AP Race Call: Democrat Chrissy Houlahan wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 6th Congressional District

The Canadian Press

Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Houlahan, 57, was running for a fourth term in her Democratic-leaning district based in Chester County in suburban Philadelphia. Houlahan beat Republican Neil Young. Houlahan, a former Air Force engineer and athletic apparel company executive, was first elected in 2018. The Associated Press declared Houlahan the winner at 11:39 p.m. EST.

The Associated Press

