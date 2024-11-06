AP Race Call: Democrat Rob Menendez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District

Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum criticized the country's Supreme Court on Monday for overstepping its authority as it weighs whether to deem part of a recently-enacted judicial reform unconstitutional. The court is expected to vote on Tuesday on a proposal that seeks to invalidate core parts of the judicial reform, which has already been written into law and requires that all judges be elected by popular vote over the next few years. The scheduled vote puts the Supreme Court on a collision course with Mexico's Congress and presidency and threatens to trigger a full-blown institutional crisis.