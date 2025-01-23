A$AP Rocky assault trial soon heads to opening statements as a jury is seated

Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, center, facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm after allegedly shooting at a former friend in 2021, arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury of five men and seven women was seated Thursday at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend in 2021.

Opening statements at the trial of the 36-year-old hip-hop superstar and fashion maven will likely begin Friday after the 12 jurors were selected. Four alternates still need to be selected.

Rocky turned down a prosecution plea offer of 180 days in jail to risk years in prison if the jurors find him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer says he committed no crime.