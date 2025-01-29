Rihanna makes rare court appearance at the LA trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has made her first appearance at the Los Angeles trial of her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she has two toddlers.

The singer superstar on Wednesday morning sat in the downtown Los Angeles criminal courthouse next to Rocky's mother and sister. He has been standing trial on felony charges that he fired a handgun at a former friend.

Rocky’s attorneys said before the trial began on Jan. 21 that Rihanna could appear in the audience to support him, but it was unlikely, and that he might be too protective of her and their family to want her present.

When jurors were being selected, prosecutors asked them whether Rihanna’s connection to the case, especially if she appeared in court, would affect their ability to deliver a guilty verdict.

Nearly all those questioned had heard of her – far more than had heard of Rocky – and some described themselves as fans, but all said they felt it would not affect their decisions.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, could get up to 24 years in prison if he’s convicted of two felony counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

He and Rihanna, both 36, have two sons together: 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers. She revealed she was pregnant with the younger boy after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 with a visible baby bump.

The singer and the rapper, who are both fashion moguls, first became close when he provided a verse to her 2012 song “Cockiness (Love It)” and they performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards. They became a couple in 2020.

She appeared Wednesday as former friend of rapper A$AP Rocky testified about the moment the hip-hop performer allegedly fired a gun at him on a Hollywood street in 2021.

The trial’s key witness, known by the name A$AP Relli, is providing what’s likely to be the trial’s most important piece of testimony when he gets back on the stand.

On Tuesday, Relli, born Terell Ephron, described the first part of the confrontation, and was on the verge of describing the alleged shooting itself when court ended for the day.

He said he and Rocky, members of A$AP, a crew of creators at a New York high school, had been close but their relationship eroded after Rocky became famous.

He said their relationship had been strained for years and was getting worse in the previous days, but he was still “furious” when Rocky pulled a gun on him after a scuffle that began the moment the two met up near the W Hotel.

“I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” Relli testified, with his old friend staring at him intently from the defense table. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me.”

He said he had expected to argue but also to reconcile with Rocky, and the last thing he wanted to do was to get into a fight that could ruin the modest music management business he had built. His lawyer says the shots he fired were blanks from a starter pistol that he carried as a prop.

“He’s famous,” Relli said. “I’m nobody.”

The testimony will come on an abbreviated court day. The trial will only be in session for two hours in the morning because of a prosecutor’s previous commitment. Relli can expect to face fierce cross-examination from the defense that could begin Wednesday.

Raised in Harlem, Rocky’s rap songs became a phenomenon in New York in 2011. He had his mainstream breakthrough when his first studio album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2013. The second one, in 2015, did the same.

He’s set to have his biggest career year as a multimedia star. This Sunday, he’s nominated for a Grammy Award for best music video for his song “Tailor Swif,” at the ceremony at Crypto.com Arena just two miles (3 kilometers) from the Los Angeles courthouse where his trial’s being held.

He’s also set to headline the Rolling Loud Music Festival, to star opposite Denzel Washington in a film directed by Spike Lee, and to co-chair the Met Gala in May.

But the prospect of a conviction and the possibility of a maximum of 24 years in prison casts a shadow over all of it.

