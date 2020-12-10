COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Big Ten audible: Ohio State will play for title vs Wildcats

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference dropped its six-game minimum requirement for the league championship game Wednesday, clearing the way for No. 3 Ohio State to take on No. 15 Northwestern in another chance for the Buckeyes to burnish their playoff credentials.

The Buckeyes (5-0) will try for their fifth straight conference title when they face the Wildcats (5-1) on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis. Ohio State finished the regular season with only five games after Michigan had to pull out of Saturday's showdown because of COVID-19 issues.

The rule change had to be approved by the Big Ten Conference Administrators Council, which includes athletic directors, senior women's administrators and presidents from all 14 schools.

“The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten football championship game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana, regardless of a win or loss against Michigan,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

The conference determined before the season that teams would have to play six of their eight scheduled games to qualify for the championship game. Ohio State — No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and the conference's only undefeated team — has missed three games because of issues with the pandemic.

The latest was the annual grudge match against Michigan, which cancelled its trip to Columbus because of rising COVID-19 cases and players in quarantine. Falling a game short of the threshold set by the league, the Buckeyes would have been outside looking in.

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said he was “appreciative" that other conference schools voted for the revision.

“A lot of changes have happened since that (six-game) recommendation was put in place,” Day said in a statement. “I know making this decision was not easy, and I am thankful for the opportunity our players will now have to play in Indianapolis as an undefeated East Division champion."

Though Ohio State is already in the top four of the CFP rankings, a win against Northwestern could be important in seeding. The CFP selection committee said it ranks teams based on on-field performace, “using conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head results and comparison of results against common opponents to decide among teams that are comparable.”

The ACC made a similar decision recently, guaranteeing a league title game between Clemson and Notre Dame with both teams also hoping for a CFP berth along with a conference champinoship.

The Big Ten change was made at the expense of surprising Indiana (6-1), which would have gone to the title game if the six-game rule had remained intact. The No. 9 Hoosiers, who lost 42-35 at Ohio State this season, had Saturday's game against rival Purdue called off because of COVID-19 issues.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson said the Hoosiers were looking forward to completing one of the best seasons in program history.

“Although we understand the conference’s decision, we are disappointed," Dolson said. "From the start of the year, we have said we can only control what we can control. We had a chance to earn our spot in the Big Ten championship game, but ultimately fell a touchdown short on the road against a great Ohio State team.”

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchtacy

Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Toronto police charge woman with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed to death in east end

    Toronto police have charged a woman with second-degree murder after a man died in hospital of stab wounds last week.The stabbing happened on Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street on Wednesday, Dec. 2.Police allege the victim was fatally wounded during an argument with the accused. Officers arrived to find a man with stab wounds.He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there.Police have identified the man as Matthew Rigby, 37, of Toronto. Rigby is Toronto's 69th homicide victim of the year.Officers found the woman in the area, arrested and charged her.She is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

  • Cruise cut short as passenger tests positive for COVID-19

    SINGAPORE — A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean “cruise to nowhere" has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting the vessel to return early to Singapore on Wednesday.Royal Caribbean said in a statement that a guest on the Quantum of the Seas ship “tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team."“We identified and isolated all guests and crew who had close contact with this guest, and each of those individuals have subsequently tested negative for the virus," it said.The ship returned to port in accordance with government protocols, and will allow guests to leave after a review of contact tracing is completed, it said.Singapore recently began a “safe cruising” pilot program allowing cruise ships to make round trips to Singapore with no port of call in between. Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-boarding testing for passengers. Royal Caribbean is one of two operators licensed to run such trips.The Singapore Straits Times reported that the patient on the Quantum of the Seas was an 83-year-old Singaporean. It said the vessel, which has 1,680 guests and 1,148 crew members on board, returned on the third day of a four-day trip.Annie Chang, director of cruise at the Singapore Tourism Board, was quoted by the Straits Times as saying that the passenger had tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding. When he reported to the online medical team with diarrhea, he was tested again and found to be positive, she said.All leisure activities ceased immediately, passengers were asked to stay in their cabins and emergency response plans were activated including immediate isolation of close contacts, contact tracing and deep cleaning of the ship, she added.Calls and emails to the Singapore Tourism Board went unanswered.Royal Caribbean said it had worked with the Singapore government to develop a thorough testing and monitoring system.“That we were able to quickly identify this single case and take immediate action is a sign that the system is working as it was designed to do," it added.Singapore, a small but wealthy city-state in Southeast Asia, has reported 58,285 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began with 29 deaths.—-This story has been corrected to show the cruise line spells its name Royal Caribbean.The Associated Press

  • Virginia's McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

    RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary. The governor's race in Virginia will be one of the country's marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden's first year in office.As governor, McAuliffe had a largely successful four-year term starting in 2014 that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore voting rights for thousands of convicted felons. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had completed their sentences.And McAuliffe’s blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s shaky response to the violence.But it’s unclear how broad his support is among Democratic primary voters today. McAuliffe largely governed as a centrist and some of his business-friendly policies and actions as governor may alienate the party’s progressive wing.And to win the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe would have to defeat three Black candidates who have said the state is ready for new leadership.Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful Black lawmaker who is set to serve as a co-chair for McAuliffe, said the state is facing “desperate times" amid the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy. She said McAuliffe has proven he can fix things.“I want somebody that I know can deliver," Lucas said.She added that McAuliffe plans to make improving public education the top priority of his campaign.Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms and McAuliffe left office at the start of 2018. He briefly flirted with a presidential run last year but decided against it.His set-to-be-announced candidacy has long been an open secret. He's been a major fundraiser for Democratic candidates in Virginia and filed paperwork to run in August but said no formal decision has been made.Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running.On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced he’s running for governor. GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase has said she’s running as an independent.Carroll Foy has been a frequent critic of McAuliffe, calling him a “rich political insider with strong ties to the special interests” in a statement Tuesday.McAuliffe's record has plenty for his opponents to attack during the primary. He supported a natural gas pipeline project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and his most notable tax policy proposal was to cut the corporate income tax rate, which was part of an unsuccessful bid to expand Medicaid under a GOP-held legislature.McAuliffe also was the subject of a federal investigation looking at donations to his gubernatorial campaign, a probe that never produced any charges. And an electric car company he once lead, which received millions of dollars in economic incentives from state and local officials to build a plant in Mississippi, faced criticism for falling well below expectations in production and job creation.But McAuliffe is almost certain to be the race's top fundraiser and has shored up support from many key lawmakers. Biden even gave an unofficial endorsement at a campaign rally in Norfolk in March, calling McAuliffe the “once and future governor of Virginia.”Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on losing passion for acting & how 'rough boss' Harvey Weinstein played a part

    You have to hear what Gwyneth Platrow told Andy Cohen's radio show about why shit quit acting.

  • Comorbidities, seeking palliative care might affect whether patients die by medically assisted death in N.S.

    About 40 per cent of patients who requested a medically assisted death in Nova Scotia during the first 30 months that it was legally available died without completing the process. The factors associated with dying a natural death versus a medically assisted death are largely unexplored. A resident physician in palliative care aimed to close that gap through a study funded by the Nova Scotia Health Authority Research Fund. “Many patients who request medical assistance in dying don’t actually end up getting (that) for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Caitlin Lees, the lead author of the study in an interview. “We found that patients who were seen by palliative care, patients that had comorbidities, and patients that lived with somebody else had decreased odds of having a medically assisted death.” The study analyzed the experience of all patients in Nova Scotia who requested medical assistance in dying (MAiD) between June 17, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. All patients included in the study were 18 or older when they requested MAiD and were deceased at the time of analysis. A total of 402 patients made requests during the specified period with 383 of those being deceased and consequently included in the study. The researchers obtained data about the patients through the Nova Scotia Health Authority MAiD Care Coordination Office, which maintains a provincial registry of all MAiD requests. Access to primary care, location not significant factors One of the factors the study looked at is whether patients had a primary care provider, such as a family physician. “We had wondered in Nova Scotia, where there have been such issues with access to family doctors, if that might be a driver or a barrier of having medically assisted death,” she said. But that wasn’t the case. The study found that both patients who died by MAiD and those who died of other reasons had a primary care provider in most cases. This suggests that lack of primary care was neither a driver nor a barrier. Lees also looked at whether patients lived in urban or rural areas, but that also didn’t appear to significantly affect whether people who request MAiD die a medically assisted death or a natural death. “There may be issues with access (to MAiD), but the access is equitable across the province,” said Lees. “So, if you live in Yarmouth, you’re no more likely to not get a medically assisted death, if you want one, than you would be if you lived in Halifax.” A lengthy process The process for getting MAiD involves submitting a formal request, getting two assessments by two different doctors, and going through a 10-day reflection period so the patient ensures they’re making the right decision. They would also need to give consent right before receiving MAiD. Lees and her colleagues found patients who went through with the process were on average less comorbid than those who died a natural death. “We do wonder if patients that are sicker are more likely to be referred to palliative care and have a natural death simply because they’re unable to survive the assessment process,” said Lees. A quarter of the patients who didn’t die a medically assisted death lost capacity or were deceased before the assessment process could be completed. “It’s a lengthy process,” said Lees. “I think sometimes patients don’t necessarily understand that and by the time they request medical assistance in dying, they might be so unwell that they’re not really able to go through that process.” As a palliative care resident physician, Lees met with many patients who are unaware of how long the process takes. “For many patients, medical assistance in dying isn’t necessarily a treatment of last resort, it’s actually their preferred mode of death,” she said. “I think we need to try to have those conversations earlier with patients about how they would like to see their end-of-life process unfold because we want those referrals to happen earlier rather than later.” Palliative care provides support The researchers hypothesized that patients who meet with a palliative care specialist are more likely to die by MAiD because they have those conversations, but the study results indicate the opposite. Lees said the study doesn’t explain why people who receive palliative care are less likely to die by MAiD. It could be due to the additional training and expertise that specialists have in managing symptoms. “Somebody who might have severe pain from their cancer, if they’re seen by us, we might be able to get that under control and they may decide that they’re comfortable enough that they would prefer to have a natural death.” Whether a patient prefers MAiD or dying a natural death, Lees assured Nova Scotians that a palliative care specialist would provide them with the support they need to ensure their last days of life are the highest quality possible. “They should never hesitate to bring up questions or interest in MAiD because we’re happy to talk to them about that,” said Lees. “Open dialogue about end-of-life is really important.”Nebal Snan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle Herald

  • Sask. Rivers and Catholic Division apply for COVID-19 funding

    The Prince Albert Catholic School Division and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division have both applied to the Ministry of Education for funding around keeping students and staff safe in issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for application was Tuesday, Dec. 1. This was the second round of funding and both divisions were successful during the first intake ahead of school starting in September. According to Saskatchewan Rivers director of education Robert Bratvold they have applied for similar funding. “We have better information in regards to some of our costs. So some related technology, some related to staffing, some related to sanitation and those kind of things, those would be the bulk of the things,” Bratvold said. “The categories that we are eligible for are very clearly defined by the ministry so they just calculate our cost within those categories and make our case,” The Catholic division is wishing to get funding in the second intake as well. “We are just really hopeful that our provincial government will come through with the funding that we need to operate this school year,” Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier said. She explained that some of the costs that they have seen included extra bus drivers, support staff, teachers and substitute teachers having to self isolate. “There is real time costs that are coming into play which we need to have staff in front of our children and do the best we can. On any given phone call it can mean staff replacement, it could mean four staff, it could mean one, it could mean many, it just depends.” She explained that many employee groups are impacted  “You need to have caretakers cleaning those classrooms, you need to have teachers teaching in front of them and doing what they can,” Trumier said. The funding comes from the more than $150 million in the COVID contingency fund for education from provincial, federal and school division savings. The funds will be used for sanitation, furniture and equipment, remote learning (for immunocompromised and other students) and IT costs not associated to remote learning. Applications are expected to be submitted by school divisions, qualified independent schools and historical high schools.   The ministry will then adjudicate the applications based on the criteria and will notify applicants in early December. Bratvold expects the decision to be made before the Christmas break. “I would rather them take the time to got through and distribute the funds appropriately than rush something and not get the picture right,” Bratvold said. According to the Ministry there is $64 million remaining for the second round of applications in the COVID contingency fund for education. Before school began in September, $51 million was committed toward the first round of funding for school divisions and school applicants for emergent, one-time expenses associated with a safe return to school. Prior to the first funding intake, school divisions spent a combined $30 million on one-time school capital initiatives and preparations for the school year. The Ministry of Education has allocated $10 million for personal protective equipment expenses, of which $3.4 million has been spent to date. In the second round of COVID contingency funding for education applications, recipients of the first round of funding are required to report their detailed use of funds to the Ministry of Education.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Onion Lake Cree Nation tells residents 'lock doors' due to 'incident in progress'

    Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief and Council have issued a public safety announcement to its residents telling them to lock their doors because there is an “incident in progress.” Earlier this year OLCN declared a state of emergency after a string of gang and drug-related activity that threatened the safety of its residents.  This is a developing story More to come  Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Top doc allows thrift stores to reopen

    Thrift stores in Manitoba are allowed to open again after the province’s top doctor decided that forcing them to close hurt lower-income people. Dr. Brent Roussin made the announcement Tuesday as he revealed that code-red restrictions imposed in mid-November would continue until Jan. 8. Charlotte Mctavish, the general manager of Goodwill Industries, welcomed the news. She said the Goodwill’s five Winnipeg thrift shops will open on Monday. Its store in Ashern might open in the new year. Mctavish agreed with Roussin’s assessment that low-income Manitobans have been disproportionately affected by the closure of thrift stores. While the Goodwill stores have tried to offer curbside pickup options, she knows it’s not available to everyone. It’s tough to tell someone who needs an inexpensive pair of shoes or cookware, that those aren’t essential items, she said. Mctavish said employees were consulted before the decision to open was made. “We wouldn’t ever put them in a situation where they felt unsafe,” she said. Owners of Mennonite Central Committee stores, which are individually owned and operated, can decide whether to open, MCC executive director Darryl Loewen said. “Our advice has been to meet and exceed the health guidelines all the way through the COVID era,” Loewen said. Camilo Avila-Wiebe, who co-ordinates the operation of MCC thrift stores, said decisions about opening will likely be made by the end of the week. He said the safety of store volunteers and staff is being considered, but so too is the well-being of the community. “Many of our clientele don’t have credit cards or internet that would allow them access to curbside pickup options,” said Avila-Wiebe. “So, shop owners are definitely taking that into consideration.”Sarah Lawrynuik, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press

  • Incumbent Peterborough County warden facing challenge for seat Wednesday

    Peterborough County council members should go into Wednesday’s warden  election with an open mind, says Otonabee-South Monaghan Mayor Joe Taylor.  “Each candidate will have the opportunity to speak to county council for five  minutes before the vote, in an attempt to convince us why they should be  selected as our next warden; a speech that may be the most important five-minute  speech of their lives,” Taylor said. If councillors have decided who they are going to support before the  candidates are given that chance, then the whole process is a charade and they  might as well skip the speeches and go straight to the voting, Taylor said. “I feel this is grossly unfair to both candidates and while it’s perfectly  normal to favour one or the other, I believe our minds should be open when we  are listening and the process will confirm or change our minds,” he said. The process for selecting a warden has been in place for many years and  should be respected, Taylor added. “I think it’s important that prior to the election we support the process  rather than a particular candidate. If the process has integrity, then it’s  likely the decision which comes as a result of the process will also have  integrity,” he said. The special county council meeting will be held at 2 p.m., over Zoom because  of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an online process to replace the usual in-person  voting. After both candidates — challenger Cavan Monaghan Mayor Scott McFadden and  the incumbent Douro-Dummer Mayor J. Murray Jones — give their five-minute  speeches, the clerk will call for a motion to recess the meeting for 15  minutes. The auditor will then send each member of council an email and within 10  minutes of the recess being called, each member of council will reply to the  email with the candidate they would like to elect as warden.  If the auditor doesn’t receive a response from each council member with their  vote, the auditor will contact the cellphone numbers provided by those specific  councillors. Once the clerk and chief administrative officer have received the vote tally  from the auditor, the clerk will reconvene the meeting and announce the winning  candidate. If there is a tie, the auditor will write the names of the candidates on  paper of equal size and place them in a box. The auditor will then call upon his staff member to draw a name from the box.  The name of the person drawn will be deemed to be elected to the position of  warden. The meeting will be livestreamed through the county’s YouTube  channel.  Marissa Lentz is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. Her  reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism  Initiative. Reach her via email: mlentz@peterboroughdaily.comMarissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

  • Volkswagen explores new sales model for electric models in China

    Volkswagen AG is launching another sales model in China that will see the automaker open showrooms in city centres for electric vehicles (EV) and offer fixed prices, departing from the conventional sales system used by the wider industry. Last week, Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC Motor opened its first showroom under this system in the eastern city of Hangzhou, according to a social media post. The German automaker said on Wednesday that customers can order vehicles at a fixed price directly through the company website, phone app or from authorised dealers.

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • The Latest: Hong Kong re-imposes restaurant dining bans

    HONG KONG — Hong Kong is re-imposing a ban on in-restaurant dining after 6:00 p.m. and closing gyms, beauty parlours and other businesses and public venues as it tries to get a grip on the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the territory. Restaurants may only provide takeout between 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and while open, must limit numbers of patrons at 50 per cent of capacity with diners restricted to two per table. Enforcement of the new measures will begin Thursday and remain in effect for two weeks. Hong Kong has already limited public gatherings to just two people and closed bars and other entertainment venues, and the new orders further reduce the number of shopping, dining and leisure options available to residents of the crowded city of 7.5 million. Swimming pools, night clubs, karaoke halls and mahjong parlours are also among the establishments ordered closed. Hong Kong on Wednesday reported an additional 100 cases, bringing its two-week total to 1,274. Most are cases of local transmission and the origins of 303 remain unknown, according to the government’s Center for Health Protection. Hong Kong has reported a total of 7,075 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 112 deaths. ___ THE VIRUS OUTBREAK: Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April. The average cases per day has eclipsed 200,000 for the first time ahead of more holiday gatherings. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review, setting the stage for possible approval within days in the U.S. — Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots; 90-year-old women gets first — Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe — 7-year-old girl in Chicago raises money for hospital’s pandemic gear ___ Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ___ HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING: SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 686 new cases of the coronavirus, tying its second-highest daily jump since the emergence of the pandemic, as a resurgence driven by the greater capital area threatens to erase hard-won gains against the virus. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 536 of the new cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, where new clusters of infections have been popping up from seemingly everywhere, including restaurants, markets, saunas, hospitals, long-term care facilities and army units. The country’s caseload is now at 39,432, including 556 deaths. The agency said 149 among 8,699 active patients were in serious or critical condition, a group that is being closely monitored amid concerns about a possible shortage in intensive-care beds. South Korea had also reported 686 cases on March 2 during a major outbreak in its southeastern region, which health workers managed to contain by April with an aggressive test-and-quarantine campaign. While South Korea had been seen as a success story against COVID-19 since, critics said the country let its guard down by easing social distancing restrictions to the lowest tier in October, even as experts warned of a surge during cold weather months when people spend longer hours indoors. ___ DALLAS — Texas on Tuesday reported more than 15,000 newly confirmed daily cases of the coronavirus amid spikes in cases and hospitalization as winter approaches. The Texas Department of State Health Services also said 9,028 people were hospitalized across the state. Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak. During the summer outbreak, the state saw the numbers of new daily cases go just past 10,000 for the first time. Since late November, the new daily cases have soared past 10,000 on several days, with 15,103 new cases reported Tuesday, according to state health officials. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say Texas has had more than 23,000 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the second highest in the U.S. Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 17%, according to Johns Hopkins. The university says that one in every 309 people in Texas tested positive in the past week. ___ BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense anti-mask protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety. The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door. The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region. Coronavirus is so widespread in Idaho that hospital officials have repeatedly warned they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement “crisis standards of care” -- where the patients most likely to survive are given access to life-saving treatment because there aren’t enough of the resources to go around -- as soon as the end of the year. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that at least 113,905 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus so far, including 2,012 new cases reported on Tuesday. So far at least 1,074 residents have died from COVID-19. ___ EDMONTON, Alberta — Canada’s Alberta is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms in an effort to fight the highest rate of new coronavirus infection of any province in the country. Alberta was the only province without a province-wide mask requirement. Conservative Premier Jason Kenney is now imposing a province-wide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out. Kenney is also ordering the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars. Infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week. ___ COLUMBIA S.C. — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus. Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.” According to an online obituary, Nelson, 53, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25. She was remembered as a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.” According to Nelson’s obituary, Tuesday’s memorial service was held at the Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Potsdam, Ohio. Haley provided no further details on Nelson’s death, which came as coronavirus numbers rise across the country and in states including Ohio. According to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,618 on Nov. 22 to 8,656 on Dec. 6. One in every 193 people in Ohio tested positive for the virus in the past week. Nelson’s obituary thanked her wide support network of family and friends “who have all showed their love for her through the years and even greater through her last days.” In her tweet, Haley said her sister-in-law “loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.” WASHINGTON — A second member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, attorney Jenna Ellis, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her diagnosis came days after she attended a White House holiday party without a mask, according to two administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about her condition publicly. Another member of Trump’s legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized Sunday with the virus. Giuliani and Ellis have travelled across the country in recent weeks as part of Trump’s futile effort to subvert the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. Ellis attended the White House holiday party on Friday night. Trump has continued to host large gatherings with hundreds of largely maskless guests despite the pandemic and his own administration’s warnings against them. Giuliani defended Ellis when he called into his radio show Tuesday from a Washington hospital. “All you can go by is the test you take,” Giuliani said. “If you are invited to a place and they test you and test you as negative, you go in. You don’t know you have it.” Ellis’ diagnosis was first reported by Axios. ___ LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- As Kentucky continues to wrestle with a pandemic that has killed more than 2,000 residents, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that hospitals in many parts of state are nearing full capacity, and warned that it could make it more difficult for people to receive proper treatment. The Democratic governor announced that hospital capacity for inpatient beds, ICU beds, or ventilators is at or above 80% in four parts of the state. ICU capacity in two zones, one along the Tennessee border, and one in eastern Kentucky, is over 90%. Beshear added that he does not anticipate that the state will run out of ventilators. Hospitalizations are up roughly 17% since the beginning of November, and Kentucky has averaged around 3,300 new cases per day in the past week alone, according to data released by the governor’s office. Kentucky on Tuesday reported 3,114 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 new virus-related deaths. Roughly 1,760 people are currently hospitalized, including 416 people in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators. ___ JACKSON, Miss. -- The number of people who have died of coronavirus complications in Mississippi surpassed 4,000 Tuesday, and health officials warned there will be more fatalities and hospitalizations if residents continue having non-essential social gatherings. “We are seeing ongoing heavy case burdens — many, many cases, rising deaths and increasing strain on our health care system,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a virtual press briefing. Dobbs said rising cases are attributable to social gatherings — funerals, parties, sporting events — where people are not following safety guidelines. “It’s not a joke — if we would just wear a mask in public and avoid nonessential social gatherings, the universe would be an entirely different place,” he said. Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported at least 4,017 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening. There have been at least 167,926 total cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the health department said. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has peaked in recent days as numbers of new cases have surged. However, the number of intensive care unit patients has not yet reached the record highs of the summer, although most units are full, Dobb said. That’s something he expects will change soon. ___ BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana expects to quickly administer its first two weeks of coronavirus vaccine doses within 48 hours of receiving the shipments. Edwards’ comments came Tuesday at panel discussion with three other governors at President Donald Trump’s “vaccine summit” in Washington. Edwards says Louisiana is holding weekly logistics discussions to ready for distributing and administering a vaccine and expects to receive 39,000 doses in its first shipment week and 40,000 vaccines the following week. Louisiana’s governor was the lone Democrat during the livestreamed talk that also included governors from Tennessee, Texas and Florida. ___ DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ longtime partner was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after undergoing treatment for the new coronavirus. First gentleman Marlon Reis was hospitalized over the weekend as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath and a worsening cough after he was diagnosed on Nov. 28. The Democratic governor also was diagnosed with COVID-19 but has not experienced severe symptoms. He has been working from home in quarantine. Polis’ office said in a statement that Reis’ doctors at UCHealth at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have advised him to take steroids for two days as he recovers. Reis did not require supplemental oxygen during his hospital stay. ___ RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a modified stay-at-home order on Tuesday that requires the state’s roughly 10.5 million residents to remain off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The executive order set to take effect on Friday orders bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses closed by 10 p.m., though grocery chains and some retailers that sell groceries will be allowed to operate within the seven-hour window. On-site alcohol sales at bars must end by 9 p.m. Travel to and from work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is still permitted, as is travel to get food, gas, medical care or social services. Cooper hinted at further restrictions if spread does not slow. The order will remain in effect until Jan. 8. ___ HARRISBURG, Pa. — The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit contends the Department of Human Services is refusing to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law, depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic. Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, which represents hundreds of non-profit nursing homes statewide, says the nursing homes didn’t want to file the lawsuit but felt the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf had ignored “the clear language of state law” to “essentially steal more than $153 million from nursing homes battling a once-in-a-century pandemic.” The state denies the accusations. ___ WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says that he’s making a rapid recovery after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and expects to be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday. Giuliani calling into his own radio show on WABC in New York said he decided to go to the hospital after being urged by the president’s physician. The 76-year-old former mayor of New York was admitted into Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday. He says he has been treated with dexamethasone and remdesivir--some of the same drug treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalized with the virus in early October. Giuliani said the experience hadn’t changed his view that some Democratic-elected officials have gone too far by imposing restrictions to try to stem the spread of the virus. “This is a curable disease at this point,” said Giuliani, who added that virus-related restrictions are “destroying American business.” Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask. The Associated Press

  • In conservative Indonesia, a gay ex-policeman takes his battle to court

    The first gay Indonesian policeman to sue the conservative country's police force for wrongful dismissal due to sexual orientation was back in courts this week, determined to be reinstated. Tri Teguh Pujianto, a 31-year-old former police brigadier was fired in 2018 after 10 years on the job, after police in a different town apprehended him and his partner on Valentine's Day when they were saying goodbyes at his partner's workplace. The landmark case in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation was initially thrown out last year after a judge told Teguh he had to wait until the police internal appeals process was completed.

  • Woman killed in presumed hit and run in industrial area of Mississauga

    A woman was killed in an industrial area of Mississauga Tuesday night in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run collision.Emergency services were initially dispatched to the scene near the corner of Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive shortly before 8 p.m., said Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken.They had been called by a motorist who discovered the woman laying on Tomken Road with life-threatening injuries. The motorist who found her administered CPR and called 911, Mooken said.When paramedics arrived, the woman was rushed to hospital, where she died shortly after. Mooken had no further information about the victim.While investigators cannot "say for certain" that she was injured in a hit and run, they are currently treating the case as one, Mooken said.Anyone with information or dashcam footage that might be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

  • Whitecap to combine with TORC, the latest in a string of mergers

    Calgary– Two of Saskatchewan’s intermediate oil producers announced on Dec. 8 they will be combining. Whitecap Resources Inc. and TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. announced a business combination of “two strong energy franchises resulting in a well-capitalized, low decline, light oil weighted company with an attractive free funds flow profile,” according to their joint release.   Upon closure of the deal, at around 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),the combined company will be close in scale to the size of Crescent Point Energy Corp, after that company spent the last several years shedding one-third of its assets.  The two intermediate producers have agreed to combine their businesses in an at market, all-stock transaction valued at approximately $900 million, including TORC's net debt, estimated at $335 million as of Dec. 31, 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of TORC will receive 0.57 Whitecap common shares in exchange for each TORC common share held. The at market exchange ratio was determined using ten-day volume weighted average share prices of the Whitecap Shares and the TORC Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange prior to the signing of the agreement.  The move is part of a recent string of mergers in the Saskatchewan oilpatch involving Whitecap. On Aug. 31, 2020, Whitecap announced that it had entered into an agreement in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $155 million with NAL Resources Limited and a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of Manulife Financial Corporation. With that integration progressing, Whitecap continues to anticipate the close of the NAL Transaction on Jan. 4, 2021.  Whitecap's stand-alone forecasted base case for 2021 (including the completion of the NAL transaction, is average production of 81,000 – 83,000 boepd on capital investments of $250 - $270 million as press released on October 29, 2020. The pro forma entity is expected to have average production in 2021 of 99,000 – 101,000 boepd (assuming a closing date of February 25, 2021) on capital investments of $280 to $300 million. Based on this spending and production profile, Whitecap anticipates generating funds flow of approximately $602 million with free funds flow of approximately $312 million and a total payout ratio of 66 per cent based on commodity prices of US$45/bbl for West Texas Intermediate and C$2.50/gigajoule AECO. A detailed 2021 budget will be provided on close of the business combination. When all is said and done, the combinations of Whitecap with NAL, the private entity, then TORC, will result in a company with over 100,000 boepd (78 per cent oil and NGLs) of corporate production, much of that in Saskatchewan. The combined entity will have an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion and has paid $1.4 billion in cumulative dividends to shareholders since inception. The combined entity of Whitecap and TORC will be headed by the existing Whitecap executive team and will “continue to advance a total return model combining modest production growth with meaningful cash dividends,” the release said.  The business combination has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Whitecap and TORC and is expected to close on or before February 25, 2021, subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals. TORC's current production is approximately 25,000 boepd and its production in 2021 is expected to average 22,000 boepd due to a moderated capital program resulting in a production decline rate of less than 19 per cent. The lower production profile is designed to enhance the combined entity's ability to generate significant free funds flow to increase cash returns to shareholders. The combined entity is expected to have over $300 million of free funds flow supported by a base production decline rate of approximately 17 per cent. Tangible cost savings and inventory optimization opportunities are expected to result in incremental free funds flow of approximately $15 million in year one from corporate and operational synergies in the near term. There is significant overlap in Whitecap's and TORC's asset bases providing for meaningful operational synergies and inventory optimization opportunities. The combined business will have 67 per cent of its production under waterflood recovery, and a base production decline rate of 17 per cent.  Grant Fagerheim, Whitecap's president and CEO, said in a release, “We are combining two strong Canadian energy producers to form a leading large-cap, light oil company geared towards generating sustainable long-term returns for shareholders while prioritizing responsible Canadian energy development. Despite the challenging conditions and significant volatility throughout the year, we have become an even stronger and more resilient energy producer entering 2021 with the combination with TORC as well as the NAL transaction announced on August 31, 2020. We would like to thank our employees for their continued exemplary efforts and our shareholders for their ongoing support. We look forward to advancing returns to our shareholders into the future.” Brett Herman, TORC's president and CEO, stated, “On behalf of TORC's management and Board of Directors, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support over the past ten years. We believe our corporate values are closely aligned with Whitecap's management team and the announced business combination will create an exceptionally resilient energy producer that is positioned for growth, while delivering a sustainable dividend to shareholders. In a market environment that is increasingly favouring size and scale, a business combination with Whitecap exposes TORC shareholders to a larger platform while remaining consistent with our existing philosophy of balancing growth with financial discipline along with prudent capital allocation. We are pleased to become shareholders of Whitecap.” Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been a TORC shareholder since 2013 and has entered into a support agreement whereby it will vote in favour of the transaction under the terms of the agreement. The agreement provides for non-solicitation covenants on behalf of TORC which are subject to the fiduciary duty obligations of the TORC Board and provides Whitecap with the right to match any superior proposal received by TORC. The agreement also provides for mutual non-completion fees of $20 million in the event the business combination is not completed or is terminated by either party in certain circumstances. Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Cases of COVID-19 connected to two Prince Albert schools

    On Tuesday evening the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) identified a positive COVID-19 case in individuals at two schools in Prince Albert.  These schools were St. Catherine Catholic School and St. John Community School. “We did have an individual get tested at St. Catherine and tested positive and another individual at St. John as well today,” director of education Lorel Trumier said. In a news release by the Prince Albert Catholic School Division the division explained that communication has been shared with the specific classroom/cohort, as well as the school community.  The SHA is proceeding with their assessment of the situation, and all individuals deemed to be close contacts are being notified.  “The classrooms/cohorts impacted by this case, barring any other cases, are required to self-isolate until as per Public Health instructions and these classrooms/cohorts will be move to remote learning until the isolation period is complete,” the division said in a release.  These specific classrooms/cohorts are advised to contact HealthLine 811 for advice.  “School will resume Dec. 9 for all other students and staff that are not deemed to be close contacts. Public Health officials are advising all students and staff to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms daily and not to enter the school if ill.” No further information was made available citing privacy concerns. “Our thoughts and prayers are with this member of our school community, and we hope they are doing well.” They emphasized that everyone has a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 entering schools.  “Thank you to everyone for continuing to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate and doing everything we can to keep each other safe,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • CBC British Columbia wins 3 Jack Webster Awards

    Journalists with CBC British Columbia have taken home three prizes from the annual Jack Webster Awards in Vancouver.The awards, named after the legendary broadcaster, honour the best reporting across B.C.The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony in Vancouver on Tuesday night. CBC's awards include:Excellence in Digital JournalismBest Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Radio/PodcastExcellence in Diversity & Inclusion Reporting

  • City of Vancouver freezes police department funding as part of 2021 budget

    The City of Vancouver will have a $1.6-billion operating budget next year, a five per cent average property tax increase — and a police budget that stays the same.Those were the biggest decisions made by city council as it passed its 2021 budget on Tuesday, following weeks of consultations and meetings on how to deal with competing priorities during the pandemic."The ask of five per cent is hard for some, but I do want people to think about what you are gaining for the city," said Coun. Adriane Carr, who said the budget moved Vancouver forward on housing affordability and climate action. The increase works out to around a $104-increase for an average Vancouver residential property compared to 2020, not including utility and provincial fees. Council voted several times this year to keep the 2021 property tax increase at five per cent or less after last year's seven per cent increase. The 2021 budget anticipates city revenues will be down by $17 million compared to this fiscal year, anticipating continued effects of COVID-19 on income from parking and program fees. In response, the city has frozen hiring in many departments and used some of its reserves in order to keep property tax increases at the five per cent level. You can see the draft budget proposal here. 61 officers affectedThe biggest change to what staff had proposed in the budget was money to the Vancouver Police Department, which takes up approximately 21 per cent of city expenditures. Staff had recommended a slight increase to the police budget of $343.1 million for 2021, while the VPD had put forward a proposed budget of $346.6 million. But an amendment by Coun. Christine Boyle to freeze the budget at $340.9 million passed with councillors Lisa Dominato, Colleen Hardwick and Rebecca Bligh in opposition. Councillors Sarah Kirby-Yung and Melissa De Genova recused themselves because their partners work for the VPD. "I think council sent a clear signal … that our priority is to be addressing public safety in more community-oriented ways," said Boyle, "It's not going to happen fast enough for some people. It may happen too fast for others. But actually, I feel strongly that council made a clear move."VPD Chief Adam Palmer said the budget freeze and receiving $6 million less than requested would result in 61 fewer officers, though there remains the possibility the police board will appeal the decision to the provincial government. "We are the police for the entire community," he said to council before it made its decision."I see a lot of different approaches and rhetoric that's quite frankly misinformed or not understood."In a written statement after the council vote, Palmer said the decision will leave VPD with a shortfall for fixed-cost obligations."I am disappointed with today's budget vote. I am concerned this decision will directly impact public safety in Vancouver and the wellness of our officers," Palmer said.Where did the VPD money go?Council then decided to take the approximately $2.5 million they took from the police budget, and divert it to a number of priorities previously not covered in the budget, including: * $450,000 for enhanced street cleaning. * $400,000 for the new independent auditor general's office. * $300,000 for community policing centres. * $300,000 for park cleanliness and safety.The total budget passed on a 6-5 vote, with the four NPA councillors and independent Bligh opposed. "I share enthusiasm for a lot of new projects put forward, but … now is not the time, in my opinion, to go out and take on new things that are going to add expenses to the city," said Hardwick. However, a slim majority ultimately thought the budget struck an appropriate balance."These are initiatives I really wanted to see move forward," said Coun. Michael Wiebe.

  • Twitter, Tumblr, Vimeo push back against EU rules on illegal online content

    Twitter and three other U.S. tech companies have urged the EU to take a flexible approach towards harmful and illegal online content instead of blanket rules requiring takedown, saying this would preserve an open internet. U.S. internet media group IAC/InterActiveCorp-owned online video platform Vimeo, nonprofit browser maker Mozilla and Automattic, owner of online publishing tool WordPress.com, made the call a week before EU tech chief Margrethe Vestager is due to present her draft rules. Known as the Digital Services Act, the rules aim to get bigger companies to take more responsibility for removing illegal and harmful content as soon as they have been notified.

  • Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in central Edmonton

    Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man Tuesday afternoon in central Edmonton. According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3 p.m. near 109th Street and 109th Avenue.   When officers arrived they found a man lying injured in the street. Paramedics responded but the man was pronounced deceased. Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident. EPS is also asking anyone with dash-cam footage or nearby residents who have home cameras, to contact police.