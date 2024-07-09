A$AP Rocky and 2-Year-Old Son RZA Adorably Star as the Faces of Mom Rihanna's New Savage x Fenty Campaign

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son RZA in May 2022

Courtesy Savage X Fenty A$AP Rocky and son Rza

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son RZA is kickstarting his modeling career.

On Tuesday, July 9, Rihanna, 36, launched her Classics by Savage X Fenty collection, featuring a variety of men's boxers, briefs and tees. And who better to model the collection than the singer's son RZA, 2, and his rapper dad?

In the campaign photos, RZA can be seen rocking a black tank and black briefs as he sits on top of his dad's shoulders. The proud dad, 35, is perfectly twinning with his son, wearing the same black tank top and boxer briefs, though in a much larger size.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Courtesy Savage X Fenty A$AP Rocky and son Rza

Related: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's 2 Kids: All About RZA and Riot

The couple — who have been together since 2020 — are also parents to son Riot, 11 months. This wasn't the first modeling job for RZA, as both sons recently starred in Bottega Veneta’s latest campaign, “Portraits of Fatherhood," alongside their dad.

Photographed by Carrie Mae Weems and commissioned by the brand’s creative director, Matthieu Blazy, the black-and-white photography series shows the rapper interacting with his toddlers in a home-like setting.

The special campaign was released not only to celebrate Father's Day — Rihanna and Rocky’s first as a family of four — but also to mark Bottega Veneta's announcement that the rapper is its latest brand ambassador.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

The photos were also accompanied by a Weems-directed short film with music direction by Rocky.

In one sweet snapshot, RZA sat on Rocky’s shoulders, and in another, the “Everyday” musician planted a kiss on son Riot’s forehead while holding him high.

One other image from the campaign shows the two boys — both clad in onesies that read “best dad” — following in their father’s musical footsteps by playing on a toddler-sized piano.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.