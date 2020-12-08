AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defence

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden will nominate retired four-star Army general Lloyd J. Austin to be secretary of defence , according to four people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.

Biden selected Austin over the longtime front-runner candidate, Michele Flournoy, a former senior Pentagon official and Biden supporter who would have been the first woman to serve as defence secretary. Biden also had considered Jeh Johnson, a former Pentagon general counsel and former secretary of homeland defence .

The impending nomination of Austin was confirmed by four people with knowledge of the pick who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the selection hadn't been formally announced.

As a career military officer, the 67-year-old Austin is likely to face opposition from some in Congress and in the defence establishment who believe in drawing a clear line between civilian and military leadership of the Pentagon. Although many previous defence secretaries have served briefly in the military, only two — George C. Marshall and James Mattis — have been career officers. Marshall also served as secretary of state.

Like Mattis, Austin would need to obtain a congressional waiver to serve as defence secretary. Congress intended civilian control of the military when it created the position of secretary of defence in 1947 and prohibited a recently retired military officer from holding the position.

One of the people who confirmed the pick said Austin's selection was about choosing the best possible person but acknowledged that pressure had built to name a candidate of colour and that Austin's stock had risen in recent days.

Austin is a 1975 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and served 41 years in uniform.

Biden has known Austin at least since the general's years leading U.S. and coalition troops in Iraq while Biden was vice-president . Austin was commander in Baghdad of the Multinational Corps-Iraq in 2008 when Barack Obama was elected president, and he returned to lead U.S. troops from 2010 through 2011.

Austin also served in 2012 as the first Black vice chief of staff of the Army, the service's No. 2-ranking position. A year later he assumed command of U.S. Central Command, where he fashioned and began implementing a U.S. military strategy for rolling back the Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria.

Austin retired from the Army in 2016, and he would need a congressional waiver of the legal requirement that a former member of the military be out of uniform at least seven years before serving as secretary of defence . That waiver has been granted only twice — most recently in the case of Mattis, the retired Marine general who served as President Donald Trump's first Pentagon chief.

The Mattis period at the Pentagon is now viewed by some as evidence of why a recently retired military officer should serve as defence secretary only in rare exceptions. Although Mattis remains widely respected for his military prowess and intellect, critics say he tended to surround himself with military officers at the expense of a broader civilian perspective. He resigned in December 2018 in protest of Trump's policies.

Loren DeJonge Schulman, who spent 10 years in senior staff positions at the Pentagon and the National Security Council, said she understands why Biden would seek out candidates with a deep understanding of the military. However, she worries that appointing a general to a political role could prolong some of the damage caused by Trump’s politicization of the military.

“But retired generals are not one-for-one substitutes of civilian leaders,” she said. “General officers bring different skills and different perspectives, and great generals do not universally make good appointees.”

Austin has a reputation for strong leadership, integrity and a sharp intellect. He would not be a prototypical defence secretary, not just because of his 41-year military career but also because he has shied from the public eye. It would be an understatement to say he was a quiet general; although he testified before Congress, he gave few interviews and preferred not to speak publicly about military operations.

When he did speak, Austin did not mince words. In 2015, in describing how the Islamic State army managed a year earlier to sweep across the Syrian border to grab control of large swaths of northern and western Iraq, Austin said the majority of Iraqi Sunnis simply refused to fight for their government.

“They allowed — and in some cases facilitated — ISIS’s push through the country,” Austin said.

He earned the admiration of the Obama administration for his work in Iraq and at Central Command, although he disagreed with Obama's decision to pull out of Iraq entirely in December 2011.

Austin was involved in the Iraq War from start to finish. He served as an assistant commander of the 3rd Infantry Division during the invasion of Iraq in March 2003 and oversaw the withdrawal in 2011. When Austin retired in 2016, Obama praised his “character and competence,” as well as his judgment and leadership.

Like many retired generals, Austin has served on corporate boards. He is a member of the board of directors of Raytheon Technologies.

Word of Austin's selection broke a day before a meeting between Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and civil rights groups, many of whom had pushed the president-elect to pick more Black Cabinet members.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist, said Monday: “It’s a good choice that I think many in the civil rights community would support. It’s the first time we have seen a person of colour in that position. That means something, in a global view, especially after such an antagonistic relationship we had with the previous administration.”

Sharpton, who is set to be in the meeting with Biden on Tuesday, called the choice “a step in the right direction but not the end of the walk.”

Politico first reported Biden's selection of Austin.

Lemire reported from Wilmington, Del. AP Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace contributed to this report.

Robert Burns, Michael Balsamo, Jonathan Lemire And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Iran says 'smart satellite-controlled machine gun' killed top nuclear scientist

    DUBAI (Reuters) -The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system", Tasnim news agency quoted a senior commander as saying. Iran has blamed Israel for the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian programme to develop nuclear weapons capability.

  • The biggest wild card in U.S. politics now: Trump fans in Georgia

    They drove for hours to see Donald Trump this past weekend, then lined up for hours more, wearing Trump caps and T-shirts, chanting Trump chants, jeering various Trump's nemeses, and seething over an election they still insist was stolen from Trump.The decisions made by this same group of Georgia voters over the next few weeks could shape the course of American politics for the next few years. A pair of Jan. 5 elections in this state will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate, with registration closing Monday, and advance voting beginning next week.To hold the chamber, Republicans must win one of these two races; the outcome will affect future president Joe Biden's ability to confirm judges, appoint cabinet members and sign legislation.The concern for Republicans: Will these voters show up?The party's fortunes depend on turnout from what might be described as "Trump First" voters, those diehard supporters currently fuming at anybody they see as insufficiently loyal to the president.What has party brass concerned: the possibility these voters might stay home after the presidential election, disillusioned by Republican officials' refusal to help Trump overturn the result.The weekend rally in Georgia allowed for a timely temperature-taking of this powerful slice of the electorate.Very few people had signs for Republican senators Kelly Loeffler or David Perdue at the event, even though their re-election campaign was ostensibly the reason Trump flew in for an airport runway rally.When Loeffler and Perdue spoke, the crowd drowned them out with chants about the president like, "Stop the steal!" and, "Fight for Trump," a chorus of thousands of people making clear what truly stirs their political passions.Angry over Trump's lossSeated in the crowd, Pete Toole said he dislikes most politicians — that includes all Democrats and most Republicans.The one Republican he truly adores is Trump. And what matters to him right now is getting the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the presidential election result.He's not sure how, or on the basis of what legal arguments or evidence any of that could happen, but the retired grocer from the small town of Uvalda, Ga., just can't believe his man truly lost.He thinks other Republicans should be doing more to help Trump stay in office, and his disdain extends to the two Republican Senate candidates who were on that stage."I'm not a Republican or a Democrat. I'm for Trump," Toole said. "I don't like [Republican senators Kelly] Loeffler or [David] Perdue."Loeffler and Perdue are seeking re-election against Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was co-pastor with his father, and Jon Ossoff, a former congressional staffer.Toole sees his party's candidates as weak and mealy-mouthed and said they need to be tough like Trump. When asked how, specifically, they should model their behaviour on the president's, he replied: "On everything. They should have his personality. Speak their mind."So what's the bottom line — will he turn out for the Senate run-offs or not? "I'm going to vote probably for Loeffler and Perdue."The reason: to stop the left from gaining power.WATCH | Could Trump's fraud claims keep Georgia voters home for run-off?:Trump lawyers urge boycottAnd that was the main takeaway from the vast majority of those interviewed at the rally by CBC News and other media during the weekend event.Most said that even if the presidential race mattered most to them, and even if they're unenthused by most Republicans, they would still turn out and cast ballots to help their party keep the Senate.There were exceptions.Lauren Voyles, who made a five-hour drive from north of Atlanta for the event, said she has lost faith in the electoral system. She thinks the vote was rigged against the president, despite the lack of evidence of electoral fraud.She singled out the so-called crooks, and the "fake-news media" and what she sees as the weak-kneed Republican establishment not fighting hard enough to keep Trump in the White House.When asked if she'll vote in the Senate race she said: "Not in the current system — why would I?"That dismissive attitude was echoed by angry Republicans who at a recent event shouted down the party chair, and by pro-Trump lawyers who urged a boycott of Senate races as a protest against a party establishment they deride as disloyal to the president.Stakes high for Democrats,tooSuch talk is sweet music to Democrats' ears.One Democrat who lives several hours north raised her hands in pretend prayer when asked if she expected rifts on the right to depress Republican turnout.Latresha Jackson, a volunteer with the Democratic Party near Atlanta, said her party badly wants those two seats, which would result in a 50-50 Senate tie and allow vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to cast tie-breaking votes."Democrats understand what's on the line," Jackson said, speaking at her home in Forsyth County.The head of the Democratic Party in that same county, Melissa Clink, said the party that retains the Senate doesn't just win more votes — its leadership controls the chamber agenda and decides which bills come up for a vote.All of which holds potential consequences on issues such as health care, climate change, infrastructure and immigration policy."Two years of gridlock" is how Clink described a Senate led by Mitch McConnell. "Right now, [McConnell is] the gatekeeper of what we even speak about on the floor."Her county branch began dropping off promotional flyers last weekend for the Jan. 5 vote, and progressive groups have mailed out applications for absentee ballots.Democrats must win both seatsDemocrats, however, have a taller hill to climb.While some recent polling gives Democrats an edge in what will likely be two close races, history and math are on the Republican side.For starters, Republicans only need to win one race to retain the advantage; Democrats need both. In addition, Republicans have a history of stronger turnout in run-off elections like these ones, which in Georgia are held after a general election when there are multiple candidates and nobody surpasses 50 per cent.In the last such run-off, in 2018, the Republican candidate for secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, expanded his wafer-thin general-election lead by more than 3 percentage points in the run-off.That's the same Brad Raffensperger who is now receiving death threats because he's in charge of running Georgia's elections, and he's refusing to help Trump overturn the result.Republican strategy: keep Trump in the conversationAfter the weekend Trump rally, it's now crystal-clear what the Republican strategy is in its effort to ensure turnout from Trump supporters.They're keeping Trump in the conversation.Several speakers at the weekend rally cast this Senate vote as a chance to cement the president's legacy and protect it from Democrats who would undo his tax, energy, climate, and other policies."Don't let them take [that legacy] away," said Sonny Perdue, a former Georgia governor, current Trump cabinet member, and cousin to one Republican candidate, Sen. David Perdue.Trump, for his part, delivered a long speech with three basic themes.First, he encouraged Republicans to turn out. He called this vote the most important congressional run-off in history, and lauded the two Senate candidates.Second, he trashed other Georgia Republicans. The bulk of Trump's speech consisted of grievances about the election, and complaints about the governor, who has refused to help him overturn the result.Finally, he also gave what sounded like a valedictory address. Trump concluded the speech by listing things his presidency achieved, from tax cuts to moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.Trump urged Georgians to cement that legacy by turning out for the Perdue and Loeffler: "These seats are the last line of defence to save America and protect all that we have accomplished."Not that Trump will ever admit defeat.Heated rhetoricNor will his supporters. They aren't just grumbling about an election loss; a large number appear to deeply believe he was robbed, based on a litany of unproven or disputed allegations now repeatedly dismissed in court.They're livid at the media for reporting he lost. A few screamed at a Fox News crew, while several shouted epithets at the media bus leaving the rally.Bob Kunst, who drove up from Miami for what he said was his 201st Trump-related event, said Republicans plan to unseat, in future primaries, anyone who fails to help Trump hold onto power.Some of the rhetoric, he said, is getting even more heated."This is like civil-war time," he said. "I am the most mild-mannered person. But I am way angry. … I've had people here tell me they're armed to the teeth."Yet he still cares about the Senate and wants Republicans to win. "They have to," Kunst said.Erick Erickson, a Georgia-based conservative radio show host who's been lukewarm on Trump — initially opposing him, then backing him, and often criticizing him — says he expects the party to unite for the Senate races.Erickson said a number of Republicans do care first and foremost about Trump but that there's also been a swift backlash to the talk about a boycott, and he expects Republicans will show up.He said history has also shown Georgia Republicans do turn out in non-presidential races, as they did in the 2018 midterm year."I think the GOP goes two for two [in the Senate races]," Erickson said in an interview outside his Atlanta studio."But it's gonna be a slugfest. Those of us in TV and radio — we're gonna come out the winners in this. … It's going to be close. Maybe closer than it should be."

  • Venezuela vote likely to give Congress to Maduro's party

    CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's congressional election on Sunday will almost certainly give President Nicolás Maduro control over the country's last major independent institution, but will do little to improve his image at home and abroad. Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, seeks to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela. Critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó is boycotting the vote. The European Union, the U.S. and several other nations have already declared the vote a sham. “The truth cannot be hidden,” Guaidó said in a videotaped message, noting the apparent low voter turnout. “The majority of Venezuela turned its back on the fraud that began months ago.” Voting results were not available late Sunday several hours after the polls had closed. Despite Venezuela's political turmoil, voting took place with no apparent problems in Caracas, where polling places were operated by civilian militia members and armed soldiers alongside election workers. A light flow of voters walked up to ballot boxes at Andres Bello School in downtown Caracas. They checked their names on a wall outside, and inside showed identification cards before registering their votes on touchscreen machines, which printed a paper ballot they dropped into a box. “I came to vote, and in less than half a second I have voted, quickly,” Caracas resident Rafael Espinoza said. “I’ll tell anyone who wants to do so that they can come down and vote in fractions of a second.” The Supreme Court this year appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led Congress, as the law requires. The court also removed the leadership of three opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro. Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates — including his son and wife — promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions. “There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention,” Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. “We say: Votes yes -- war no, bullets no.” The election comes amid uncertainty over the impending change of U.S. administration. Like outgoing President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden has called Maduro a “dictator," though it's unclear what approach he'll take toward Venezuela's crisis. Guaidó's opposition movement is holding its own referendum over several days immediately after the election. It will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro's rule and hold new presidential elections. Polls indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among Venezuelans at a time the nation's economic and political crisis is deepening despite having the world's largest oil reserves. Karol Teran, a nurse and single mother on her way to work in Caracas, said she didn't vote because it would have no impact. The election is controlled, she said. “I don’t feel like wasting my time, giving these people the opportunity, so I simply don’t vote,” she said. “We’re tired of all this. I’m tired of all of this. It’s not easy.” She was still considering whether to participate in the opposition's referendum. More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25% decline this year in Venezuela’s GDP, while hyperinflation diminishes the value of its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market. Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and scores of nations, including the U.S., reject his legitimacy, alleging the vote was rigged and his most popular challengers were banned. Guaidó, 37, vowed to oust 58-year-old Maduro early last year — basing his claim to the interim presidency on his leadership of the National Assembly, whose term legally ends in early January under the constitution. The Trump administration and other countries led support of Guaidó and have said they will continue to support him in the absence of what they consider fair elections. Washington has hit Maduro and his political allies with sanctions, and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Sunday’s election was fraudulent. “The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people,” he said on Twitter. “What’s happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election.” International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist. Maduro’s government invited sympathetic international observers, former Presidents Evo Morales of Bolivia and Rafael Correa of Ecuador. Others included a group of men who identified themselves as Turkish lawmakers. At a polling place in Chacao, an opposition stronghold of Caracas, 68-year-old resident Luisa Fermin shouted at the observers, calling the election “theatrics” that she wouldn’t validate with her vote. “There are children who don’t go to school because they’re hungry,” Fermin said. “There are mothers who send their children to school barefoot because they don’t have the money to buy shoes.” ___ Follow Scott Smith on Twitter: @ScottSmithAP ___ Associated Press writers Fabiola Sánchez and Jorge Rueda contributed to this story. Scott Smith, The Associated Press

  • '400 pounds of blackbird' installed at new natural playground in Stratford

    A giant red-winged blackbird marks the spot where Stratford's new natural playground will eventually take shape at Fullerton's Creek Conservation Park.The $100,000 playground was supposed to open this fall, but is now on hold.The company in charge of the project, Cobequid Consulting, is based in Nova Scotia, and its staff can no longer travel to P.E.I. without isolating now that the Atlantic bubble has temporarily closed. Fortunately for the town, the artist commissioned to provide an interactive public art installation for the playground lives not far from the park, in Stratford. "When I walked the site and got to the lookout at the end up by the marsh, the blackbirds were just so distinctive, flittering amongst the reeds in the bulrushes," said artist Gerald Beaulieu. "I work from photographs, and I had a pretty good idea of how I wanted it to look."Flora and faunaBeaulieu said flora and fauna have been featured in many of his recent pieces, including the tuna at Queen and Richmond streets in Charlottetown, the sculpted leaves on Water Street, and crows made out of tires that were at the Confederation Centre of the Arts.He also created a cormorant public art piece for the town of Montague.The Fullerton's marsh design brought in another factor."The other theme with this piece is balance, which also relates to land use — having a conservation area next to an urban site like this, and how we balance how we protect nature with our own footprints," Beaulieu said.On a practical note, the balance theme comes into play in terms of "trying to get 400 pounds of blackbird suspended high up on a pole," Beaulieu said. "And in order to do that, you need to actually work with the laws of nature and not fight them, and just get that perfect balance point happening."  The whole sculpture, including the giant cattail where the bird perches, weighs about 800 pounds. 'Fantastic opportunity'Beaulieu constructed the bird in his yard, completing it in mid-August and then waiting for the town to begin work on the playground site.He said the sculpture was lying horizontally the entire time he was building it.  "It's good to see it the way it was originally intended. I've been used to just crawling around and underneath to get at it," Beaulieu said."It's nice to see it freestanding in its natural environment, the way it's supposed to." Beaulieu said it's important to have communities like the town of Stratford investing in pieces of public art like this. "It's a fantastic opportunity because these pieces live for a long time. Most of the work I exhibit, it's up for exhibit maybe one month, three months," he said. "But these ones are on display the entire time and that's when art lives, when people can look at it, not when it's in my barn, in a crate." Beaulieu said he also likes the location of the sculpture, in a natural playground, in a conservation park. "People will come into nature and engage with that," Beaulieu said. "The idea of a conservation area is not to keep the people out, but to have it so that people can appreciate nature."Project delayedThe Town of Stratford paid $15,000 for the public art installation at Fullerton's Creek Conservation Park.  "I think it's wonderful," said Stratford Mayor Steve Ogden."We had a nationally recognized artist, Gerald Beaulieu, do it. He lives here in Stratford, he's done a wonderful job and I think people are going to be really inspired."As for the rest of the natural playground, the mayor said the town is hoping work will resume whenever the Atlantic bubble is restored."We had planned to have it completed by now, but because of COVID, because of the busting of the Atlantic bubble, it's a Nova Scotia company that's doing it," Ogden said."It's really difficult for them to to work on it, so we're hoping to have it done by spring, summer of next year."As for Beaulieu, he said his next project will be a large dinosaur, but that too will have to wait for spring.Like the massive red-winged blackbird, it's going to be too big for his workshop.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Meng Wanzhou returns to court amid rumours of deal for release

    Even as rumours swirl of a possible deal to end criminal charges in the U.S. against Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive will return to court Monday to listen to testimony from the police and customs officers involved in her Vancouver arrest two years ago.Last week, the Wall Street Journal and Reuters cited unnamed sources in reports that Meng's U.S. lawyers are negotiating with the U.S. Department of Justice to reach an agreement that would allow her to return to China in exchange for an admission of wrongdoing.But with nothing concrete announced and no timeline evident, Meng's Canadian legal team and lawyers for Canada's attorney general have no choice but to continue the extradition proceedings that have been playing out in B.C. Supreme Court since December 2018.Vancouver-based immigration lawyer Richard Kurland, who has followed the case closely, said he believes the leaks that prompted last week's news stories were intended to test the waters for a possible solution to a case that has wreaked havoc on relations between Canada and China."It provides an opportunity for the politicians to poll the public," Kurland said."If there's a tsunami of public opinion in favour of shutting this case down, Ottawa and Washington can very quickly come to an accommodation."Believes 'she did nothing wrong'Meng, 48, who is Huawei's chief financial officer, was arrested at Vancouver's airport on Dec. 1, 2018, after arriving on a flight from Hong Kong on her way to Mexico City and Argentina.The United States wants her extradited to New York to face charges of fraud and conspiracy related to allegations she lied to an HSBC Holdings Plc executive in August 2013 about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.Prosecutors claim that by relying on Meng's alleged lies to continue handling finances for the Chinese telecommunications giant, HSBC placed itself at risk of loss and prosecution.Meng has denied the allegations against her, but according to the Wall Street Journal, Meng's lawyers and the U.S. Department of Justice have been in discussions about entering into a deferred prosecution agreement — a legal instrument that could see the U.S. defer and later drop the charges.According to the report, "Meng has so far resisted the proposed deal, believing she did nothing wrong."CBC has not independently verified reports of the negotiations. Meng's Canadian legal team had no comment. The news appeared to catch Huawei's Canadian employees off guard.'She should hold out'It wouldn't be the first time the subject of a deferred prosecution agreement has played a role in the extradition case. In court documents filed this summer, Meng's lawyers noted that HSBC paid a $1.9 billion US fine and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in 2012 "related to its own independent misconduct, including in relation to violations of U.S. sanctions law regarding Iran."Two of the other banks named as victims in the case have also been subject to similar agreements.Kurland said evidence emerging out of the Vancouver extradition proceedings about alleged violations of Meng's rights have given her a relatively strong negotiating position.Meng is a co-defendant with Huawei in the case.Kurland said he thinks the U.S. might drop charges against her while reaching a deal with the company similar to one that saw another Chinese telecommunications firm, ZTE, pay $1 billion US in 2018 to settle sanctions-related allegations."She should hold out," Kurland said. "There's no reason to play her cards right now when President Biden is around the corner."On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refused to comment on the reports of a possible deal. He reiterated his concern for the safety of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians who have been imprisoned in China since days after Meng's arrest.WATCH | Diplomatic experts say Meng plea deal wouldn't guarantee return of Canadian detainees:  China has accused the two men of spying, but has released no evidence to back up the claim. Most observers believe they were taken in retaliation for Meng.'Gatekeepers' to CanadaThe RCMP officer who oversees the RCMP's Vancouver airport detachment is to continue his testimony Monday under cross-examination by veteran lawyer Richard Peck.Sgt. Ross Lundie is one of 10 RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers expected to give evidence about Meng's arrest. The defence has accused the two agencies of conspiring with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation to have customs agents question Meng without a lawyer for three hours before the RCMP arrested her and cautioned her of her rights.During that time, the CBSA also seized Meng's phones and gave the pass codes to the RCMP, allegedly by mistake. The defence has accused the RCMP of sending technical information about the devices to the FBI in violation of extradition law.In prior testimony, Lundie said it was his idea to have the CBSA question Meng for immigration purposes because they are the "gatekeepers" to Canada. He said he thought a previous plan to have police officers arrest Meng on the plane was a bad idea.The RCMP and CBSA witnesses have maintained that they were respecting each other's jurisdiction and were not directed by the FBI.The CBSA's chief of passenger operations for Vancouver, Nicole Goodman, is also expected to testify later this week. The Crown says it may want to call more witnesses to rebut some of the earlier testimony.Meng's lawyers plan to use the evidence gathered during these proceedings at a hearing next spring, where they will ask the judge to toss the case.At that time, the defence will also argue Meng is being used as a bargaining chip in a trade war between the U.S. and China and that the U.S. misled Canada about the strength of its case.

  • Asia Today: South Korean minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster.The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.Most of the new infections were detected in the Seoul metropolitan area where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to various places, including restaurants, schools, hospitals and long-term care facilities.“The capital area is now a COVID-19 war zone,” Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said in a virus meeting, pleading for citizen vigilance.He said the country may have to further increase social distancing to prevent the resurgence in the capital area from “exploding into a major outbreak nationwide and collapsing the health-care system.”While South Korea managed to contain a major outbreak in its southeastern region in spring by channeling nationwide health resources and personnel, it’s less clear where the reinforcements will come if the virus wreaks havoc in the densely-populated capital area, where half of the country’s 51 million people live.While President Moon Jae-in’s government had been eager to tout the country’s previous gains against the virus, there’s criticism that it gambled on its own success by moving quickly to ease social distancing restrictions to the lowest level in October even as the virus was still spreading.Officials have moved to restore some restrictions in the capital area in in recent weeks, shutting down nightclubs, karaoke rooms and gyms, reducing in-person school classes and allowing restaurants to provide only deliveries and take-outs after 9 p.m.In other developments in the region:— Authorities have completed a third round of coronavirus tests in China's northeastern city of Manzhouli, where three new cases were reported on Monday. The city government said testing of 200,745 people wrapped up on Saturday following two earlier rounds last month. No new positive cases were found and the three announced Monday were among those previously isolated as suspected cases, authorities said. Testing has been accompanied by travel restrictions and the quarantining of suspected cases and close contacts of those infected, as China strives to contain the outbreak in the city on the Russian border. China reported 15 new cases on Monday, 12 of them brought from outside. Hospitals are currently treating 281 people for COVID-19 while 231 people are being monitored after having tested positive for the virus while showing no symptoms. China doesn't include asymptomatic cases in its virus tallies.— A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says the country is following the further spread of coronavirus in the U.S. with a “heavy heart.” The virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and critics have accused the government of botching its initial response, setting off the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people, including more than 282,000 in the U.S. China has rejected such accusations, saying it’s 76-day lockdown of Wuhan and other strict measures bought the rest of the world time to prepare. “We have taken the most comprehensive, stringent and thorough prevention and control measures, taking the lead in controlling the epidemic and resuming production,” Hua Chunying said at a daily ministry briefing on Monday. “In the meanwhile, we are also following with a heavy heart the reports on the development of the epidemic situation in the United States these days, and express our condolences and sympathy to the American people in their current difficult situation,” Hua said. Public compliance with prevention measures in China has been near-universal, allowing the country to all-but eliminate cases of local transmission. Hua said that success has boosted national self-confidence and pride, along with support for the ruling Communist Party.— Hong Kong reported 95 new virus cases on Sunday. Authorities have tightened restrictions on the city’s 7.5 million people, including limiting most social gatherings to just two people. The surge in cases has also led to the suspension of plans to open a “travel bubble” with Singapore, underscoring the impact the outbreak has had on the city’s economy.___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreakThe Associated Press

  • In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

    ATLANTA — Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, as she debated her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, ahead of twin Georgia runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.Asked specifically about President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Georgia and whether she agreed with Trump's unfounded accusations of widespread voter fraud, Loeffler sidestepped the matter during a debate Sunday.Although Trump has lost round after round of court challenges in Georgia and other battleground states, and Georgia's results were certified last month, Loeffler described Trump as merely pursuing “every legal recourse.”She alleged, without any supporting details, irregularities in the November elections, prompting Warnock to chide her for “casting doubt” on a legitimate election in an effort to appease Trump and his supporters.“The people have spoken on the presidential election, and they’re waiting on their senator to be focused on them, not the person in the White House,” he said.The exchange came as a top election official in the state accused Trump and his allies of spreading falsehoods and leading Republicans said they worried that unfounded attacks on the election system could depress turnout in the Jan. 5 runoffs.But Loeffler steered clear of any criticism of Trump, even as she tacitly acknowledged his defeat. Her victory is necessary to prevent a leftward march under complete Democratic control in Washington, she said.“Everything is at stake in this election, the future of our country,” she said, warning of a range of liberal and progressive policies that could never become law if Trump was in the Oval Office.More than a dozen times Loeffler blasted “radical liberal Raphael Warnock” and hammered the pastor as a socialist who would ensure everything from a government takeover of the U.S. healthcare system to the seizure of Americans’ guns. Warnock, who is not a socialist, countered by blasting Loeffler as a self-interested, uber-wealthy politician who “lied not only on me, but on Jesus” by highlighting and, he said, misrepresenting excerpts of his sermons.The battle between Loeffler and Warnock and a second runoff between Republican Sen. David Perdue with Democrat Jon Ossoff will determine which party controls the Senate at the outset of Biden's presidency. Republicans need one seat for a majority. Democrats need a sweep to make Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.The debate came a day after Trump campaigned in Georgia alongside the two senators. The president repeated his baseless claims that Biden's victory in Georgia and nationally were due to fraud.Georgia officials are on the cusp of completing a third count of about 5 million presidential ballots in the state, with Biden already having been officially certified as the winner despite Trump's protests.Gabriel Sterling, a top deputy to Georgia's Republican secretary of state, said on NBC's “Meet the Press” earlier Sunday that Trump and those echoing him are undermining democracy with deliberate falsehoods.“At this point, it’s a game of whack-a-mole” Sterling said. “They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters. And hell, I voted for him.”Meanwhile, Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, both Republicans, said they opposed Trump's entreaty for a special legislative session ostensibly to select Republican electors over the Democratic slate already certified for Biden."The mountains of misinformation are not helping the process; they are only hurting it,” Duncan said.While Loeffler dodged inquiries about Trump's defeat, Warnock avoided saying whether he'd support expanding the Supreme Court, a priority for some progressives. He said he was more interested in coronavirus pandemic relief, but never answered explicitly whether he was opposed to adding justices.On COVID, the rivals confirmed their confidence in a vaccine and said they'd take it. But they drew contrasts on another economic aid package. Warnock highlighted Loeffler's criticisms earlier this year of some congressional aid. Loeffler blamed Democratic leaders for Congress' failure to pass a new round of assistance this fall.The runoffs, necessary because none of the candidates received a majority of votes in November, have put Georgia squarely in the national political spotlight. Both major parties and activist groups are plowing tens of millions of dollars into the state, along with a flood of field workers and volunteers from around the country.Vice-President Mike Pence campaigned in the state last week, as former President Barack Obama headlined a virtual rally for Democrats. Biden, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia since 1992, has promised to visit before the runoff, acknowledging that the outcome will shape the legislative reach of his presidency.Before the prime time matchup, Ossoff debated an empty podium, blistering Perdue as a “coward” for skipping the debate.Ossoff suggested Perdue, whose prolific stock trading has drawn attention during the pandemic, declined to debate because he didn’t want to “incriminate himself” over his personal financial activities that the challenger summed up as “cartoonish abuse of power.”“It shows an astonishing arrogance and sense of entitlement for Georgia’s senior U.S. senator to believe he shouldn’t have to debate at a moment like this in our history,” Ossoff said.Perdue’s campaign manager responded with an email statement that said Ossoff “lost a debate against himself.” The statement did not address any details of Ossoff’s attacks on the senator. Another Perdue aide followed up with a statement emphasizing that “the bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee, DOJ and the SEC ... independently cleared Sen. Perdue of any and all wrongdoing.”The Associated Press and other media have reported details of key trades Perdue made after members of Congress began receiving classified briefings about COVID-19 but while Perdue and other officials were downplaying its dangers in public. Perdue’s trades also involved companies whose business activities fall under jurisdiction of some of the senator’s committees.Ossoff brushed aside a moderator’s reminder that authorities have not found any legal wrongdoing on Perdue’s part. “His blatant abuse of his power and privilege to enrich himself is disgraceful,” Ossoff said. “He can’t defend the indefensible. ... The standard for our elected officials must be higher than merely evading prosecution.”Jeff Amy And Bill Barrow, The Associated Press

  • Specialist who treated rare disease among homeless wants doctors to be aware of signs

    VANCOUVER — As an infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Carl Boodman has had a longtime interest in an illness that commonly afflicted soldiers during the First World War as well as people who now live in crowded refugee camps. But Boodman had no idea when he encountered a case of trench fever in Winnipeg earlier this year that he'd soon be treating three more patients with the same condition and that all of them had spent time in a homeless shelter.Trench fever is transmitted through the feces of body lice, which can be left on clothing and trigger an itchy reaction causing people to scratch their skin to the point that they end up with abrasions.That is one of the signs of the misunderstood infectious disease, which could also cause fever, shin pain and a potentially fatal heart infection called endocarditis.Aside from the four cases this year, only four other cases are known to have occurred in Canada since the mid-1990s, said Boodman, who is also training in medical microbiology at the University of Manitoba.However, cases may go undiagnosed because doctors are unlikely to be aware of what to look for and therefore don't order specific lab tests to detect a bacterium called Bartonella quintana, which was first linked to the condition a century ago, he said.Boodman, who is the lead author of an article highlighting trench fever in Monday's edition of the Canadian Medical Association Journal, said the neglected and preventable disease of poverty is known to strike people who are homeless and have little access to medical care."It's a disease associated with wartime conditions and refugee camps and it's found in Canada. If we didn't have this degree of poverty in Canada we wouldn't have this disease," he said.People living in shelters may share clothing on which the dried feces of body lice can survive for weeks, Boodman said, adding there's a public health need for access to laundry facilities and showers as well as affordable housing to prevent spread of disease in general among people who are underhoused across Canada.He treated his first case of trench fever in February when a patient visited an emergency department in Winnipeg.The 48-year-old man with shortness of breath and chest pain had repeatedly sought medical care in the previous year and a half for episodes of chest pain and body lice infestation, said Boodman of the patient who was in ICU and spent a month in hospital following heart surgery for endocarditis. He has since recovered.About two weeks after starting to treat that patient, Boodman was so "baffled" when he saw a second patient with what appeared to be trench fever that he had the lab tests repeated twice before confirming the diagnosis.He treated a third patient for the same disease at a different hospital about a month later, before a colleague mentioned a mysterious case involving a man who had endocarditis. Lab tests confirmed he, too, had trench fever. "You don't know anything about it for 20 years or so and then you have this succession of cases," Boodman said, adding some patients may have the bacterium associated with body lice in their bloodstream for months and be asymptomatic for the disease that could become serious, requiring surgery to replace a heart valve.A combination of antibiotics is often prescribed but there is debate on treatment of the disease, and its prevalence is unknown because it is not reported to public health officials in Canada and the United States, Boodman said.Small studies from cases in the south of France and cities in the United States including Seattle and San Francisco have estimated that up to 20 per cent of homeless people with body lice could have been exposed to the bacterium that causes trench fever, Boodman said.Dr. Stephen Hwang, who holds a research chair in homelessness, housing and health at St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto, said that while there is a need to recognize the rare but potentially deadly trench fever, other conditions such as skin infections, respiratory illnesses as well as poorly controlled diabetes and high blood pressure are common among underhoused populations.Hwang treats homeless people in Toronto's shelters and encampments once a week as a member of a group called the Inner City Health Associates, the largest such organization in Canada, with 100 physicians as well as nurses providing care to the underhoused in multiple locations including respite centres and hotels.The aim is to provide better primary care to people who also experience more mental health and addictions issues, he said, adding secure housing is key to better health, especially as more families and seniors are becoming homeless."Without that stability it's very difficult to deal with any of the acute or chronic conditions that they're dealing with. We really do need to invest in creating affordable housing or else we'll have to pay with the cost of the health consequences of that."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.Camille Bains, The Canadian PressNote to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version erroneously stated the four cases diagnosed this year were the only ones since the 1990s. In fact, there were four other cases since the 1990s, before the ones outlined in this study.

  • So long Highway 174: Orléans commuters share pros and cons of working from home

    Some people who live in Orléans who normally travel downtown to work are luxuriating in hours of found time, thanks to work-from-home arrangements and their truncated COVID-19 commute. For Tatiana Folefak, working from home for Telus means gaining hours each day. "Add in the time that you take to get ready, do your hair? Maybe a couple of hours."But those extra hours don't always translate into free time. "The corollary is that you do spend much more time working on the job," said the 35-year-old. It also means spending more time parenting. Folefak has a nine-year-old son in online school, and a two-year-old. "Also it was a bit of personal time, or 'me time', which I don't have," said Folefak, admitting she thinks back on her commute with a "sense of nostalgia."Pre-COVID-19, Folefak used to read or catch up on the news while she rode downtown."I don't get to do much of that right now."Kathryn Foss moved to Orléans in 2019, from Clarence Creek outside Rockland, to shorten her 125-kilometre daily commute to and from her job at the Department of National Defence in Nepean."I spent a lot of time in traffic," said Foss, describing how she would often call a traffic hotline, to the point the traffic reporter would say, "Oh, Kathryn, it's you again." Foss, 50, retired recently from the military and re-enrolled in university, but since COVID-19, her courses are entirely online."My commute in the morning ... ends about 30 seconds after I've left my bedroom," said Foss.And while Foss enjoys not having to get up at 5 a.m. and fight traffic, she, too, misses elements of her commute. "It was really easy to decompress. The frustrations … all kind of disappeared by the time you got home." Foss would listen to the radio, sometimes sing along, or even wave at people in passing cars. "That was fun. It was a way to to be in the moment and forget about all the worries," she said.These days, Foss has the time to fight stress in other ways, such as taking her daughter's dog for walks and looking down from the Highway 174 overpass."I do appreciate not having to … honk the horn at the person that cut you off at the split."Christine Chretien is also enjoying a reprieve from Highway 174. She now commutes just two days a week, down from five, working as a case manager in the hematology department at CHEO."I'm able to walk with my dog in the morning — longer — before I actually have to sit in front of the computer," Chretien said. Chretien, 55, has more time for herself now."Even more time to make good food choices, and not the, 'I'll just pick up something quick at the cafeteria' type thing," she said.So have the longer walks and healthier eating helped whittle the waistline? "No, we're still working on that," said Chretien, laughing.There's no aspect of the commute Chretien misses. Once COVID-19 is over, she's hoping to negotiate a permanent work-from-home arrangement. "I drive because I have to, not because I like to," she said.Eric Hallam is also hoping to avoid commuting from Orléans after COVID-19 ends, and he's allowed to return to his job downtown as a financial analyst with Health Canada. He's making the most of the extra time, taking courses toward his Chartered Professional Accountant designation, learning Spanish and Portuguese, and improving his French."I spend about fifteen minutes a day after work, just doing five minutes per language," said Hallam. "I thought it would be fun to learn for future travels."He has another motive. The 28-year-old recently proposed to his girlfriend, and "my fiancé's family is Portuguese."Hallam does miss the morning ritual of commuting. "I'd read my morning briefs on my phone and browse ... Reddit on the way in. It was nice to have that alone time," said Hallam."But I've adapted. Now I've got a new morning ritual."

  • Surrey imam who misrepresented himself to immigration officials, jailed for sexual assault

    The emotional wounds from a sexual assault at the hands of a Lower Mainland imam four years ago continue to affect the daily life of his victim who says if immigration officials and the B.C. Muslim Association (BCMA) had intervened sooner, the attack may never had happened.The woman, whose identity is protected by a B.C. Supreme Court order, says she has received no community support for her turmoil and is also being shamed as a victim."When people see me, they think I am not good woman," she said. "I got with priest and put him in the jail."Pakistani national, 46-year-old Abdur Rehman Khan, is serving a three-year sentence on one count of sexual assault and will remain a registered sex offender for 20 years. In 2017 he was convicted for assaulting the woman who he came to know through his work in the Muslim community in Surrey.His story shows the lengths he went to in misleading immigration officials to stay in Canada and the lack of intervention provided by the BCMA, which described his criminal case as a "personal matter."The assault happened in July 2016, three months after he had been ordered to leave the country.'Nobody support me'His victim is outraged that Khan continued as an imam at Masjid-Ur-Rahmah after he was charged and granted bail, as well as after he was convicted and awaiting sentence.She also doesn't understand how he was able to avoid discovery by immigration officials for years.She, in the meantime, has had to give up her job and many activities to avoid being ostracized by some people in the Lower Mainland's Muslim community. "Nobody support me," said the woman who has no family in the country. Watch the victim talk about community response to her sexual assault Multiple names and attempts to immigrate Abdur Rehman Khan's attempts to live in Canada span almost three decades. In 1993, he was included as a dependent in an application by his brother Mohammad Tayyab to sponsor their mother to Canada but when Khan's application for permanent residency was denied, he appealed but didn't wait for a decision. During the appeal process, Khan successfully obtained a visitor visa under the name Abdul Rehman and once in Canada, in February 1999, he made a refugee claim under the name Ibuhuraira Khan.The claim was refused in October 2000. One month later, Khan tried again to stay here through the sponsorship of a wife. At an immigration hearing, Khan conceded the marriage was not genuine and solely for immigration purposes. In September 2001, he was deported from Canada, under the name Ibuhuraira Khan. It was only after he'd been removed from Canada that in 2003 he was actually accepted for permanent residency to Canada under the original 1993 application.Misled officialsUpon his arrival, in Vancouver, in April 2003, as Abdur Rehman Khan, he was asked by immigration officials if he had ever been "convicted of a crime or offence, refused admission to Canada or required to leave Canada."Khan said no according to transcripts of his immigration hearings. Officials did not know he'd been to Canada before, used other names, had travel documents in those names, nor that he'd made a previous refugee claim and had been deported.In 2014, Khan's past caught up with him when the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) received word that the information he had provided officers was false. In June of that year when asked directly if he'd ever used any other names, including nicknames, he stated "no." When asked whether he knew the name Ibuhuraira Khan, he said "no." In April 2016, the Immigration and Refugee Board issued an exclusion order against Khan but he appealed the order on the basis of humanitarian and compassionate considerations. A year later, in April 2017, the Immigration Appeal Division dismissed his appeal and at that point it was up to the CBSA to execute his removal order.Two months later, though, when Khan was arrested and charged with sexual assault the removal process was stalled. Watch below to hear portion of online Ramadan sermon by Abdur Rehman Khan'Personal matter'Khan was granted bail on July 6, 2017 and once released, he returned to his position as imam at the mosque Masjid-Ur-Rahmah where he continued to lead prayers, inter-faith meetings, teach youth and officiate at marriages and funerals. After his trial and conviction in January 2020, he again went back to work until August when he was sentenced to three years in prison. BCMA president Iftab Sahib says Khan submitted a resignation letter in August 2020. The association, however, considered Khan's reasons for quitting as his "personal matter," he said and asked no questions.  Sahib declined to be interviewed further about why Khan was allowed to stay on the job after he was charged and convicted. In an email, BCMA spokesperson Tariq Tayyab said, "at no time was BCMA made aware of the serious allegations and criminal charges brought against the individual."His employment with the BCMA ended in August of this year and Tayyab directed any other inquiries to the association's lawyer. A member of the BCMA Women's Council also reneged on an interview after initially saying it was important to address the issue and to ensure the community knew what had transpired. Multiple marriages Khan's subterfuge with immigration officials also involved multiple marriages aimed at achieving residency in Canada.The woman Khan married in the fall of 2000 was the divorced spouse of his brother Mohammad Tayyab. The marriage ended when it failed to secure Khan permanent residency in Canada.The woman later re-united with Tayyab. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, Khan already had a wife and five children which he never disclosed to immigration officials. At his August 2020 sexual assault sentencing, in B.C. Supreme Court, the judge acknowledged Khan visited his overseas family every other year until 2016. The oldest of those children now lives in B.C. According to Immigration Appeal Division (IAD) documents, it's unlikely he ever divorced his wife in Pakistan. As well, he remains married under a different name to his brother's wife. The IAD also says Khan married and separated a third time, in 2014, in B.C., representing himself as single when he got that marriage certificate.CBC News has learned that in spring of 2016, Khan married again in the midst of his latest Immigration and Refugee Board removal hearing. The woman was a Canadian citizen living in B.C. The marriage lasted only a matter of months. Victim shamingOther people from the province's Muslim community say the web of lies and deceits and ultimately Khan's crime of sexual assault should be better addressed.Yahya Momla, an imam from Masjid-Al-Salaam, in Burnaby, has often spoken out about victims who come forward with their trauma and are further marginalized."It would be untruthful to say victim shaming doesn't happen in certain communities," he said. "Why this happens? Partly it is a misconstrued sense of honour."Momla says some people feel they must not speak openly about victims of domestic or sexual abuse happening in relationships. That attitude though, he says, is not faith-based. His message to the Muslim community is that victims should never be blamed, but provided with support.'Open your eyes'Khan's victim says as long she continues to be shunned the matter will never be over. Her message to the community is to, "open your eyes. Don't look down on [victims] even if [the attacker] is a priest." Vancouver Immigration consultant Divya Bakshi Arya says in cases like this one, removal orders are not acted upon until the person has served their sentence. At that time though Khan could apply to federal court to have his removal order stayed and that could spin into months or years of additional hearings. His victim says she is afraid of him still living in the Lower Mainland if he is not sent back to Pakistan.If you are the victim of sexual or domestic abuse or violence, please reach out for help to HealthLinkBC by calling 811, or through the Crime Victim Assistance Program at 1-866-660-3888 or VictimLink BC at 1-800-563-0808 or text 604-836-6381.CBC Vancouver's Impact Team investigates and reports on stories that impact people in their local community and strives to hold individuals, institutions and organizations to account. If you have a story for us, email impact@cbc.ca.

  • COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, Dec. 7

    P.E.I. residents are now living under sweeping new public health measures due to an outbreak of 11 cases of COVID-19.Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison announced four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — a female in her 20s and three males, two in their 20s and one in his 30s — all living in the Charlottetown area. The four new cases are all close contacts of seven positive cases announced on the weekend.Four cases were announced Sunday and are connected to three cases announced on Saturday.Here's a handy map showing possible COVID-19 exposure areas and the times of possible exposures. And here's a list of what Islanders can and can't do in the next two weeks, during what is being called a "COVID circuit breaker."In response to the expected hit on hourly-wage workers' pockets, the P.E.I. government announced measures to give out amounts ranging from $100 to $500, as well as bringing back an employee gift card program. Health PEI is increasing testing capacity in response to the latest outbreak. Premier Dennis King has asked all Islanders in the capital region between the ages of 20 and 29 to get tested, even if they have no symptoms. Thousands lined up to take tests Monday at the Park Street drive-thru facility, with some spending hours in their cars.Not sure what to expect when you go for a COVID-19 test, other than a long lineup? We have you covered with this swab-filled story.P.E.I. now has 14 active cases, and 84 cases total since the pandemic began, with no deaths and no hospitalizations.All in-person classes and exams are being suspended as of Monday and only a limited number of employees will remain at UPEI as it moves to an "essential services" model.All P.E.I. school sports and extra-curricular activities have been temporarily suspended, and four high schools will move to remote learning.Some high school students on P.E.I. are concerned they won't be getting the same level of education when classes move online.Also on the education front, students and staff in P.E.I. public school grades 7-9 must now abide by masking rules brought in recently for high school students.All restaurants on P.E.I. are now closed for indoor dining and some have turned to takeout only.The head of the Catholic Church on P.E.I., Bishop Richard Grecco, says he understands the need to limit faith-based gatherings to 10 people or fewer, but he knows church members will be disappointed. Also in the newsFurther resourcesReminder about symptomsThe symptoms of COVID-19 can include: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough. * Possible loss of taste and/or smell. * Sore throat. * New or worsening fatigue. * Headache. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.

  • Questions abound about New Brunswick's embrace of small nuclear reactors

    When Mike Holland talks about small modular nuclear reactors, he sees dollar signs.When the Green Party hears about them, they see danger signs.The loquacious Progressive Conservative minister of energy development recently quoted NB Power's eye-popping estimates of the potential economic impact of the reactors: thousands of jobs and a $1 billion boost to the provincial economy."New Brunswick is positioned to not only participate in this opportunity, but to be a world leader in the SMR field," Holland said in the legislature last month.Green MLAs David Coon and Kevin Arseneau responded cheekily by ticking off the Financial and Consumer Services Commission's checklist on how to spot a scam.Is the sales pitch from a credible source? Is the windfall being promised by a reputable institution? Is the risk reasonable?For small nuclear reactors, they said, the answer to all those questions is no. "The last thing we need to do is pour more public money down the nuclear-power drain," Coon said, reminding MLAs of the Point Lepreau refurbishment project that went $1 billion over budget.The Greens aside, New Brunswick politicians have embraced small modular reactors, which they say can both create jobs and help solve the climate crisis.Smaller and cheaper, supporters sayThey're "small" because, depending on the design, they would generate from three to 300 megawatts of electricity, less than, for example, Point Lepreau's 660 megawatts.It's the modular design that is supposed to make them more affordable. Rather than being built from scratch on site, components are to be manufactured elsewhere, sometimes in existing factories, then shipped and assembled.. Premier Blaine Higgs is a fervent supporter, but in the last provincial election the Liberals promised they'd do even more than Higgs to promote them.Under Brian Gallant, the Liberals handed $10 million to two Saint John companies working on SMRs, ARC Nuclear and Moltex Energy.Greens point to previous fiascoesThe Greens and other opponents of nuclear power fear SMRS are the latest in a long line of silver-bullet fiascoes, from the $23 million spent on the Bricklin in 1975 to $63.4 million in loans and loan guarantees to the Atcon Group a decade ago."It seems that [ARC and Moltex] have been targeting New Brunswick for another big handout ... because it's going to take billions of dollars to build these things, if they ever get off the drawing board," said Susan O'Donnell, a University of New Brunswick researcher.O'Donnell, who studies technology adoption in communities, is part of a small new group called the Coalition for Responsible Energy Development formed this year to oppose SMRs."What we really need here is a reasonable discussion about the pros and cons of it," she said.Government touts economic spinoffsAccording to the Higgs government's throne speech last month, if New Brunswick companies can secure just one per cent of the Canadian market for small reactors, the province would see $190 million in revenue. The figures come from a study conducted for NB Power by University of Moncton economist Pierre-Marcel Desjardins.But a four-page public summary does not include any sales projections and NB Power did not provide them to CBC News. "What we didn't see was a market analysis," O'Donnell said. "How viable is the market? … They're all based on a hypothetical market that probably doesn't exist."O'Donnell said her group asked for the full report but was told it's confidential because it contains sensitive commercial information.Holland said he's confident there will be buyers. "It won't be hard to find communities that will be looking for a cost effective, affordable, safe alternative to generate their electricity and do it in a way that emits zero emissions," he said.Market 'screaming' for small reactors, CEO saysSMRs come in different sizes and while some proponents talk about using "micro" reactors to provide electricity to remote northern First Nations communities, ARC and Moltex plan larger models to sell to power utilities looking to shift away from coal and gas."We have utilities and customers across Canada, across the United States, across Asia and Europe saying they desperately want a technology like this," said Moltex's Saint John-based CEO for North America Rory O'Sullivan. "The market is screaming for this product," he said, adding "all of the utilities" in Canada are interested in Moltex's reactorsARC's CEO Norm Sawyer is more specific, guessing 30 per cent of his SMR sales will be in Atlantic Canada, 30 per cent in Ontario and 40 per cent in Alberta and Saskatchewan — all provincial power grids.O'Donnell said it's an important question because without a large number of guaranteed sales, the high cost of manufacturing SMRs would make the initiative a money-loser. The cost of building the world's only functioning SMR, in Russia, was four times what was expected. An Australian government agency said initial cost estimates for such major projects "are often initially too low" and can "overrun." Up-front costs can be hugeUniversity of British Columbia physicist M.V. Ramana, who has authored studies on the economics of nuclear power, said SMRs face the same financial reality as any large-scale manufacturing."You're going to spend a huge amount of money on the basic fixed costs" at the outset, he said, with costs per unit becoming more viable only after more units are built and sold. He estimates a company would have to build and sell more than 700 SMRs to break even, and said there are not enough buyers for that to happen. But Sawyer said those estimates don't take into account technological advances."A lot of what's being said ... is really based on old technology," he said, estimating ARC would be viable even if it sold an amount of reactors in the low double digits. O'Sullivan agrees."In fact, just the first one alone looks like it will still be economical," he said. "In reality, you probably need a few … but you're talking about one or two, maximum three [to make a profit] because you don't need these big factories."'Paper designs' prove nothing, says expertRamana doesn't buy it. "These are all companies that have been started by somebody who's been in the nuclear industry for some years, has a bright idea, finds an angel investor who's given them a few million dollars," he said."They have a paper design, or a Power Point design. They have not built anything. They have not tested anything. To go from that point … to a design that can actually be constructed on the field is an enormous amount of work." Both CEOs acknowledge the skepticism about SMRs."I understand New Brunswick has had its share of good investments and its share of what we consider questionable investments," said Sawyer, who grew up in Rexton.But he said ARC's SMR is based on a long-proven technology and is far past the on-paper design stage "so you reduce the risk." Moltex is now completing the first phase of the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission's review of its design, a major hurdle. ARC completed that phase last year.But, Ramana said there are problems with both designs. Moltex's molten salt model has had "huge technical challenges" elsewhere while ARC's sodium-cooled system has encountered "operational difficulties."Ottawa says nuclear is needed for climate goalsThe most compelling argument for looking at SMRs may be Ottawa's climate change goals.  The national climate plan requires NB Power to phase out burning coal at its Belledune generating station by 2030. It's scrambling to find a replacement source of electricity.The Trudeau government's throne speech in October promised to "support investments in renewable energy and next-generation clean energy and technology solutions."And federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan told CBC earlier this year that he's "very excited" about SMRs."We have not seen a model where we can get to net-zero emissions by 2050 without nuclear,"  he said.O'Donnell said while nuclear power doesn't emit greenhouse gases, it's hardly a clean technology because of the spent nuclear fuel waste. Government support is key She also wonders why, if SMRs make so much sense, ARC and Moltex are relying so much on government money rather than private capital.Holland said "the vast majority" of funding for the two companies "has to come from private sector investments, who will be very careful to make sure they get a return on that investment."Sawyer said ARC has three dollars for every dollar it has received from the province, and General Electric has a minority ownership stake in its U.S.-based parent company.O'Sullivan said Moltex has attracted $5 million from a European engineering firm and $6 million from "the first-ever nuclear crowdfunding campaign." But he said for new technologies, including nuclear power, "you need government to show policy support."Nuclear technology has always been developed by governments around the world. This is a very new change to have an industry come in and lead this, so private investors can't take the risk to do that on their own," he said. So far, Ottawa hasn't put up any funding for ARC or Moltex. During the provincial election campaign, Higgs implied federal money was imminent, but there's been no announcement in the almost three months since then.Last month the federal government announced $20 million for Terrestrial Energy, an Ontario company working on SMRs."We know we have the best technology pitch," O'Sullivan said. "There's others that are slightly more advanced than us, but we have the best overall proposition and we think that's going to win out at the end of the day."But O'Donnell said her group plans to continue asking questions about SMRs. "I think what we really need is to have an honest conversation about what these are so that New Brunswickers can have all the facts on the table," she said.

  • Parents of children with underlying health conditions upset by those flouting public health orders

    Families of children with underlying health conditions, who have long stayed isolated prior to the pandemic, are asking the public to follow public health orders.They say, if caught, COVID-19 can have detrimental effects on their children.  "It's really hard for us to wrap our heads around the fact that people can't grasp how simple of a thing it is to wear a mask," said Vince Chernichan, the father of four-year-old Maya, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was two. "People just don't seem to realize ... how much of a dire situation it is in there for all the doctors and the nurses and the patients." Practicing stringent measures For Vince and his wife Sarah, who are based in Winnipeg, COVID-19 extended a two-year marathon of isolating their family from health risks that could harm their daughter. They had pulled Maya and her older sister Brielle, who is six, out of public school to mitigate health risks. Sarah, who is a teacher, stopped working to homeschool the girls, while Vince continued his firefighting job. They were hoping it would all end in September, when Maya finished her chemotherapy, but the pandemic exacerbated the level of caution they needed. That same month, the province elevated its pandemic response level in Winnipeg and 17 nearby areas to orange after seeing a spike in cases.  Their biggest fear is Maya catching COVID-19. "Because her immune system is still trying to get back to a normal level, we're not quite sure how she would react to it and how her body would be able to handle it," he said.  According to Sarah, their daughters have been handling the situation well. "What we've learned over the last two-and-a-half years is kids are so much more resilient," she said. "We don't give them enough credit. Maya had to go to Cancer Care and keep a mask on her face for four hours," she said. 'We're not playing games with this'Angela Loeppky's family, based in Altona, maintained a bubble for nearly 20 years. Her daughter Hannah, 23, has a congenital heart defect and left pulmonary stenosis. The surgeries she had as a child left her with trachea damage for ten years. Healthy and stable now, Hannah occasionally still has trouble breathing. "She gasps for air. If it's windy, we definitely don't take her outside. She spends a lot of time inside unfortunately," said Loeppky.  Loeppky runs her interior design business from home so she can be with her daughter 24 hours a day. Other than attending a day program, Hannah mainly spends time with her mother.The most frightening time, Loeppky said, was when she and her husband felt COVID-19 symptoms."Those times...were one of the scariest days of my life," she said. "How could we care for her if we were sick? How could we prevent her from catching it from us? Where would she go to isolate from us?" she said.Loeppky said she's dumbfounded to hear about people gathering to protest public health restrictions and not wearing masks. In November, more than 100 people gathered in Steinbach to protest COVID-19 restrictions.  "We're not playing games with this," she said. "I find those loopholes are a danger to her and it upsets me very much." 'Think outside that box' For Amy Millette in Elie, COVID-19 poses tough decisions — choosing between mitigating health risks or socializing her children.She has two daughters and a son. Her 5-year-old son, Kiver is autistic, and her middle daughter, 8-year-old Paisley, is developmentally delayed because of brain cancer. Paisley had two relapses since she was diagnosed with cancer at eight months old, and Millette her daughter will have long-term effects in her heart and lungs from chemotherapy. She said oncologists want Paisley to have a normal life with socialization, but they're also aware COVID-19 can bring severe complications. Millette said if Paisley relapses, she'd have to pull her children out of school because she can't risk them bringing the virus home. But there's very little option for remote learning to support students with disabilites in the school district, she said, so that could mean she quits work to homeschool them.The province recently announced remote learning is mandatory for students in Grade 7 to 12 for two weeks after the winter break. But for those in Grade 6 and below, remote learning remains optional. Millette said it's discouraging to see anti-mask protests happening. For her family, skirting health advice was never an option, so they equipped themselves to have limited contact for the past seven years. The children attend public school, but they don't go on many outings. If they do, each one is weighed carefully. Most of the time, activities are organized at home."Our backyard is set up for fun and games," she said.  The children have swings in the basement, her husband is currently building them an igloo and she's been rallying her neighbours to build an ice rink close to home. "In seven years, we've generally learned to think outside that box and not just limit ourselves to what we can't do," Millette said. "That's the one good thing cancer has brought us."

  • Membership drive held in hopes of saving Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre

    Former staff members and volunteers at the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre are holding a membership drive in an attempt to save the temporarily closed centre.The group, which calls itself Save the ORCC and also includes members of the community, is hoping to sign up 100 new members and get a special meeting with the centre's board.Their campaign launched Dec. 3, which coincided with the centre's closure."I think there's a lot of hurt and a lot of anger coming out of the closure of the ORCC," said Kas Kaszas, a spokesperson for Save the ORCC, adding the group is hoping for transparency as to why it's shut down.Last month, the board announced in a statement that the centre would be closing, alluding to difficulties that included IT infrastructure and the need to renovate the centre's current building. The restructuring plan included revamping services to make them more relevant to Black, Indigenous and people of colour, as well as to the LGBTQ community. The board said it hoped to reopen in the spring.'Copy-and-paste responses'The surprise announcement created concern in the community, and Kaszas said many feel there hasn't been enough communication about the precise reasons behind the closure."Any of the responses that we do get seem to be sort of copy-and-paste auto responses," she said. "I think part of being a board is holding yourself accountable and responsible for communicating with the community."That lack of communication spurred the membership drive, said Kaszas. Before the drive, there were eight ORCC members — and the board made up half.Now, they've signed up about 75 new people, she said.There's also anger at the closure of the crisis call line, Kaszas said, which was run by volunteers like herself working from home.The overhead costs were low, she said, and the non-financial cost of shutting it down is high. "There are survivors that have depended on the crisis line as a means of support for them in their healing process," she said.Crisis line coming back, board saysIn a Sunday evening statement to CBC, the board of directors said they'd finalized a "partnership" that would allow them to resume crisis line services, with more details coming this week.The board also said it was entering into an arrangement with a "provider of trauma-informed services" that would allow for free counselling sessions, both online and in-person. Those sessions would likely begin "very soon," the board said.

  • Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?

    NEW YORK — As the coronavirus epidemic worsens, U.S. health experts hope Joe Biden's administration will put in place something Donald Trump's has not — a comprehensive national testing strategy.Such a strategy, they say, could systematically check more people for infections and spot surges before they take off. The health experts say it would be an improvement from the current practice, which has professional athletes and students at elite universities getting routine tests while many other Americans stand in line for hours — if they get tested at all.“We have had no strategy for this virus. Our strategy has been no strategy,” said Dr. Michael Mina, a Harvard University researcher focused on use of testing to track disease.Some experts say the lack of such a system is one reason for the current national explosion in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.“If we'd had a more robust approach and testing was scaled up as one of the tools, I think much of this third surge would have been avoidable," said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health.There are differing opinions on what such a strategy should look like, but many experts say rapid and at-home tests should be used so Americans can check themselves and stay away from others if they test positive.The president-elect has endorsed that strategy, called for making testing free for all Americans, and said government experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other agencies should be empowered to co-ordinate the entire effort.“The reality is we’re not testing enough today," Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, told The Associated Press this week.His transition team so far has not gone into further detail.Testing was one of the first — and most enduring — stumbles in the federal government's response to the coronavirus epidemic that hit the nation early this year.In February, the CDC distributed test kits to public health laboratories that initially were faulty. U.S. officials worked with companies to expand testing, but shortages of chemicals, materials and protective equipment meant fewer tests were available than what experts said was necessary.Worse, some experts say, states and cities competed against each other to buy limited testing services and materials, and with little guidance or training on how to best use the tests.In April, President Donald Trump declared governors were responsible for testing. Amid complaints about shortages and delays, the federal government began sourcing and shipping key testing supplies to states, beginning with swabs.In the latest phase, Trump officials are sending more than 100 million rapid, point-of-care tests to states. The government said the first shipments went out in early October.Such tests are considered key to slowing spread, but states have distributed them differently. For example, Alaska is sending tests to oil drilling sites, Colorado to local public health agencies for testing homeless populations, and Mississippi to veterans’ homes.There's also no federal standard for reporting test data. Some states report the number of tests administered, while others tally the number of people tested. Some have counted types of tests that others don't, which can skew results because some tests are better at diagnosing active infections than others.Administration officials say they are proud of the current state of testing. Last month, Vice-President Mike Pence celebrated that 170 million tests have been completed, and that an expanding array of tests are available.But the focus should be less on numbers and more on action, said Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska College of Public Health.“It shouldn’t be anybody who needs a test can get a test," Khan said. "It should be anybody who has a positive test immediately gets isolated” and the people they were in contact with checked and placed in quarantine.He was echoed by Nunez-Smith, the Biden coronavirus adviser.“Testing is only useful when we can act on the test,” said Nunez-Smith, a Yale health equity researcher.Trump himself has voiced a lack of enthusiasm for comprehensive testing. In a June tweet, the president called testing a double-edged sword that is good to have but “makes us look bad.” And Dr. Scott Atlas — a top pandemic adviser to Trump before he resigned Monday — argued against testing people who aren't experiencing symptoms.But some regard such thinking as an attempt to spin a leadership failure into something else.“The executive branch has seen test results – case counts – as a report card on its performance,” said Carl Bergstrom, a University of Washington evolutionary biologist who studies emerging infectious diseases.The nation may be weeks away from coronavirus vaccines becoming available, but that won’t erase the need for testing, said the Rockefeller Foundation’s Eileen O’Connor.“We’re not going to get everybody vaccinated right away. And we still don’t know how long that immunity will last,” she said. So testing will still be needed to monitor where the infection is active and to see if infections are occurring in vaccinated people.What should be done moving forward?In July, the Rockefeller Foundation called for making cheap tests widely available to better identify people who are infected and don't know it. That would involve developing and making cheap antigen tests, which provide quick results but are less reliable than genetic tests. Foundation officials hoped the government would push companies to manufacture tests the same way it has pushed vaccine makers to mass produce experimental vaccines.Some Harvard researchers believe that testing half the population each week would be possible by mailing those tests to millions of U.S. households.Participation would be voluntary, and positive results would have to be confirmed with genetic tests — the home tests are not considered as sensitive as more established lab-based testing. Even so, it could dramatically expand the amount of infection monitoring going on across the nation, its proponents say.During an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said Americans should have easy tests they can do in their own homes.“We don’t have that,” he said. “We should have that.”Versions of such an approach have been tried in some places, including Slovakia and Minnesota. But some experts note there is little precedent for screening tens of millions of people with cheap, rapid tests—which would generate a significant portion of false results. It’s also unclear whether people who test themselves at home will follow instructions to quarantine.Nearly all experts agree that more data and co-ordination is needed.“Having every state do its own thing without guidance from the federal level — from CDC in particular — I think has really hampered us,” said Scott Becker, the chief executive of the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “It is a federal response as much as it is a state response, but it’s a shared responsibility. We need to work together.”___Perrone reported from Washington, D.C. AP medical writer Carla K. Johnson in Washington state contributed.___The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.Mike Stobbe And Matthew Perrone, The Associated Press

  • Budapest's Christmas market goes online due to COVID-19 restrictions

    One of the most traditional Christmas markets in Budapest has been forced to go online due to the coronavirus pandemic.View on euronews

  • P.E.I. businesses 'resilient' in the face of new restrictions, says chamber of commerce

    All restaurants are now closed for indoor dining on Prince Edward Island following the new COVID-19 restrictions announced Sunday evening. Additionally, for at least the next two weeks, retail shops will remain open but are only allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity. Gyms, libraries and casinos will be closed.Penny Walsh-McGuire, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Area Chamber of Commerce, said she understands the decision, adding that businesses want to keep Islanders safe, follow the health protocols and "get back to business" soon."They're resilient, they're adaptive and they're providing ways to serve the customer that keeps people safe and we suspect they'll continue to do that over the next couple weeks," she said.Walsh-McGuire said she was relieved to see that public health officials kept retail stores open with reduced capacity, and encouraged Islanders to keep supporting local when they're shopping this holiday season. "P.E.I. has been quick to take control of situations and try and limit the impact, both on Islanders' health and on business," she said. "However, the sooner we get ahead of this, I think, the sooner we can get back to the new normal, as we call it. So we're supportive."She said she'll be speaking with the province about suggested business supports during this time. > We've been very fortunate up to 10 days ago that there was nothing really happening here. — Kevin MurphyMirna Dow, manager of Dow's Fashions in Charlottetown, said she saw an uptick in online orders Monday, but shoppers were still coming into the store, as well."We thought maybe the news would scare them off, but it doesn't seem to so far," she said. "It's only early, but we've had a busy morning."She said Dow's can offer private shopping after hours if people are not comfortable shopping while others are in the store."We said we'll do whatever it takes to make people happy and safe."Kevin Murphy, president and CEO of the Murphy Hospitality Group (MHG), said the new restrictions were expected given the source of the recent cluster of cases hasn't been determined."It's probably the right decision right now to hopefully get control of it and get it behind us so that we can get reopened," Murphy said.On Sunday evening, Murphy said he would be speaking with restaurant senior managers throughout MHG to come up with a plan for the next two weeks so that they can continue service for take-out and delivery. "We've been very fortunate up to 10 days ago that there was nothing really happening here," Murphy said. The next two weeks leading into Christmas will mean a "heightened stress level," he said, but he hopes by Dec. 21 that the province will have the recent cluster of cases under control and be ready to reduce restrictions at businesses."We'll see over the next two weeks, if everybody abides by these restrictions, then I'm confident that we will get to a point where we are saying it was the right decision."Reminder of symptoms The symptoms of COVID-19 include: * Fever. * Cough or worsening of a previous cough. * Possible loss of taste and/or smell. * Sore throat. * Headache. * Extreme or unusual fatigue. * Shortness of breath. * Runny nose.More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Interest in going off grid, being a survivalist growing during the pandemic

    As Canadians holed up at home away from family and friends or swept grocery store shelves clean of toilet paper, others took pandemic precautions a leap further this year, turning to living off the grid and learning survival skills.Chuck Wrathall, a survivalist and photographer from Cape Breton, runs an Instagram account dedicated to his adventures and has received an influx of messages from people wanting to learn the ropes since COVID-19 hit. "Bushcraft has exploded. People love the wilderness skills. They want to know how to survive, how to forage, how to go out and hunt and gather," he said. "Plus they want to know how to be self-reliant so that could mean off the grid or being self-sufficient, having solar or having water collection."Wrathall can't say for sure what's drawing so many people to the survivalist community that he's been a part of for 10 years. He frequently heads to the woods where he forages for food and purifies his own water, sets up a basic shelter and cooks over an open flame — outdoor escapades he documents on social media. Charles Moffat's Facebook group, Off Grid Nova Scotia, had about 300 members before the pandemic. As 2020 nears its end, membership in the group has surged to about 3,000. Moffat's group focuses on everything that comes along with living off the grid, from farming and water purification to tips on sustainable living.His group isn't the only one to see an increase in its members lately. Facebook groups like Canadian Prepper, Canada Emergency Preppers, and Preppers & Survivalists of Canada have also seen an uptick since the start of the pandemic.The International Canadian School of Survival, a Manitoba-based organization specializing in skills like bushcraft, land navigation, wildlife awareness and survival training, said although the pandemic has kept people from taking classes in person, there have been many requests for information. "There has been an increase in a lot of different areas, from a lot of different people, from a lot of different backgrounds," said Dave MacDonald, the school's lead instructor and president.MacDonald, a former search and rescue technician with the Royal Canadian Air Force, said there's been a lot of interest in the school's wilderness safety and survival course. The course focuses on first aid, injury avoidance, foraging for food and shelter construction. He's also seen growing interest in navigation and using maps, compasses and GPS.Besides being one of the few outdoor activities people can do during the pandemic, Wrathall said being a survivalist teaches resourcefulness — a skill that's always useful."Those kinds of TV shows like Doomsday Preppers and stuff like that ... made a mockumentary about prepping and stuff," he said. "But then sure enough pandemic hits and who's in the right now? The guys that were prepping."Doomsday Preppers was a reality TV show that profiled survivalists, but was criticized by some for exploiting and ridiculing its subjects.But preparing for disaster is not an unconventional idea. Organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross regularly recommend people keep disaster preparedness kits in their homes with enough supplies, food and water to meet their needs for at least three days. Earlier this year when the pandemic intensified, many Canadians found themselves clearing their local stores of Lysol disinfecting wipes, toilet paper and hand sanitizer before quarantining. Psychologist Simon Sherry said anxiety about running out of crucial supplies might drive some people to practise preparedness."Not everyone who's stockpiling may be irrational in the face of scarcity," said Sherry, a professor in Dalhousie University's department of psychology and neuroscience.He said in some cases, post-traumatic stress disorder could lead to a person going off the grid or engaging in survivalist behaviour. Likewise, fear and anxiety may lead people to behave differently than they normally would, including engaging in more excessive buying to quell their fears.Sherry said examples in popular culture like Doomsday Preppers have greatly contributed to how people in the survivalist community are perceived. But just like any other behaviour, there are a variety of reasons why people do what they do, he said."Well-adjusted humans often have a sense of autonomy and self sufficiency … More and more we're learning about the importance of time and nature, and the restorative benefits of contact with nature in terms of mental and physical health," he said."A self-sufficient lifestyle that involves prolonged contact with nature might very well be better than grinding it out on the 102 on your commute to your nine-to-five."Wrathall seconds that sentiment, saying for many people such as himself, practising things like bushcraft and survival skills is more than a pandemic precaution — it's a way of life. "Every time I get out into the woods, it's my escape. After work, you're having a bad day, I can go practise my bushcraft skills," he said. "I'm just completely secluded in the wilderness. There's nothing better than that."MORE TOP STORIES

  • What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 7

    Recent developments: * There are troubling signs in the Kingston and Pembroke areas.What's the latest?The federal government expects approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days, and will receive a batch of 249,000 doses starting next week.Quebec expects to begin vaccinating residents of long-term care homes against COVID-19 next week, its health minister said.Meanwhile, long-term care home staff and residents, other health-care workers, adults with chronic illnesses who receive home care, and adults in Indigenous communities will be among the first to get the vaccine in Ontario, provincial officials said.Ontario plans to prioritize areas of the province with high infection rates.Ottawa has 38 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death. Both Ontario and Quebec have been setting provincewide records for daily case counts.The Kingston, Ont., area health unit is warning the region has more active cases now than at any other time since the pandemic began, and is reminding residents to keep their distance and wear masks.The Pembroke, Ont., area now has 12 known COVID-19 cases, up from just one yesterday.WATCH | Long-term care home residents, health-care workers will be first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec:How many cases are there?As of Monday, 8,801 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa. There are 413 known active cases, 8,007 resolved cases and 381 deaths linked to COVID-19.Public health officials have reported more than 14,500 COVID-19 cases across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 13,000 resolved cases.Ninety people have died of COVID-19 elsewhere in eastern Ontario, along with 85 in western Quebec. CBC Ottawa is profiling those who've died of COVID-19. If you'd like to share your loved one's story, please get in touch.What can I do?Both Ontario and Quebec are telling people to limit close contact only to those they live with, or one other home if people live alone, to slow the spread of the coronavirus.Ontario says this will apply through December's holidays, with people who live away from home such as post-secondary students asked to reduce close contacts for 10 to 14 days before going back.There will be no gathering exceptions in Quebec's red zones for Christmas.Ontario says people shouldn't travel to a lower-level region from a higher one and some lower-level health units want residents to stay put to curb the spread.Travel from one region to another is discouraged throughout the Outaouais.Ottawa is currently in the orange zone of Ontario's five-colour pandemic scale, which allows organized gatherings and restaurants, gyms and theatres to bring people inside.Three other eastern Ontario health units are under yellow zone restrictions: * The Eastern Ontario Health Unit. * Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. * Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.That means restaurant hours, table limits and rules around capacity fall somewhere between those in place in Ottawa and the rest of eastern Ontario, which is currently green, the lowest level.WATCH | Outbreak overwhelmed Hawkesbury nursing home:In Gatineau and the surrounding area, which is one of Quebec's red zones, health officials are asking residents not to leave home unless it's essential.There is no indoor dining at restaurants and gyms, cinemas and performing arts venues are all closed.The rest of western Quebec is orange, which allows private gatherings of up to six people and organized ones up to 25 — more in seated venues.Its rules won't be loosened until mid-January at the earliest.What about schools?There have been about 200 schools in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region with a confirmed case of COVID-19:Few have had outbreaks, which are declared by a health unit in Ontario when there's a reasonable chance someone who has tested positive caught COVID-19 during a school activity.Distancing and isolatingThe novel coronavirus primarily spreads through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes, breathes or speaks onto someone or something. These droplets can hang in the air.People can be contagious without symptoms.This means people should take precautions such as staying home when sick, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces clean, socializing outdoors as much as possible and maintaining distance from anyone they don't live with — even with a mask on.Ontario has abandoned its concept of social circles.Masks are mandatory in indoor public settings in Ontario and Quebec and should be worn outdoors when people can't distance from others. Three-layer non-medical masks with a filter are recommended.Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should self-isolate, as should those who've been ordered to do so by their local public health unit. The duration depends on the circumstances in both Ontario and Quebec.Health Canada recommends older adults and people with underlying medical conditions and/or weakened immune systems stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has travelled recently outside Canada must go straight home and stay there for 14 days.What are the symptoms of COVID-19?COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness to a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting and the loss of taste or smell. Less common symptoms include chills, headaches and pink eye. Children can develop a rash.If you have severe symptoms, call 911.Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic and resources are available to help.Where to get testedIn eastern Ontario:Anyone seeking a test should book an appointment.Ontario recommends only getting tested if you have symptoms, or if you've been told to by your health unit or the province.People without symptoms, but who are part of the province's targeted testing strategy, can make an appointment at select pharmacies.Ottawa has nine permanent test sites, with mobile sites wherever demand is particularly high.Kingston's test site is at the Beechgrove Complex. The area's other site is in Napanee.People can arrange a test in Bancroft and Picton by calling the centre or Belleville and Trenton online.The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has sites in Alexandria, Cornwall, Hawkesbury, Limoges, Rockland and Winchester. The Limoges site closes Friday and reopens in Casselman Dec. 14.The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit has permanent sites in Almonte, Brockville, Kemptville and Smiths Falls and a mobile test site visiting smaller communities.Renfrew County residents should call their family doctor or 1-844-727-6404 for a test or with questions, COVID-19-related or not. Test clinic locations are posted weekly.WATCH | CBC Politics' new series The Big Spend:In western Quebec:Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms or who have been in contact with someone with symptoms.Outaouais residents can make an appointment in Gatineau seven days a week at 135 blvd. Saint-Raymond or 617 avenue Buckingham.They can now check the approximate wait time for the Saint-Raymond site.There are recurring clinics by appointment in communities such as Gracefield, Val-des-Monts and Fort-Coulonge.Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walk-in testing is available nearby.WATCH | A record-setting COVID-19 case weekend in Quebec:First Nations, Inuit and Métis:Akwesasne had its most known COVID-19 cases of the pandemic in November. Its council is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel and its curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. is back.Akwesasne schools and its Tsi Snaihne Child Care Centre are temporarily closed to in-person learning. It has a COVID-19 test site available by appointment only.Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border who's been farther than 160 kilometres away — or visited Montreal — for non-essential reasons is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.The Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte had its first confirmed case last month.People in Pikwakanagan can book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-2259. Anyone in Tyendinaga who's interested in a test can call 613-967-3603.Inuit in Ottawa can call the Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.For more information

  • Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears, U.N. team shot at in Tigray

    ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) -Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that northern forces whom its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp. Federal troops have seized the regional capital Mekelle from the former local ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), and declared an end to their month-long offensive. Ethiopia experts fear a drawn-out insurgency with a destabilising impact around east Africa.