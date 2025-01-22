A$AP Rocky turns down plea deal

Cover Media

The agreement offered to the US rapper, fashion mogul and actor was to plead guilty to one of his two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. But Rocky told a judge on Tuesday he respectfully declined. The hip hop artist, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers will now face the possibility of a guilty verdict and years in prison as jury selection begins at his trial in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated star, who is the longtime partner of singer Rihanna and father to the couple's two toddler sons...

