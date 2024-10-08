A$AP Rocky Says Becoming a Father to Sons RZA and Riot 'Changed My Swag': 'I'm Such a Dad'

The rapper shares his sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 14 months, with longtime partner Rihanna

ASAP Rocky/Instagram A$AP Rocky and Sons

Becoming a dad has changed A$AP Rocky's life for the better.

While chatting with W Magazine for their Tuesday, Oct. 8 cover story, the rapper, 35, revealed how becoming a parent to his sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, whom he shares with his longtime partner Rihanna, 36, has altered the way he views the world.

"That s--- changed my swag,” he told the outlet, admitting, “I’m such a dad, it’s f---ing hilarious."

Rihanna/W Magazine A$AP Rocky W Magazine

He continued to discuss his updated routine as a father of two, sharing, "I haven’t been in the gym in weeks. I come home, my kids are already in bed, asleep. I leave, they [sic] still asleep. But the sacrifices we make to put out something substantial…”

The proud dad of two explained, "Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what."

As for how Rocky and Rihanna divide and conquer their parental duties, Rocky said, "I think we both have our niches, our things that we do that we’re good at."

"She could never be a great dad, because she’s a great mom," he shared with a smile. "And I could never be a great mom, because I’m the greatest dad in the whole wide world.”

W Magazine A$AP Rocky and Rihanna for W Magazine

Earlier in the interview, Rocky opened up about which son is more similar to himself and which is "just like like his mom."

“I think RZA is going to keep to himself. He’s an introvert," the proud dad told the outlet. "Riot’s an extrovert — he’s just like his mom,"

He continued, "RZA is more so like his dad, like me. And he’s my twin."

Although RZA is Rocky's look-alike, "He got his mom’s forehead." He added, "I love my boy’s big forehead! I loved it on his mother."

"But he got everything else from me," he said.

The dad of two also told the outlet that Riot and RZA already have a bond of their own, sharing, "Riot looks up to RZA. I think RZA's warming up to Riot.”

