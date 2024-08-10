AP News in Brief at 6:09 p.m. EDT

Golden Steph: Curry's late barrage seals another Olympic men's basketball title, as US beats France

PARIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was thinking about this two years ago, after winning his fourth NBA title. The only thing left for him to win was Olympic gold.

And in the ultimate moment, he made sure that medal would be his.

The U.S. is atop the international men's basketball world once again, after Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win over France in the final at the Paris Games on Saturday night. It was the fifth consecutive gold medal for the U.S. — and the 17th in 20 all-time appearances for the Americans at the games.

Curry made four 3-pointers in the final 2:43, including the one that just sealed the win with 1:19 remaining. It put the U.S. up 93-84 and he skipped down the court letting out a yell, shaking his jersey so everyone could see the “USA” across the front.

If that wasn't enough, one more followed with about 30 seconds left — with the “go to sleep” move where he puts his hands on the side of his face.

___

Israeli airstrike on a Gaza school used as a shelter kills at least 80, Palestinian officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter in Gaza early Saturday, killing at least 80 people and wounding nearly 50 others, Palestinian health authorities said, in one of the deadliest attacks of the 10-month Israel-Hamas war. A witness said it struck during prayers at a mosque in the building.

It was the latest of what the U.N. human rights office called “systematic attacks on schools” by Israel, with at least 21 since July 4 leaving hundreds dead, including women and children.

“For many, schools are the last resort to find some shelter," it said after Saturday's attack.

The Israeli military acknowledged it targeted the Tabeen school in central Gaza City, saying it hit a Hamas command center in a mosque in its compound and killed 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters. Izzat al-Rishq, a top Hamas official, denied there were militants in the school.

Israel's military also disputed the toll, saying the “precise munitions” used “cannot cause the amount of damage that is being reported” by the Hamas-run government. It said the steps it took to limit the risk to civilians included the use of a “small warhead,” aerial surveillance and intelligence information.

___

Teacher pleads, 'Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry!' in 911 call from Uvalde school shooting

DALLAS (AP) — As shots rang out in the hallways and classrooms of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, one of the terrified teachers who frantically dialed 911 described “a lot, a whole lot of gunshots," while another sobbed into the phone as a dispatcher urged her to stay quiet.

“Hurry, hurry, hurry, hurry!” the first teacher cried before hanging up.

Those calls, along with bodycam footage and surveillance videos, were included in a massive collection of audio and video recordings released by officials of the city of Uvalde on Saturday after a prolonged legal fight. The Associated Press and other news organizations brought a lawsuit after the officials initially refused to publicly release the information from one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

One of the first calls police received on the morning of May 24, 2022, came from a woman who called 911 to report that a pickup truck had crashed into a ditch and that the occupant had run onto the school campus.

“Oh my God, they have a gun,” she said.

___

Trump is putting mass deportations at the heart of his campaign. Some Republicans are worried

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Mass Deportation Now!” declared the signs at the Republican National Convention, giving a full embrace to Donald Trump’s pledge to expel millions of migrants in the largest deportation program in American history.

Some Republicans aren’t quite ready for that.

Lauren B. Peña, a Republican activist from Texas, said that hearing Trump’s calls for mass deportations, as well as terms like “illegals” and “invasion” thrown around at the convention, made her feel uncomfortable. Like some Republicans in Congress who have advanced balanced approaches to immigration, she hopes Trump is just blustering.

“He’s not meaning to go and deport every family that crosses the border, he means deport the criminals and the sex offenders,” Peña said.

But Trump and his advisers have other plans. He is putting immigration at the heart of his campaign to retake the White House and pushing the Republican Party towards a bellicose strategy that hearkens back to the 1950s when former President Dwight D. Eisenhower launched a deportation policy known by a racial slur — “Operation Wetback.”

___

In Las Vegas, Kamala Harris sees a chance to improve her odds of winning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is working to make Nevada look like less of a political gamble in November's election.

The Democratic presidential nominee visits the state on Saturday with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. It's the final stop of a battleground blitz in which Democrats are showing new energy after President Joe Biden exited the race and Harris replaced him at the top of the ticket. That new enthusiasm has enabled them to boost turnout efforts in swing states such as Nevada and Arizona, which Harris visited Friday.

Magnolia Magat, a 59-year-old restaurant owner in Las Vegas who lives in the neighboring city of Henderson, said she’s now “more hopeful” about the election.

“I am very happy that not only is our candidate a woman, she is Black and she’s also Asian,” said Magat, who is Filipino American. “And it’s not because Harris is a woman that I want to endorse her. It’s because she’s highly capable of running the country.”

As part of the trip, Harris is hoping to build greater support among Latino voters. In 2020, Biden narrowly beat Republican Donald Trump by 2.4 percentage points in Nevada. Trump, the former president, is trying this time to create more support in a state that relies on the hotel, restaurant and entertainment industry by pledging to make workers' tips tax-free.

___

Romanian gymnast could replace Jordan Chiles as bronze medalist in floor exercise after court ruling

PARIS (AP) — The International Gymnastics Federation restored Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu to third in the Paris Olympicswomen's floor exercise final Saturday, potentially forcing American gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze she won in the event.

It’s unclear whether Chiles will be compelled to send back medal. The federation, known as FIG, said while it has restored the initial order of finish — with Barbosu third, Romanian teammate Sabrina Maneca-Voinea fourth and Chiles fifth — the allocation of medals was up to the International Olympic Committee.

FIG made the decision not long after the Court of Arbitration for Sport voided an appeal from Team USA coach Cecile Landi during the competition that had vaulted Chiles onto the podium.

CAS ruled Saturday that the on-floor appeal Monday by Cecile Landi to have .1 added to Chiles' score came outside the 1-minute window allowed by the FIG. The ad hoc committee wrote that Landi's appeal came 1 minute, 4 seconds after the score was posted.

CAS wrote that the initial finishing order should be restored, with Barbosu third, Maneca-Voinea fourth and Chiles fifth. The organization added the FIG should determine the final ranking “in accordance with the above decision," but left it to FIG to decide who would get the medal behind gold winner Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and silver medalist Simone Biles of the U.S.

___

Brazilian authorities investigate plane crash that killed 62 as families arrive for rescue efforts

VINHEDO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian authorities worked Saturday to piece together what exactly caused a plane crash in Sao Paulo state the previous day that killed all 62 people on boar d. Rescue teams took dozens of bodies from the wreckage and families started gathering to identify their remains.

Local airline Voepass' plane, an ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop, was headed for Sao Paulo’s international airport in Guarulhos with 58 passengers and four crew members, when it went down in the city of Vinhedo.

Initially, the company said its plane had 62 passengers, then it revised the number to 61 and early on Saturday it raised the figure once again after it found a passenger named Constantino Thé Maia was not on its original list.

Voepass also said three passengers who held Brazilian identification also carried Venezuelan documents and one had Portuguese.

Sao Paulo state government said in a statement that as of Saturday afternoon 50 bodies had been removed from the wreckage, and two had been identified by forensics experts. Earlier, Maycon Cristo, a spokesman for the local fire department, told journalists in Vinhedo that a winch is being used to remove parts of the plane's carcass from the ground.

___

'Original sin': Torture of 9/11 suspects means even without plea deal, they may never face a verdict

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Defense Department disagreement over how to bring to justice the accused mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks and two others has thrown the cases into disarray and surfaced tension between the desire of some victims' families to see a final legal reckoning and the significant obstacles that may make that impossible.

Defense lawyers and some legal experts blame many of the endless delays on what they call the “original sin” haunting the military prosecutions: the illegal torture that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and his co-defendants were subjected to in CIA custody. That years-old abuse has snarled the case, leaving lawyers to hash out legal issues two decades later in the now often-forgotten military courtrooms at the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

An approved plea bargain sparing Mohammed and two co-defendants from the death penalty appeared to clear those hurdles and push the cases toward conclusion. But after criticism of the deal from some family members and Republican lawmakers, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Aug. 2 revoked the deal signed by the official he had appointed.

Austin said later he believed Americans deserved the opportunity to see the trials through. Pentagon deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Friday the case "will continue toward trial with pretrial proceedings as it has been.”

Asked for comment, a CIA spokesperson said that the “CIA’s detention and interrogation program ended in 2009.”

___

Worker's death at California federal prison investigated for possible fentanyl exposure, AP learns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A worker at a federal prison in California has died and investigators are examining whether he was exposed to fentanyl shortly before his death, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Marc Fischer, a mailroom supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atwater, California, died Friday after he reported feeling ill earlier, the people said. They said he was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

Investigators are examining whether he was exposed to a substance authorities believe was fentanyl while he screening mail at the prison, the people said. The people could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Fischer's cause of death remained unknown Saturday and it was unclear whether the potential exposure may have contributed. Briefly touching fentanyl cannot cause an overdose, and researchers have found that the risk of fatal overdose from accidental exposure is low.

In a statement, the Bureau of Prisons said an employee at the prison “began feeling unwell following an exposure to mail saturated in an unknown substance” and was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital. A second worker was taken to the hospital for observation after coming in contact with the mail and was later released, the agency said.

___

USWNT wins its fifth Olympic gold medal in women's soccer with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in final

PARIS (AP) — At just the right moment, Mallory Swanson yelled at teammate Sophia Smith not to go near the ball as it came through.

Swanson knew Smith was offside. But Swanson wasn't.

“I was like, `Don't touch it! Leave it, leave it leave it!'” Swanson said. “And then it was on me to put it away.”

With that 57th-minute goal, the U.S. women's soccer team won its fifth Olympic gold medal by beating Brazil 1-0 in the tournament final Saturday at the Paris Games.

The Americans, who hadn't won gold since the 2012 London Olympics, closed out an undefeated run to the title in their first international campaign under new coach Emma Hayes.

