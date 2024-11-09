AP Race Call: Democrat Lateefah Simon wins election to U.S. House in California's 12th Congressional District

The Daily Beast

Fox News hosts on The Five called for prosecutors in Donald Trump’s many criminal cases to face the death penalty on Thursday, just as it emerged that the Department of Justice plans to wind down Trump’s federal cases before he takes office. “A lot of the people that were on this and wanted it so badly, how are they going to survive? Do you think they need therapy?” co-host Greg Gutfeld asked. “Yes, they definitely need therapy, and maybe also the death penalty,” co-host Dana Perino responded.