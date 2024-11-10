AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump’s gains with Latinos could reshape American politics. Democrats are struggling to respond

MIAMI (AP) — From Pennsylvania to Florida to Texas, areas with high numbers of Hispanics often had little in common on Election Day other than backing Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris for president.

Trump, the president-elect, made inroads in heavily Puerto Rican areas of eastern Pennsylvania where the vice president spent the last full day of her campaign. Trump turned South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, a decadeslong Democratic stronghold populated both by newer immigrants and Tejanos who trace their roots in the state for several generations.

He also improved his standing with Hispanic voters along Florida's Interstate 4 corridor linking the Tampa Bay area — home to people of Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan, Colombian and Puerto Rican origin — with Orlando, where Puerto Ricans make up about 43% of the local Hispanic population. Trump was the first Republican since 1988 to win Miami-Dade County, home to a sizable Cuban population and the country’s metropolitan area with the highest share of immigrants.

It was a realignment that, if it sticks, could change American politics.

Texas and Florida are already reliably Republican, but more Hispanics turning away from Democrats in future presidential races could further dent the party's “blue wall” of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, that had helped catapult it to the White House before Trump romped through all three this time. The shift might even make it harder for Democrats to win in the West, in states such as Arizona and Nevada.

Why AP called Arizona for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press declared President-elect Donald Trump the winner in Arizona on Saturday night after vote updates in Maricopa and other counties added to his overall lead, putting the state out of reach for Vice President Kamala Harris.

At the time the AP called the race at 9:21 p.m. ET, Trump led Harris, 52.6% to 46.4%, a margin of about 185,000 votes. Harris needed to win about seven out of every ten votes of the roughly 443,000 uncounted ballots remaining, a percentage that has steadily grown as additional votes were counted.

Trump has now swept all seven of the hotly contested presidential battlegrounds, winning 312 electoral votes, compared to 226 for Harris. The number needed to clinch the presidency is 270.

In 2020, President Joe Biden carried the state narrowly over Trump, but he won Maricopa County by a margin of 50 percentage points to 48. On Saturday, Trump was leading Harris 52 to 47.

The AP only declares a winner once it can determine that a trailing candidate can’t close the gap and overtake the vote leader.

Trump has vowed to kill US offshore wind projects. Will he succeed?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House.

But it might not be that easy.

Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them.

In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.

“We are going to make sure that that ends on Day 1,” Trump said in a May speech. “I’m going to write it out in an executive order. It’s going to end on Day 1."

Palestinian hospital official says 17 killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli strike early Sunday on a home sheltering displaced people in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 17 people, according to the director of a nearby hospital that received the bodies.

Dr. Fadel Naim, director of the Al-Ahly Hospital in Gaza City, said the dead include nine women, and that the toll was likely to rise as rescue efforts continue. He said they were killed in a strike on a home in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya, where Israel has been carrying out an offensive for over a month.

The military said it targeted a site where militants were operating, without providing evidence. It said the details of the strike are under review.

Separately, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike on Sunday killed at least 20 people in the village of Aalmat — north of Beirut and far from the areas in the south and east where the Hezbollah militant group has a major presence.

Israeli forces have encircled and largely isolated Jabaliya and the nearby towns of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun for the past month, allowing in only a trickle of humanitarian aid. Hundreds of people have been killed since the offensive began on Oct. 6, and tens of thousands of people have fled to nearby Gaza City.

Hungry Palestinians in north Gaza search for food, sealed off from aid for a month by Israeli siege

JERUSALEM (AP) — With virtually no food allowed into the northernmost part of Gaza for the past month, tens of thousands of Palestinians under Israeli siege are rationing their last lentils and flour to survive. As bombardment pounds around them, some say they risk their lives by venturing out in search of cans of food in the rubble of destroyed homes.

Thousands have staggered out of the area, hungry and thin, into Gaza City, where they find the situation little better. One hospital reports seeing thousands of children suffering from malnutrition. A nutritionist said she treated a pregnant woman wasting away at just 40 kilograms (88 pounds).

“We are being starved to force us to leave our homes,” said Mohammed Arqouq, whose family of eight is determined to stay in the north, weathering Israel’s siege. “We will die here in our homes.”

Medical workers warn that hunger is spiraling to dire proportions under a monthlong siege on north Gaza by the Israeli military, which has been waging a fierce campaign since the beginning of October, saying it's rooting out militants. Hamas, who are still holding hostages inside Gaza, have regrouped in the area and have been carrying out hit-and-run attacks from tunnels and bombed-out buildings. The military has severed the area with checkpoints, ordering residents to leave. Many Palestinians fear Israel aims to depopulate the north long term.

On Friday, experts from a panel that monitors food security said famine is imminent in the north or may already be happening. The growing desperation comes as the deadline approaches next week for a 30-day ultimatum the Biden administration gave Israel: raise the level of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza or risk possible restrictions on U.S. military funding.

As Russian forces close in on Kurakhove, hundreds of residents remain in the front-line city

KURAKHOVE, Ukraine (AP) —

Set on Ukraine's eastern front, Kurakhove is surrounded on three sides, with Russian forces just under 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the devastated city center.

Yet between 700 and 1,000 local residents remain, most of them living in the basements of apartment buildings, without running water, heating or electricity. The only place to charge phones is in the basement of the building now housing the city administration.

The exact number of people is impossible to determine because, since mid-October, no humanitarian volunteers have come to Kurakhove.

Under attack from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, aerial bombs and drones, Kurakhove has become the new Bakhmut, as Russia continues its drive westward to capture all of the Donbas region. On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the situation in Kurakhove, as well as the key city of Pokrovsk, “the most challenging.”

Firefighters advance on destructive blaze in California, aided by slower winds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California firefighters gained ground Saturday on a wildfire that has ravaged more than 100 structures as gusty winds subsided with favorable weather conditions expected through the weekend.

Evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County, where the Mountain Fire held at around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers) and was 21% contained, authorities said.

Firefighters were aided by lighter winds, mild temperatures and low humidity, which let fuels dry out and burn off quickly, according to meteorologists from the National Weather Service.

“We had a very successful day with the favorable weather,” Ventura County Fire Battalion Chief Nick Cleary told reporters.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning and exploded in size amid the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Multilateral banks are key to financing the fight against global warming. Here is how they work

As climate change leads to a seemingly endless stream of weather disasters around the world, countries are struggling to adapt to the new reality. Preparing to better withstand hurricanes, floods, heat waves, droughts and wildfires will take hundreds of billions of dollars.

And then there is confronting the root cause of climate change — the burning of fossil fuels like coal, gas and oil — by transitioning to clean energies like wind and solar.

That will take trillions of dollars.

Enter climate finance, a term for how to pay for projects to adapt to and combat the cause of climate change. It's especially important for developing countries, which don't have the same resources or access to credit that rich countries do.

International mega banks, funded by taxpayer dollars, are the biggest, fastest-growing source of climate finance for the developing world. Called multilateral development banks because they get contributions from various countries, there are only a handful of these banks in the world, the World Bank the largest among them.

AP PHOTOS: Death by water, burial by mud. Images of Spain's floods of the century

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Twelve days have passed since catastrophic flash floods carved a muddy scar through eastern Spain, killing over 200 people and soiling the homes of thousands more.

Apocalyptic scenes documented by The Associated Press photographers speak to the terrifying power of nature unleashed in all its fury.

It was as if a tsunami, instead of having been generated in the ocean’s depths and sent smashing into the shore, had been poured down by some vengeful sky god and rampaged through sleepy villages and ordinary neighborhoods.

The wild newborn river caught thousands unaware, tossed cars around like toys and tore down buildings nearest the normally dry canal banks, which themselves were left widened with ragged edges.

Survivors say that 15 minutes was all it took for a drainage canal that was crucial in the disaster to go from empty to overflowing. Abutting homes channeled the rushing water to expand its shockwave. Regional authorities failed to alert the populace in time, and in some places there wasn't even rain to put people on guard, magnifying the chaos.

King Charles III and Kate will attend remembrance events as both royals slowly return to duty

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and the Princess of Wales both plan to attend the United Kingdom's annual ceremony honoring fallen service personnel on Sunday, a sign that the royal family is slowly returning to normal after a year in which two of the most popular royals were sidelined by cancer.

Remembrance Sunday is a totemic event in the U.K., with the king leading senior royals, political leaders and envoys from the Commonwealth countries that fought alongside Britain in the two world wars in laying wreaths at the Cenotaph, the Portland stone memorial in central London that serves as the focal point for honoring the nation’s war dead.

The presence of both Charles, who is the commander in chief of the military, and Kate signals that normal royal service has been restored — at least for one day.

“They are showing respect to us, as we’ve shown to them by serving,” said Victor Needham-Crofton, 91, an army veteran who served during the Suez Crisis of 1956 and later in Kenya.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, forcing him to step away from public appearances for two months as he focused on his treatment and recovery. Just a few weeks later, Kate announced her own cancer diagnosis, which sidelined her for much of the year as she underwent chemotherapy.

