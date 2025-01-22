A$AP Rocky turns down plea deal

The agreement offered to the US rapper, fashion mogul and actor was to plead guilty to one of his two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. But Rocky told a judge on Tuesday he respectfully declined. The hip hop artist, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers will now face the possibility of a guilty verdict and years in prison as jury selection begins at his trial in Los Angeles. The Grammy-nominated star, who is the longtime partner of singer Rihanna and father to the couple's two toddler sons...