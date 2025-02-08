A$AP Rocky's friend testifies that the rapper fired a prop gun, not a real firearm, in 2021 shooting

Andrew Dalton
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A$AP Rocky's longtime friend and collaborator testified at his Los Angeles trial Friday that the hip-hop star fired a starter pistol that he carried as a prop during a scuffle with a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021.

The testimony from the man who goes by A$AP Twelvyy — who was part of the same A$AP Mob crew as both the accuser and the defendant dating back to high school — is essential to Rocky's defense against two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. A conviction could mean up to 24 years in prison.

“He walked around with a prop, like a starter pistol,” Twelvyy said, looking at the jury. “I seen it on several occasions."

Rocky’s partner, the singing superstar Rihanna, returned to court for the last stretch of the day as she had Thursday, and for the first time they left the courthouse together. The two walked arm-in-arm and climbed into a waiting SUV past a small group of cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelvyy's testimony suggested Rocky's accuser, their mutual friend who goes by A$AP Relli, knew the pistol wasn't real when Rocky first pulled it out.

“He told him to shoot that fake-ass gun,” Twelvyy said under defense questioning.

Twelvyy testified that when Rocky did fire the gun, it was only to deter Relli from attacking a fourth crew member at the scene, A$AP Illz,

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin seized on this during his cross examination.

“Can you explain to me," he asked, "how pulling out a prop gun that Relli knew was fake was going to act as a deterrent to anything?”

“The sound,” Twelvyy answered.

“The sound," Lewin repeated back incredulously. “Can you explain how the sound of a gun that somebody knows is phony and not real is going to scare anybody?”

Twelvyy replied, “It’s so loud that you would think it was a real gunshot and move away.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The A$AP Mob was a crew of musicians and other creators that formed at a New York high school nearly 20 years ago.

But just one member, Rocky, became a major mainstream success starting in the early 2010s with a pair of No. 1 albums. He has since been nominated for three Grammys, but has become known as much for his dealings in fashion as his music, and for his relationship with Rihanna, with whom he has two toddler sons.

Twelvyy, a rapper whose legal name is Jamel Phillips, has acted as an on-stage hype man for Rocky and appeared in his music videos.

He said that he saw Rocky with the starter pistol three times, first on a New York music video shoot in July 2021, then at a Harlem block party in September of that year, and then in Los Angeles shortly before the Nov. 6 incident.

“This is still like COVID era so he didn’t have security,” Twelvyy said. “And that was basically his line of defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lewin later asked him how he could've known it was a prop gun in the first place, and how he might have known that the one he pulled out in Los Angeles was the one he'd seen earlier.

“He told me and I seen it," Twelvyy said.

Rocky and Relli's relationship had been growing increasingly hostile, and they met up in the street the evening after Rocky had performed. Twelvyy and Illz accompanied Rocky.

Twelvyy denied Relli's testimony saying Rocky had been the first to start physically fighting, that Rocky had pointed the gun at his head and stomach, and that Twelvyy had pulled a knife.

Both sides agree that Rocky and his two companions walked away after the initial scuffle, that Relli followed them, and that shots were then fired. Relli testified that his knuckles were grazed in the shooting, but he was otherwise not physically hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea that Rocky had fired a fake gun was only revealed — including to the judge and prosecution — on the day jury selection began in the trial two weeks ago.

Authorities did not recover the pistol they allege Rocky used. The defense said it does not have the prop gun. Police searching the scene immediately after and found no evidence of a shooting, but Relli searched himself soon after that and said he found two shell casings, which he took to police when he reported the incident two days later.

Twelvvy was the first defense witness called after the prosecution rested its case Thursday.

Lewin brought up Rihanna in his questioning. Lewin asked if she and Rocky could ruin him for not telling the story the way they wanted.

“It’s your testimony that even if the defendant and his significant other Rihanna were upset with you, they would have no ability to impact your career whatsoever?” Lewin asked.

Twelvyy replied, “I’m an artist, I could start a new career tomorrow. I could be a painter.”

He denied that he was testifying for Rocky's benefit.

“I’m not trying to help him on the case,” he said. “I was actually there. I know the truth.”

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Judge pauses Trump plan to put thousands of USAID staff on leave

    Only about 600 out of 10,000 employees would have kept working at the agency under the president's plan.

  • 19 states sue to stop DOGE from accessing Americans' personal data

    Nineteen Democratic attorneys general sued President Donald Trump on Friday to stop Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing Treasury Department records that contain sensitive personal data such as Social Security and bank account numbers for millions of Americans.

  • The latest in A$AP Rocky’s assault trial

    A$AP Rocky’s lawyers have begun calling witnesses to the stand during the rapper’s Los Angeles assault trial.

  • A$AP Rocky's prosecutors rest their case at his felony trial over 2 assault charges

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County prosecutors rested their case Thursday at the trial of rapper and fashion mogul A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021.

  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exit L.A. courthouse arm in arm

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky exited a Los Angeles courthouse arm in arm Friday after the first day of defense testimony in Rocky's assault trial. (Feb. 7)

  • Trump says he's ending Biden's classified intelligence briefings in payback move

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he's revoking former President Joe Biden's access to government secrets and ending the daily intelligence briefings he's receiving in payback for Biden doing the same to him in 2021.

  • Winnipeg woman fatally shot man with improvised gun during argument, police allege

    A 43-year-old woman has been charged after a man was shot and killed in the Weston neighbourhood on Sunday, police say.Stephanie Traverse was arrested for second-degree murder on Thursday in connection with the death of Justin Boulanger, 34, police said in a news release.Officers found Boulanger unresponsive inside an apartment suite on Blake Street near Logan Avenue on Sunday morning, and he died after being taken to hospital.Investigators believe Boulanger and Traverse were inside the suite wh

  • Ariz. Grandmother Indicted in Death of 13-Year-Old Found with Bruises in Makeshift Cage

    Virginia Lujan, 55, is accused of child abuse, tampering with physical evidence, and other related criminal offenses

  • Slovakia protesters call on Fico to resign over government's pro-Russia policy shift

    BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Huge crowds gathered in dozens of cities and towns across Slovakia on Friday to mount vocal protests against the pro-Russian policies of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

  • Kanye West Begs Trump to Free Diddy From Jail in All-Caps Meltdown

    Kanye West begged President Donald Trump to free Sean “Diddy” Combs from jail during an overnight social media rant. In a tweet tagging Trump, West wrote: “PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF.” In another, he added: “ALL THESE CELEBRITY N---AS AND B---HES IS P---Y Y’ALL WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S--T.” Combs—who previously went by “Puff Daddy”—was arrested in September on suspicion of sex trafficking and racketeering for allegedly forcing women to participate in days-long sex parties he dubbed

  • Opinion: Kanye West Accidentally Exposes Elon Musk’s Hard-Right Grift in MAGA Meltdown

    Kanye West’s overnight mega-meltdown has inadvertently exposed the hard-right grift at the heart of the current MAGA wave realigning U.S. culture. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, set out to shock the world in an all-caps rant on Elon Musk’s X that was at once unhinged and yet totally calculated. Like many of those seeking to glom onto Trump’s say-anything shtick, the cynical attention-seeking desperation could be seen leaking out between the verbal bomb throwing.

  • Donald Trump Just Committed One Of His Favorite Misspellings And Readers Can't Even

    The president keeps repeating this spelling goof, and people are annoyed.

  • Man who killed 2 in case of mistaken identity sentenced to life in prison

    A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c

  • More than 150 female inmates raped and burned to death during Goma jailbreak in DRC, UN says

    More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.

  • Woman arrested in connection to death of Kansas City reporter covering Super Bowl in New Orleans

    ‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement

  • Parents of 16-year-old murdered on TTC are 'shattered,' court hears

    At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday for their son's killer, statements from the parents of Gabriel Magalhaes painted a brutal picture of their lives in the nearly two years since the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on a TTC subway platform.Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after stabbing Magalhaes in the chest while the teenager was waiting for a subway train at Keele Station in March 2023. According to an agreed statement of facts, the stabbing was u

  • Trump Sows More Chaos With His Gaza Vision in Bizarre Early Morning Truth Social Post

    President Donald Trump has doubled down on his wish to have the U.S. take over Gaza in a 6 a.m. post on Truth Social. In Trump’s post, he described how Palestinians would be relocated in “new and modern homes” elsewhere in the region. Trump also described Jewish Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer as a Palestinian, an attack line he previously used in a Fox News interview in May, and said that he would also be resettled.

  • Whitehorse man tells court he and his daughter have 'nowhere to go' if evicted under SCAN Act

    A Whitehorse man testified in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would fall on hard times if he were to be evicted from his home because of alleged "drug activity.""We don't have nowhere to go," said Henry Johnson, a First Nations man who lives with one of his daughters who suffers from seizures."I want to see a change for the better, for everybody that's involved." The territory has been trying under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods ("SCAN") Act to temporarily evict people from a

  • Princess Kate's 'inappropriate' outfit Prince William never allowed to leave the palace

    The Princess of Wales' fashion evolution following her engagement to Prince William in 2010 was a matter of trial and error, according to the royal's advisor.

  • Yellowknife woman sentenced to 7 months for prostituting a minor

    WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced a Yellowknife woman to seven months in jail for prostituting a minor.Alicia Moran, now 32, earlier pleaded guilty to arranging for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in Yellowknife in exchange for money.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his sentencing Thursday afternoon. He said the offence was serious.Last Aug