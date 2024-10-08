A$AP Rocky Jokingly Reveals Exact Location Rihanna 'Fell In Love With Me'

A$AP Rocky will never forget where Rihanna first “fell in love” with him.

The “Fashion Killa” rapper recently sat down for an expansive cover story interview with W magazine about his upcoming album, “Don’t Be Dumb,” life as a father and dating one of music’s most outspoken and endearing pop stars — which apparently began around 2012.

Rocky was still eagerly awaiting the release of his first album, 2013′s “Long. Live. A$AP,” when he filmed the video for its fourth single, “Fashion Killa,” at the Mercer Hotel in Manhattan — where the W interview was conducted — and nabbed Rihanna as his onscreen love interest.

“This is very special because this is the first place she fell in love with me,” Rocky told the outlet, adding, “Virgil Abloh shot the music video for ‘Fashion Killa’ in 2012, and that was the same couch where Rihanna and I sat in the first scene. That was that same room.”

In the video, the rapper is shown lounging on a crisp, white couch in his hotel room with Rihanna, who then accompanies him on a late-night shopping spree.

But Rocky told W that he and Rihanna’s flirtations started even earlier than the “Fashion Killa” video.

“It’s a lot of history between us,” he said. “I was kicked out of this nightclub. They wasn’t giving me no access to it. This is when I’m just starting out, so nobody knows me. I was with Matthew Williams and Virgil. I was getting into it with the bouncers, and she came out.”

“We just locked eyes,” Rocky continued. “She didn’t even know us, but she was like, ‘Yo! Why y’all not letting him in? What’s wrong with you?! Let that man in!’”

Things have certainly changed since then. Although Rocky and Rihanna had already caused romance rumors after he grabbed her butt during a joint performance at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, they didn’t start dating until 2019 — and now share two children.

Rihanna and Rocky at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. In a recent interview, the rapper jokingly revealed the place the pop star "fell in love with me." Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rocky told W he “knew from when we were younger” that he wanted the Barbados-born singer to be the mother of his children and wagered that they “both did.”

He and Rihanna have since welcomed two sons: 2-year-old RZA and 1-year-old Riot.

Rocky also spoke on the impact being a father has had on him, telling W, “Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what.”

Related...