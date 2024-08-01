AP Top Stories Aug. 1 P
Here's the latest for Thursday, Aug. 1st: Gershkovich, Whelan among Americans freed in Russian prisoner swap; Biden celebrates release with families; Blinken urges calm in Middle East; Toddler rescued from underground pipe.
Here's the latest for Thursday, Aug. 1st: Gershkovich, Whelan among Americans freed in Russian prisoner swap; Biden celebrates release with families; Blinken urges calm in Middle East; Toddler rescued from underground pipe.
The Republican nominee was slammed as horrible, unkind and a “self-centered sadistic monster” over the line.
Scott Jennings can't spin the former president's bizarre appearance.
The former president's latest boast quickly backfired.
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
National security-minded Republican lawmakers are alarmed by what they see as a growing split between themselves and former President Trump on key issues, including the war in Ukraine, preserving the NATO alliance and protecting Taiwan from Chinese aggression. Trump’s actions over the past three weeks have stirred confusion and concern among Republican senators who voted…
A CNN panel grew testy Wednesday night during a discussion about Donald Trump’s racist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris earlier in the day, with anchor Laura Coates reprimanding a Trump-friendly guest for talking over her.On Laura Coates Live, the namesake anchor spoke with four guests, one of whom was Bruce LeVell, the former executive director of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. When Coates asked him how Trump questioning Harris’ ethnicity and saying she had “turned Black
Apparently "golf memberships" are considered a love language in the Trump family.
‘It was clear to me from the start that he was an imposter – and that on some level, he knew it,’ Pelosi writes about Trump
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.
Jessica Tarlov sparred with Martha MacCallum over the former president's "offensive" comments on Kamala Harris' identity.
Every day, the news gets weirder and weirder.
J.D. Vance has described the furore set off by Donald Trump’s comments on Kamala Harris’ racial identity as “hysterical,” while blaming the media for “overreacting” in the hours since.At the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, Trump boldly—and incorrectly—claimed Harris “turned Black,” and questioned, “Is she Indian or is she Black?”“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage,” Trump said. “I didn’t know she was Black u
The former president effectively “birthed” the project. Now that it's a political liability, one of Trump’s foot soldiers is out of a job
CHICAGO/HOUSTON/HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage. Trump continued.
One of the few things working in Iran’s favor after the humiliating news that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital overnight is that the regime controls most of the information the world gets to see.
Russia freed the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and the former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major exchange with the US.
Hours after Donald Trump’s controversial interview at a National Association of Black Journalists conference, the former president’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt began spinning his incorrect assertions that Vice President Kamala Harris “happened to turn Black.”“What this showed is that President Trump is unafraid to show up and to have these difficult and hostile conversations in environments,” Trump’s Leavitt told host Connell McShane on NewsNation on Wednesday night.“He rightfully pointed
Conservative Supreme Court justices have abandoned Samuel Alito not once but twice this year after finding his draft majority opinions went too far, according to a new leak from the court.Alito has been tapped to write the majority opinion only to find himself losing it on two separate occasions in 2024, sources told CNN. Such losses—which are reportedly rare—come amid “increasingly palpable” frustration with the 74-year-old in the courtroom, according to the network.One of Alito’s defeats came
How “Agenda47” could affect Georgia.