AP News in Brief at 12:09 a.m. EST

Hamas says it will delay the release of more hostages, putting Gaza ceasefire at risk

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas said Monday it will delay the further release of hostages in the Gaza Strip after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire that now faces its most serious crisis since it began three weeks ago.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under heavy pressure to secure the release of remaining hostages after three Israelis freed Saturday came home emaciated after 16 months in captivity. Yet in a sign of the precarious nature of the truce, the Israeli military said late Monday it had canceled leave for soldiers assigned to Gaza.

Hamas’ said its plan to delay the next hostage release “until further notice” depended on whether Israel “abides by its obligations.” The announcement came as Palestinians and the international community seethed over President Donald Trump's recent comments that Palestinians from Gaza would not have a right to return under his proposal for the U.S. to take over the war-torn territory.

In an effort to improve relations with the Trump administration, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday ended a controversial system that paid stipends to the families of Palestinian prisoners, including those convicted in deadly attacks on Israel. The U.S. and Israel have said the so-called “martyrs fund” rewarded violence against Israel.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a six-week ceasefire during which Hamas has committed to releasing 33 hostages captured in its Oct. 7, 2023, attack in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

___

Trump will host Jordan's King Abdullah II as he escalates pressure on his Gaza resettlement plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House on Tuesday as he escalates pressure on the Arab nation to take in refugees from Gaza — perhaps permanently — as part of his audacious plan to remake the Middle East.

The visit is happening at a perilous moment for the ongoing ceasefire in Gaza as Hamas, accusing Israel of violating the truce, has said it is pausing future releases of hostages and as Trump has called for Israel to resume fighting if all those remaining in captivity are not freed by this weekend.

Trump has proposed the U.S. take control of Gaza and turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” with Palestinians in the war-torn territory pushed into neighboring nations with no right of return.

He suggested on Monday that, if necessary, he would withhold U.S. funding from Jordan and Egypt, longtime U.S. allies and among the top recipients of its foreign aid, as a means of persuading them to accept additional Palestinians from Gaza.

“Yeah, maybe. Sure, why not?” Trump told reporters. “If they don’t, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes.”

___

Trump once again slaps taxes on foreign steel, aluminum, a move that proved costly in his first term

WASHINGTON (AP) —

President Donald Trump is hitting foreign steel and aluminum with a 25% tax. If that sounds familiar, it’s because he did pretty much the same thing during his first term.

Trump’s original metals tariffs gave America’s struggling steel and aluminum producers some relief from intense global competition, allowing them to charge higher prices. In anticipation of the new tariffs, shares of steel and aluminum producers climbed Monday. Nucor rose 5.6%, Cleveland-Cliffs jumped 17.9% and Alcoa ticked up 2.2%.

But the tariffs took a toll last time, too, damaging U.S. relations with key allies and driving up costs for “downstream’’ U.S. producers that buy steel and aluminum and use them to manufacture goods.

Timothy Zimmerman is CEO of one of those downstream companies: Mitchell Metal Products in Merrill, Wisconsin. And he still has bad memories of those times.

___

South Korea's top think tank lowers economic growth projection, citing Trump's tariffs

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s top economic think tank slashed its growth forecast for the country’s economy for the second time in four months on Tuesday, expressing concern about the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s expanding tariffs.

The Korea Development Institute now projects South Korea’s economy to grow by 1.6% in 2025, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than its previous estimate announced in November.

Kim Jiyeon, a KDI economist, said the “deterioration of the trade environment” following Trump’s inauguration was a major factor. South Korea is also grappling with political instability caused by the impeachment and criminal indictment of President Yoon Suk Yeol after he briefly imposed martial law in December.

Domestic demand remains weak due to slowing consumer spending and a declining job market, and the pace of exports is slowing with most key industries aside from semiconductors struggling to find momentum, said Jung Kyuchul, who heads KDI’s macroeconomic analysis department. KDI could be further lower its growth projections if Trump’s trade actions intensify or South Korea’s political turmoil drags on, Jung said.

“In November, we assumed that Trump’s steps to increase tariffs would proceed gradually over time and wouldn’t be carried out so quickly this year, but there have already been tariff increases targeting countries like China,” Jung said in a briefing. “We expected that uncertainties would be gradually resolved after the Trump administration took office, but we are now in a situation where uncertainties have actually grown.”

___

Volunteers are now tracking what's already been lost in the USAID freeze

When U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department told their contractors to pause all work, Sadie Healy expected the impact to be “horrendous.”

But Healy, who runs a small global health consulting firm, Molloy Consultants, realized no one was documenting how bad the freeze on U.S. foreign aid would be. USAID wouldn’t be cataloging the impacts as President Donald Trump’s administration fired senior staff, shuttered its headquarters and then told its employees their jobs would end. The nonprofits and aid companies who worked with USAID were fighting to survive.

So Healy decided she would do it.

“I am an action person. The depression and the sadness that we knew this was going to cause was something I couldn’t deal with,” Healy said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So we called a Zoom meeting.”

Healy is one of a growing number of people and organizations in the international development ecosystem stepping forward to track the impact of the freeze on U.S. foreign aid. Many are nonprofits who already support grassroots groups around the world, while others are professionals now volunteering their time, connections and skills.

___

Most nations miss deadline for plans to fight climate change. UN says take your time to do it right

Nearly 200 nations faced a Monday deadline to file what the United Nations' climate chief calls “among the most important policy documents governments will produce this century” — their plans on how they will cut emissions of heat-trapping gases.

Most won't make the deadline. The U.N. says that's OK as long as they are working on them.

So far only a dozen of the 195 nations that signed the 2015 Paris climate agreement have filed their national plans for cutting emissions by 2035. Those nations account for only 16.2% of the world's carbon dioxide emissions — the chief human-caused heat-trapping gas — and almost all of that is from the United States, where President Donald Trump has already discarded the plan submitted by President Joe Biden's administration.

Aside from the U.S., the only major emitters to submit 2035 targets are Brazil, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. The Marshall Islands, Singapore, Ecuador, Saint Lucia, Andorra, New Zealand, Switzerland and Uruguay have filed their plans, but they all produce less than 0.2% of the world's carbon dioxide.

U.N. Climate Secretary Simon Stiell said that more than 170 countries have told his office they are working on their national plans, so he’s not worried. He emphasized quality over timeliness.

___

Elon Musk-led group proposes buying OpenAI for $97.4 billion. OpenAI CEO says 'no thank you'

A group of investors led by Elon Musk is offering about $97.4 billion to buy the nonprofit behind OpenAI, escalating a dispute with the artificial intelligence company that Musk helped found a decade ago.

Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a consortium of investment firms want to take control of the ChatGPT maker and revert it to its original charitable mission as a nonprofit research lab, according to Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman quickly rejected the unsolicited bid on Musk's social platform X, saying, “no thank you but we will buy Twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Musk bought Twitter, now called X, for $44 billion in 2022.

Musk and Altman, who together helped start OpenAI in 2015 and later competed over who should lead it, have been in a long-running feud over the startup's direction since Musk resigned from its board in 2018.

___

Top Justice Department official orders prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK (AP) — The Justice Department on Monday ordered federal prosecutors to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, arguing in a remarkable departure from long-standing norms that the case was interfering with the mayor’s ability to aid the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

In a two-page memo obtained by The Associated Press, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove told prosecutors in New York that they were “directed to dismiss” the bribery charges against Adams immediately.

Bove said the order was not based on the strength of evidence in the case, but rather because it had been brought too close to Adams reelection campaign and was distracting from the mayor’s efforts to assist in the Trump administration’s law-and-order priorities.

“The pending prosecution has unduly restricted Mayor Adams’ ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime,” Bove wrote.

The memo also ordered prosecutors in New York not to take “additional investigative steps” against the Democrat until after November's mayoral election, though it left open the possibility that charges could be refiled after that following a review.

___

New strain of bird flu is detected in a Nevada dairy worker, CDC says

NEW YORK (AP) — A dairy worker in Nevada was infected with a new type of bird flu that’s different from the version that has been spreading in U.S. herds since last year, federal health officials said Monday.

The illness was considered mild. The person's main symptom was eye redness and irritation, similar to most bird flu cases associated with dairy cows. The person wasn't hospitalized and has recovered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The newer strain had been seen before in more than a dozen people exposed to poultry, but this is the first time an infection was traced to a cow. The Nevada dairy worker was exposed at a farm in Churchill County, in the west central part of the state, state health officials said.

CDC officials said there is no evidence the virus has spread from this person to any other people. The agency continues to say the virus poses a low risk to the general public.

The bird flu currently spreading through animals, and some people, is known to scientists as Type A H5N1 influenza. But there are different strains.

___

Car collides head on with a bus in central Washington, killing 4 and injuring 7

VOLTAGE, Wash. (AP) — Four people were killed and seven others were hurt when a motorist trying to pass another car on a two-lane highway hit a charter bus in central Washington state.

A Toyota Camry was heading west on Highway 28 east of Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon when it hit an oncoming Northwestern Stage Lines charter bus, The Seattle Times reported.

A 66-year-old Spokane man who was driving the bus was killed, along with a 17-year-old female driver and a 17-year-old male passenger in the Camry, both from East Wenatchee, the Washington State Patrol said. A bus passenger died later at a hospital. Seven others, ages 24 to 71, were hurt in the crash and taken to local hospitals, troopers said.

The car also hit and damaged the car it was trying to pass, but no one inside that vehicle was hurt, according to the state patrol.

Jacob Price, owner of the Spokane-based bus company, said the crash happened during a scheduled route between Seattle and Spokane. He said about 20 people were on the bus.

The Associated Press