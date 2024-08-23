A$AP Rocky jokes children's TV shows are 'driving him nuts'

In an interview for Billboard published on Thursday, the rapper opened up about raising two sons with partner Rihanna. The pair share RZA, two, and 12-month-old Riot Rose. However, Rocky admitted he isn't much of a fan of kids' TV programmes, such as the animated series Cocomelon. "That s**t is driving me nuts! Don't tell my girl I said that. I'm totally joking, I don't give a s**t. She's tired of it, too, probably." Rocky and Rihanna confirmed they were dating in 2021.