    The charges against Yahya Sinwar, the militant group's chief, and at least five others accuse them of orchestrating the Oct. 7 attack, which killed 1,200 people, including more than 40 Americans. "As outlined in our complaint, those defendants -- armed with weapons, political support, and funding from the Government of Iran, and support from (Hezbollah) - have led Hamas’s efforts to destroy the State of Israel and murder civilians in support of that aim," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. The complaint names six defendants, three of whom are deceased.

  • Netanyahu rival Gantz criticizes stance on Philadelphi, urges hostage deal

    Israel does not need to keep troops in the southern Gazan border area for security reasons and should not be used as a reason to prevent a deal to bring back remaining hostages from the Gaza Strip, a longtime military veteran said on Tuesday. Benny Gantz, a former general and chief of staff who had been part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet until he quit in June, said Iran, not the so-called Philadelphi corridor, on the southern edge of the Gaza Strip bordering Egypt, was Israel's main existential threat. In a news conference in response to comments on Monday by Netanyahu, who held firm in his belief that Israel needed troops in Philadelphi, Gantz said that while the corridor was important to prevent Hamas and other Palestinian militants from smuggling weapons into Gaza, soldiers would be "sitting ducks" and won't stop tunnels.

  • Texas deputy was fatally shot at Houston intersection while driving to work, police say

    HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas deputy constable who was driving to work was fatally shot at a Houston intersection on Tuesday, police said.

  • Justice Department charges senior Hamas leaders for Oct. 7 attacks in Israel

    The Justice Department has charged several senior Hamas leaders over the Oct. 7 attacks, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

  • Volkswagen is cancelling a no-layoffs pledge and won't rule out closing plants in Germany

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany's Volkswagen says auto industry headwinds mean it can't rule out plant closings in its home country - and is dropping a longstanding job protection pledge in force since 1994 that would have barred layoffs through 2029.