AP Top Stories Feb. 12 P
Here are the top stories for Friday, Feb. 12th: Trump's attorney's finish their impeachment defense; CDC issues guidance for reopening schools; Biden talks COVID relief with mayors and governors; Record snow hits Russia.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday the province would pursue additional domestic production of vaccines after Manitoba made a deal to buy two million doses of a Calgary-made COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier Thursday, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced the province had made a deal to buy the doses from the Calgary-based biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics, which has just started human clinical trials. "It would be so important for us to have a domestic pharmaceutical industry here, and we are very keen on doing whatever we can to make that happen," Kenney said during a news conference. "It's obvious that we can't count on international vaccine supply during COVID-19 given the vaccine nationalism and the failure of the federal government to get strong enough contracts to access supply." Providence's product is an mRNA vaccine similar to Moderna shots, requiring two doses. The company purchased a 20,000-square-foot facility in Calgary with 12,000 square feet of lab space in order to mass produce the product. Brad Sorenson, CEO of Providence, said the company is about halfway through its Phase 1 trial and expects to roll into Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials beginning in May. "If everything goes smoothly, we will be applying to Health Canada for emergency authorization in the fall," Sorenson said. "We're well underway and looking forward to delivering a vaccine to Canadians this year." Alberta seeking interprovincial task force With Providence's timeline in mind, Kenney said Alberta would seek to establish an "interprovincial task force on domestic vaccine supply," adding he had already spoken to a number of fellow premiers on that front. "[Sorenson] tells me they would only be able to establish a domestic production facility in Canada if they got orders for 50 million doses," Kenney said. "So an order of that scale would obviously require co-operation across the country." Manitoba's order of two million doses nor a potential order from Alberta would satisfy that number, Kenney said. "So bottom line is, we are absolutely pursuing domestic production and potential supply, because we apparently cannot count reliably on the federal program to procure vaccine doses from around the world," he said. WATCH | Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says vaccine deal will be 'insurance' for immunizations: Sorenson said he expected there would be other deals with provinces following shortly. "We have up to 50 million doses capacity that we can produce in 2021. We have just committed two million to that," he said. "Now we're in the process of committing the rest of that capacity. Whatever we get from the Canadian provinces in the next week, we're going to lock that down, and then we're going to start taking orders outside of Canada." Federal strategy Questions still remain surrounding deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised that six million doses will be delivered by the end of March. "Because of global production challenges there's been a few weeks of slightly fewer vaccines coming in," Trudeau said Thursday. "But we're approaching something that we're calling 'the big lift,' which is the phase where we go from vaccine scarcity, as we are right now, to receiving millions upon millions, even tens of millions of vaccines into the spring." WATCH | Trudeau promises a large increase in COVID vaccine shipments in the coming weeks: Canada has said it expects all residents who want to be vaccinated will be immunized by the end of September. Sorenson said even should those targets be met, Providence's product would still have value. "If everyone has a vaccine in the fall, there's still going to be a worldwide demand," he said. "We will be able to resell these vaccines outside of Canada, and these provinces should be able to recoup their costs." He characterized the chance that Providence's vaccine will not be approved as "very small," adding that each province's deposit is non-refundable as it will be used to make the vaccines. "We're in a pandemic right now, and you've got to assume some risk, and you've got to do what's best for the people in Canada," Sorenson said. "But all our pre-clinical data is comparable to Moderna and [Pfizer-BioNTech] … we're not beating a new trail." As of Thursday, more than 135,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Alberta and approximately 42,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with a double dose.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's top doctor and health minister say the overdose crisis is as important as the COVID-19 pandemic the province has been dealing with for over a year. Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix said Thursday there's no vaccine to help end the deaths associated with toxic opioids that contributed to a record 1,713 fatalities in 2020. In a joint statement, they said another 1,278 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year. Nine more deaths have been recorded in the province and 449 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 72,305 cases. Nearly 160,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, and 15,684 of them were second doses. Police in several jurisdictions have issued fines totalling thousands of dollars to those allegedly hosting or attending large gatherings in violation of COVID-19 measures. The RCMP say they recently handed out tickets amounting to more than $16,000 to people at two parties in Richmond. Tickets for $230 fines were issued to 16 guests at one gathering and to 26 people at another several hours later, while each of the two party organizers received a $2,300 ticket. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
Le Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Côte-Nord invite les personnes âgées de 80 ans et plus, habitant les MRC de la Haute-Côte-Nord, de Manicouagan, ainsi que de Sept-Rivières, à s’inscrire dès ce 9 février, aux prochaines cliniques de vaccination contre la COVID-19. Les rendez-vous sont seulement pour recevoir la première dose du vaccin. Il est possible de s’y inscrire par le web au www.cisss-cotenord.gouv.qc.ca , ou par téléphone, au 1 844 407-0967. Les cliniques de vaccination auront lieu à Gallix, Rivière-Pentecôte et Port-Cartier, pour la MRC des Sept-Rivières. Des cliniques auront également lieu à Forestville, aux Escoumins, à Baie-Comeau, Franquelin et finalement, Godbout. À présent, ce sont 6 900 doses des vaccins contre la COVID-19 qui ont été administrées sur la Côte-Nord. Karine Lachance, Initiative de journalisme local, Ma Côte-Nord
Gaspé gardener Damien Allard is officially a Guinness World Record holder for the 29-kilogram turnip he unearthed in November. Weighing roughly as much as an adult husky or a 65-inch television, the turnip crushed the previous record of 17.7 kilograms set in 2004. Allard and his wife received confirmation from the Guinness World Records management team on Wednesday morning. Allard, a cabinetmaker by profession who lives in Carleton-sur-Mer, Que., unveiled the turnip on Nov. 2 at its official weigh-in. It had a circumference of 138 centimetres, a height of 35 centimetres and a width of 46 centimetres. "There are eight billion of us on Earth. I'm the only one who managed to make a big turnip like that," he said at the time. "It's a bit exceptional." According to the Guinness World Records website, Allard has had his eye on this particular title since 2016, when he dug up a seven-kilogram turnip and decided to check the world record. From there, he got to work. He nearly broke the existing record in 2018 with a 15.5-kilogram turnip, but fell about two kilograms shy of a win. In 2020, officials and journalists attended Allard's November harvest to verify his latest contender's weight and size Allard actually broke the previous record with a total of three turnips, the Guinness site said, with the other two turnips weighing in at 22.9 and 24.4 kilograms. "I am very, very happy," Allard told Radio-Canada in November. "It's been two years that I have been working quite intensely on my turnips. I suspected very strongly that this year was the right one, but I never thought I would have been more than 10 kilos above the old record."
Apprenticeships can be a vital stepping-stone for young people to enter their career of choice – but businesses are needed to provide the opportunity. Christ The Redeemer (CTR) Catholic Schools is seeking professional journeymen for its registered apprenticeship program (RAP), which provides students an integrated learning experience in their trade of choice. The program is offered in each of CTR’s high schools, including Strathmore’s Holy Cross Collegiate (HCC). The program gives full-time students in Grade 10, 11 and 12 an opportunity to gain applied experience in a trade they are passionate about, explained Art Hanson, HCC vice-principal and the school’s RAP coordinator. “It’s a good fit for the employers, and it’s good for the students,” he said. Another benefit of the program is that participating students may also be eligible for scholarships to pursue post-secondary education, he said. There are typically over 50 different trades from which students can choose. “If there’s a specific trade they’re interested in, we can hopefully find a partnership with an employer and, through our school, get these students starting on that path,” said Hanson. The school helps builds a flexible schedule for the student so they can keep striving towards their high school diploma while they work mornings or afternoons. There is a benefit of the program to the businesses, too. Beyond developing a relationship with a prospective employee, each participating business is eligible for cash incentives to offset expenses of engaging in the program. There are three funding options, ranging in the amount of time commitment an employer provides between Sept. 1 and May 30 of each year, on either a part time or full time basis. All hours must be completed within 16 weeks of the internship start date. Interested potential employers may contact HCC for more information on the program. “Hopefully, this incentive that the government is providing can help entice more businesses to provide opportunities to students,” said Hanson. Sean Feagan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times
EDMONTON — Alberta isn't currently looking at varying economic restrictions based on regions, says Premier Jason Kenney, despite growing pressure to do it. Critics, including United Conservative caucus member Drew Barnes, are urging Kenney to consider changing the rules in areas of the province where there are few cases of COVID-19. Kenney said they did so for a while last year when case counts were low, but rates became so high during the second wave that regional variances wouldn’t be effective. "Our threshold to go to a regional approach is to have 50 cases or fewer per 100,000 people in a health zone," the premier said Thursday. "The closest we get to that (right now) would be in the south zone at just over 100 cases per 100,000." Kenney also noted that rates are rising of late in rural regions while falling in Edmonton and Calgary. He said he understands the frustration with economic restrictions, but the goal is to keep COVID-19 cases from overwhelming the health system. "People may live in communities, perhaps some rural communities, where there are no cases," he said. "Folks need to understand that transmission can happen very fast, and we have to look at the broader trends, yes in the regions, but also the whole province." Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said during her COVID-19 briefing Thursday that towns and cities are interconnected. "We know that Albertans travel from home to work, sometimes across long distances. We know that people shop in nearby cities even if they live in small towns" she said. "And we know that level of interconnectedness causes rapid spread of the virus." Hinshaw also reported 352 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths from the virus. Alberta has 5,501 active cases, with 397 people in hospital, including 71 in intensive care. A total of 156 cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants have been confirmed in the province. There are 149 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom and seven of the variant first identified in South Africa. Hinshaw said the province will be suspending the Calgary airport's COVID-19 testing pilot program as new federal travel restrictions come into effect. The pilot project, which started in November, is a voluntary program for international travellers at the Calgary International Airport and Coutts land border crossing in southern Alberta. It allows people to leave the 14-day quarantine early with a negative COVID-19 test. They also must agree to follow strict protocols and to complete test a week after arrival. Under the new rules from Ottawa, all air travellers arriving from outside Canada must have a negative COVID-19 test upon entry and quarantine for 14 days at a designated hotel. Hinshaw said because of the pilot project, "Alberta's labs are well-positioned to support this new federal requirement." The pilot project at the Coutts crossing will not be suspended, she added. But, starting Monday, travellers arriving at land border crossings must show proof of a negative PCR test completed in the United States within the previous 72 hours, Hinshaw said. "The border pilot will continue at the Coutts border entry until a decision is made by the federal government on whether additional restrictions are needed at land border crossings." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. Dean Bennett and Daniela Germano, The Canadian Press
The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 32,101 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,186,090 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 3,129.585 per 100,000. There were 13,600 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,309,715 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 90.56 per cent of their available vaccine supply. Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis. Newfoundland is reporting 2,091 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 14,687 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 28.048 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 19,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 73.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply. P.E.I. is reporting 491 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,828 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 55.652 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nova Scotia is reporting 4,584 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 21,032 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 21.551 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 34,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 60.44 per cent of its available vaccine supply. New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 25,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Quebec is reporting 5,742 new vaccinations administered for a total of 272,332 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.827 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 310,425 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.73 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Ontario is reporting 14,717 new vaccinations administered for a total of 426,836 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 29.058 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.46 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Manitoba is reporting 702 new vaccinations administered for a total of 51,256 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 37.223 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 66,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 77.55 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Saskatchewan is reporting 892 new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,263 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 39.234 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 44,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 103.8 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Alberta is reporting 6,123 new vaccinations administered for a total of 135,575 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30.798 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 102.3 per cent of its available vaccine supply. British Columbia is reporting 2,090 new vaccinations administered for a total of 159,887 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.157 per 1,000. There were 13,600 new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 186,550 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.6 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.71 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Yukon is reporting 90 new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,434 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 273.993 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 79.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply. The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 13,132 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 291.053 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 32 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 91.19 per cent of its available vaccine supply. Nunavut is reporting 59 new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,185 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 159.712 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 31 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 51.54 per cent of its available vaccine supply. *Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
Environment Canada issued sweeping alerts for Vancouver Island this week predicting the coldest weather of the year as arctic air and frigid temperatures descend along its east coast. Yet the homeless in Parksville and Qualicum Beach have nowhere to seek warmth from the deep freeze after the region’s only cold weather shelter was closed last March. Rev. Christine Muise of OHEART — a coalition of nine churches in the region that ran the shelter — has been advocating for a solution for close to a year after the shelter at St. Anne’s church had to close because the facility was inadequate to meet COVID-19 concerns. Folks living rough in the region have endured the cold for most of the winter, but the latest temperature drops put people at even greater risk, Muise said. “If I had the capacity to just simply open my hall, I would, just because it's so darn cold,” Muise said. “I just hate this weather … there are humans trying to survive it and it’s just not kind.” There are 16 temporary beds at a Parksville hotel with assistance from BC Housing to shelter vulnerable individuals and prevent the spread of COVID-19, said Muise. However, demand for the beds far outweighs what’s available, and the beds set up during the pandemic are also not a permanent solution for the region, she said. A total of 44 people have sought shelter at the hotel for various stretches of time, and close to double that number are on OHEART’s list as seeking permanent shelter, Muise said. Additionally, the hotel beds are more appropriate for people who aren’t facing significant mental health or substance use issues, she said. A low-barrier shelter paired with overdose prevention services to address the toxicity of the illicit drug supply that is killing people in record numbers in B.C. would be the best means of establishing a point of contact to help vulnerable individuals, Muise said. “But without the proper support in place to actually help people be successful, and to give them the resources where they can make other choices, it's pretty hard,” she said. Homelessness in the region made headlines in November after three people were killed near Whiskey Creek, one of the numerous homeless encampments surrounding the two municipalities. Some people seeking refuge in the rural camps are likely there to avoid being moved along on a regular basis by bylaw officers in the municipal boundaries, Muise said. “We are losing a tremendous number of people to the opiate crisis and now we’re seeing a surge with COVID-19,” she said “Plus, there’s a housing crisis on top of it.” A homeless shelter in the region was originally on the books as part of Orca Place, a subsidized housing project in Parksville that opened in 2019. But the shelter component of the project was nixed after the City of Parksville shelled out close to $1.2 million to buy the property and to repay a grant-in-aid from the Regional District of Nanaimo. The purchase followed a lawsuit launched by opponents of the housing project and a 2018 municipal election where the housing project was a divisive issue. Adam Fras and Doug O’Brien, current members of Parksville city council, were part of the lawsuit against the project. Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne said providing cold weather shelters was not the city’s mandate. “Cold weather shelters are the responsibility of the province, not the municipality,” Mayne said Wednesday, adding BC Housing made a commitment two years ago to provide such a shelter in the region. “BC Housing said they were going to arrange it with the churches and all the other groups that are involved in all of this, and they couldn't come up with an arrangement,” Mayne added, saying he believed some area churches have adequate facilities for a homeless shelter. Pointing to the 57 units at Orca Place and the 15 temporary COVID-19 shelter beds, Parksville has already made a contribution to dealing with homelessness, Mayne said. The homeless in the rural camps surrounding Parksville were the responsibility of the regional district and many of those without housing in the region don’t come from the community, he added. The city’s tax base is insufficient to tackle the breadth of the homelessness issue, which is aggravated by senior levels of government not adequately dealing with mental health and substance use issues, Mayne said. There is insufficient treatment, support programming, care and housing for what is essentially a health, rather than a housing, problem, he said. “(If) you clean up the addiction issues and you clean up the mental health issues, then what you have is true homelessness,” Mayne said. “So that can be handled much easier than what we were trying to do where we kind of put a Band-Aid on an axe cut.” Mayne declined to say if the city was supportive of the idea of an emergency shelter in Parksville. He observed the city probably wouldn’t provide funding, but that churches get tax exemptions for services such as helping the homeless. As far as rezoning to permit an emergency shelter, every application is considered individually, he said. BC Housing did not respond to a request for comment before the National Observer’s publishing deadline. Violet Hayes, co-chair of the region’s task force on homelessness and the executive director of Island Crisis Care Society, which runs Orca Place, said having no emergency shelter in the region was worrying. “It’s definitely a concern,” Hayes said. “If you think about the weather, I’m sitting here right now and it's snowing and there is nowhere warm for people to go.” The task force has been working with its partners for a number of years to find a solution, she said. Hayes agreed there was more the province could do, but a cold weather shelter is a piece of the puzzle to addressing homelessness, she said. “It’s not the whole solution, but it’s part of the solution,” she said. “It’s an entry point for people in getting support.” Finding a location has been the biggest challenge in putting a shelter in Oceanside, the region that includes Parksville and Qualicum Beach and other smaller communities south of Nanaimo and north towards Courtenay. A past solution of rotating a cold weather shelter among the region’s churches didn’t work well because clients found it confusing, she said, adding it was also a big ask for a church to give up space it uses for a congregation’s activities. However, few properties in Parksville have the appropriate zoning for a shelter other than Orca Place, she said. “It really comes down to zoning, and the willingness of the municipality to work with you around a location,” Hayes said. “So, we are working to get something in Qualicum Beach.” Qualicum Beach Coun. Scott Harrison said council passed a resolution at its last meeting to identify a location for a temporary warming centre or cold weather shelter for up to 15 people. News around a potential site is likely to become public in the next two weeks, he said. However, it’s too early to say when such a facility would be operational, he said. “Obviously, sooner would be better and it is cold weather right now, and operating a warming centre in early June doesn’t really help people we need to help,” Harrison said. “If someone were to say, 'We could have done this sooner,' I would say that's correct. I think that's a fair critique.” Homelessness in the region is driven by high housing costs that are more in line with bigger cities on Vancouver Island without comparable economic opportunities, he said. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly how many people are homeless in the region, but Harrison said given the length of wait lists for supportive housing in the region, it’s likely quite high. “I would be surprised if there was less than 100 (people),” he said. Finding a location for a temporary facility is a first step in a region where historically there hasn’t been any offer of land from local government for cold weather shelters, he said. “I think to some extent, there's been a little bit of waiting for someone to take the first step and … hopefully, this will at least start the process,” Harrison said. Now the goal is to have conversations with BC Housing and local service providers as quickly as possible to discuss the operational parameters of the facility, he added. “At least now there's one missing link that's finally there, so now we can do that.” Rochelle Baker / Local Journalism Initiative / Canada’s National Observer Rochelle Baker, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, National Observer
Funds will be allocated for the Town of Shelburne to develop an e-commerce website. At their meeting Feb. 8, Town council approved launching a town website where consumers can purchase goods and services from local businesses. The town was awarded $7,184 from Innovation Guelph for the first year of the project. “Let’s try this for a year,” said Mayor Wade Mills. “We’re lucky enough to get the grant funding, so it’s not going to cost us anything. We’ll see if it works, and if it does, we’ll assess that going forward.” The grant funding supports a one-year subscription to Shopify, additional add-ons that will improve the e-commerce site's function and costs associated with the site's development. “Initiatives were put in place in response to some of the challenges that many of our local businesses face who don’t have strong e-commerce or online web-based sales opportunities,” said Denyse Morrissey, chief administrative officer. An additional $2,300 per year is projected, from the budget, for subsequent years to maintain the program. This amount will be included in future annual operating budgets. Councillor Lindsay Wegener was alright with council funding the project on an annual basis. If the pilot program goes well, she wanted to know what business would be involved, including all companies or ones in the downtown area. “My understanding is it’s all Shelburne businesses,” said Morrissey. “It’s not simply downtown BIA; it’s not being funded through the BIA. The application was made by the Town of Shelburne.” She noted it’s common for municipalities to serve as the primary source for funding applications on behalf of local businesses. As a prerequisite, companies must be registered to the Town. This follows a survey conducted by the Town’s local business task force, established at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2020, to understand business owners' local needs and how the Town can support them. About 76 per cent of respondents said they would consider a website depending on the number and types of businesses that participate, and if it applied to their services. “One of the barriers to all of them seemed to (be) cost,” said Mayor Wade Mills. “At that point, they weren’t all that eager to layout further expenditures in something new.” They then were asked to rank, from most important to least, features of an e-commerce site. They valued the ability to schedule appointments first, accessibility on any device ranked second, and easy use ranked third. Based on participants' feedback, it was determined the site be created by a developer familiar with creating similar e-commerce sites using a Shopify platform. Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner
A pilot program in Ontario is looking to combat the effects of systemic racism on Black students by pairing students with a special kind of graduation mentor — and it’s having success.
OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says military police opened an investigation in 2015 into Gen. Jonathan Vance's conduct while he was serving in Italy the previous year, but that no charges were laid. The Defence Department says the investigation was launched before Vance's appointment as defence chief in July 2015, but did not reveal the specific allegations that were investigated. "An allegation against Gen. Vance was investigated by the military police in 2015 for conduct while serving as Deputy Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, a position he held from 2013 until July 2014," the department said in an unattributed statement. "The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation did not meet the elements of the offence to lay charges under the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada." Vance is currently the subject of another military police investigation following a Global News report last week that he allegedly engaged in a continuing relationship with a woman he significantly outranked. The Global report also alleged the former chief of the defence staff made a sexual comment to a second, much younger, soldier in 2012, before he was appointed commander of the Canadian Armed Forces. Vance has not responded to requests for comment by The Canadian Press and the allegations against him have not been independently verified. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has promised a separate independent investigation, and another has been launched by the House of Commons defence committee. Global says Vance has acknowledged that he dated the first woman nearly 20 years ago, but said the relationship had evolved over the years and was not sexual. Global also reported that Vance said he had no recollection of making a sexual comment to the other junior member, adding if he had made the comment it would have been intended as a joke and that he was prepared to apologize. The allegations come only weeks after Vance turned over command of the Canadian Armed Forces following five years in the top job, during which he led the military’s efforts to eliminate sexual misconduct from the ranks. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press
An automotive company is looking to contribute funds to improve a Shelburne park. KTH Parts Industries has budgeted $10,000 to finish the third stage for KTH Park, which now has baseball diamonds, soccer field and walking trails. “On behalf of council, and the whole community, it’s very generous,” said Town of Shelburne Mayor Wade Mills. “Hopefully, we can get that done this year.” Denyse Morrissey, the town's chief administrative officer, wanted to know if KTH was willing to pay any project's outstanding costs if need be. Coun. Shane Hall, who is the senior vice-president of KTH Shelburne, did not participate in the discussion due to a conflict of interest. He did, however, confirm that KTH would pay any outstanding costs, if they arose. “If it comes in under, that donation is staying at that,” said Hall. “There’s no expected return if it’s under budget.” The company made a three-year commitment towards community improvements as part of its 20th anniversary in Shelburne. “With the complexity of completing this type of project on town property by ourselves, we feel it would be in both our interests to just provide the funds and have the town complete,” said Rick Cronkwright, human resources manager at KTH Shelburne. “We are, at this time, just asking for town direction so that we can complete the project in a timely manner.” The first two stages consisted of a serenity area that's calm and peaceful, followed by an archway created with cherry trees. Phase three will have additional signage in the form of an archway at the entrance to KTH Park. “It is our honour to be able to provide the community the improvements on behalf of our associates,” said Cronkwright. “While being able to celebrate this currently, we also look forward to future opportunities.” Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner
A $1.2-million “out of the blue” donation to Canada’s youngest and smallest medical school from an American doctor will help create a centre for social accountability to address issues that affect Indigenous health, such as racism, says its dean. Sarita Verma, dean of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) since 2019, says the gift, the largest in the school’s 15-year history, will allow it to go back to its roots. One issue the centre will look at is why the school’s distributed model of care has failed to keep doctors in remote and rural communities. “We have a fairly robust tracking study that started which will go into the centre to understand what the factors [are]” Dr. Verma told The Globe and Mail in a phone interview from Sudbury. “What are the characteristics at admission that we need to change? And what are the factors and interventions that are needed in training people to make them feel like they are competent and confident?” The donor is Dr. Hugh Robertson, a retired radiologist living in Louisiana, who was born and studied in Canada.. As a medical student and physician he studied and practised in Cochrane, Ont., where his father had also practised. He recalls driving five hours in a makeshift ambulance to a remote Cree community on an island near Moosonee with a local physician to treat a young mother who was critically ill. By the time they arrived with penicillin that would have saved her life, the woman inside the canvas tent had died. The young mother of three small children had fallen to what Dr. Robertson called a “criminal abortion” with a contaminated instrument. He said the nearest hospital was too far away. “They did whatever was necessary on their own,” said Dr. Robertson, who still calls Canada home, despite a 34-year career at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. The doctor said he became interested in NOSM following his retirement. “I very quickly thought of the really happy days in family practice, tremendous experience in rare diseases and things in Northern Ontario,” he said. Some of Dr. Robertson’s donation is also going toward efforts led by Ornge air ambulance service to vaccinate 31 First Nations in Northern Ontario against COVID-19. Dr. Verma said the donation will have an immediate effect and provide flexibility during a time of financial restraint. NOSM has two campuses – one at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay and another at Laurentian University in Sudbury, which recently filed for creditor protection after years of deficits and fallout from the pandemic. “We’re going back to what ignited the creation of the medical school in the first place,” Dr. Verma said about the new centre. NOSM opened in 2005 with a mandate of social accountability. The school’s undergraduate program receives about 2,000 applications each year for its 64 spots. Dr. Verma would like to increase admissions to 100 students, noting that about 8 to 13 per cent of students self-identify as Indigenous and 16 to 23 per cent self-identify as francophone. She said about 92 per cent of students come from Northern Ontario, while the rest hail from “remote and rural Canada,” including Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. Eighty-nine per cent of those who get their medical degree and complete their residency at NOSM stay in Northern Ontario. “So, we’ve done a good job,” Dr. Verma said. However, the region is still short more than 300 physicians, she said, including about 120 family physicians and 180 specialists. And the doctors who stay in Northern Ontario are mostly in Thunder Bay and Sudbury. “We have a real serious issue in rural remote and in First Nations communities where recruitment and retention is at a crisis,” she said. Dr. Verma says NOSM has the opportunity to lead as a “voice of change” and that, in addition to training physicians for the workforce, it should be playing a major role in advocacy and policy development, rather than doing whatever it wants, as most medical schools do. She says determinants of health in the north are different than those in the south, and are connected to power and decision-making in health care institutions. “You can’t live in the north and not be aware of the issues of water safety, food security, housing, income, access to clinical care, but also lately – and I’m a woman of colour who’s the only [medical] dean of colour in Canada – racism,” she said. “And maybe we should be looking at ways to reduce those barriers for people.” Dr. Verma said partnerships for the new centre of social accountability will be developed with First Nations political groups, health authorities, other universities and hospitals. One of the first agreements will be signed next month with Nishnawbe Aski Nation. The political organization, which represents 49 First Nations, has been working on health transformation for its communities and helped get NOSM off the ground. While Dr. Verma didn’t provide any timeline, she said the school will be looking for an inaugural director and board of governors to lead the development of the new centre. Willow Fiddler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Globe and Mail
A rising non-profit organization has secured an endorsement from another municipality. Grand Valley council approved supporting the Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA). “I think it’s terrific,” said Deputy Mayor Philip Rentsch. “I think for us, it’s a great start on working on diversity and inclusion.” There are about 1,595 Black people in Dufferin County, with an overall population of 60,845. Only three per cent of Dufferin County is Black. The DCCBA is a registered charity that provides services for Black individuals in Dufferin. They also work to create opportunities and eliminate barriers to prosperity. Rentsch has worked with Alethia Stephenson, president of DCCBA, as she worked with him at Dufferin County council. Rentsch serves as a councillor there, sitting as a member of the general government services committee and health and human services committee. Grand Valley joins the Upper Grand District School Board, the Town of Shelburne, Museum of Dufferin and Benjamin Law as supporters. The organization hosts several scholarships, such as the $1,000 Black Excellence Award and $500 Fieldgate Homes Community Excellence Award, and tutoring programs, financial literacy courses and coding courses. They note that most Black youth would like to obtain a university degree, but proportionately, they are less than likely to think they will get one. According to Statistics Canada, about 94 per cent of Black youth aged 15 to 25 said they would like to get a bachelor’s degree or higher. However, only 60 per cent thought they could. As a municipal partner, students can take courses offered, and local businesses can promote themselves on their websites. Events are inclusive in nature, and students and residents can volunteer for various initiatives. The organization has heard, through various forums, town halls and Zoom meetings, that community members require a safe space to learn, share and gather, gain access to job opportunities and celebrate their culture. Joshua Santos, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Orangeville Banner
The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. There are 817,163 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 817,163 confirmed cases (37,747 active, 758,328 resolved, 21,088 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 3,181 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 99.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 23,429 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,347. There were 84 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 575 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 82. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.22 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 55.49 per 100,000 people. There have been 22,720,596 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 610 confirmed cases (213 active, 393 resolved, four deaths). There were 100 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 40.8 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 199 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 28. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 153,956 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 114 confirmed cases (four active, 110 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 2.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of one new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 95,410 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,590 confirmed cases (11 active, 1,514 resolved, 65 deaths). There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 1.12 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 298,594 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 1,377 confirmed cases (162 active, 1,193 resolved, 22 deaths). There were two new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 20.73 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 59 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is eight. There was one new reported death Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of four new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 2.82 per 100,000 people. There have been 221,677 tests completed. _ Quebec: 273,847 confirmed cases (11,047 active, 252,651 resolved, 10,149 deaths). There were 1,121 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 128.83 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,175 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,025. There were 37 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 208 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 30. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.35 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 118.36 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,805,244 tests completed. _ Ontario: 282,511 confirmed cases (12,853 active, 263,044 resolved, 6,614 deaths). There were 945 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 87.23 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 8,851 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,264. There were 18 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 221 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 32. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 44.89 per 100,000 people. There have been 10,019,335 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 30,507 confirmed cases (1,582 active, 28,063 resolved, 862 deaths). There were 90 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 114.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 539 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 77. There were three new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 25 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.26 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 62.5 per 100,000 people. There have been 502,204 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 25,957 confirmed cases (1,935 active, 23,674 resolved, 348 deaths). There were 114 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 164.17 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,277 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 182. There were zero new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 19 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.23 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 29.52 per 100,000 people. There have been 534,478 tests completed. _ Alberta: 127,921 confirmed cases (5,501 active, 120,676 resolved, 1,744 deaths). There were 351 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 124.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,249 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 321. There were 16 new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 60 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is nine. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 39.44 per 100,000 people. There have been 3,269,415 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 72,305 confirmed cases (4,424 active, 66,603 resolved, 1,278 deaths). There were 449 new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 85.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 3,060 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 437. There were nine new reported deaths Thursday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 38 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is five. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.11 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 24.83 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,791,389 tests completed. _ Yukon: 70 confirmed cases (zero active, 69 resolved, one deaths). There were zero new cases Thursday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.38 per 100,000 people. There have been 7,825 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 38 confirmed cases (six active, 32 resolved, zero deaths). There were four new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 12,949 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 303 confirmed cases (nine active, 293 resolved, one deaths). There were three new cases Thursday. The rate of active cases is 22.87 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of seven new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.54 per 100,000 people. There have been 8,044 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
A group of former Republican officials considering a new center-right political party to counter former President Donald Trump's influence would face steep challenges in shaking up a U.S. political system that has favored two-party rule throughout its history. Reuters exclusively reported on Wednesday that more than 120 Republicans - including former elected officials, along with former administrators under Trump and former presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush - met virtually on Feb. 5 to discuss forming a third party or a new center-right faction. Two of the most prominent anti-Trump Republicans in Congress - Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois - rejected the idea of a breakaway party in statements to Reuters on Thursday.
NICOLET. Comme dans les autres ressources au front de la sécurité alimentaire au Cœur-du-Québec, on s’affaire à la Ressource Aide Alimentaire de Nicolet en prévision de la Saint-Valentin. Des bénévoles préparent des paniers dans le respect des règles sanitaires pour briser l’isolement qui touche encore plus qu’à l’habitude les personnes à faible revenu. «Cette semaine, on fête la Saint-Valentin lors de notre distribution hebdomadaire. Il y a des fleurs, des chocolats et des mots d’amour», précise la directrice Francine Baril. L’aide alimentaire a beaucoup changé depuis le 13 mars 2020, dit-elle. «À la base, ici, on est un comptoir alimentaire et une tablée populaire. Avec la pandémie, après 23 ans, on a dû repenser complètement nos façons de faire. Habituellement, on avait une soixantaine de bénévoles en plus de nos trois employés. On faisait manger une quarantaine de personnes sur l’heure du diner. On a dû arrêter ça en tenant compte de la grandeur de nos locaux.» «Mais on a des gens vulnérables et on se devait de les nourrir, poursuit la directrice. On s’est viré de bord et on a sorti à l’extérieur sous un chapiteau. Une dizaine d’autres organismes sont venus nous aider. On pensait que cela durait deux semaines. Mais comme on le sait, ç’a continué et continué. Et au début de l’été, on a commencé à réintégrer des bénévoles», souligne une directrice générale qui apprécie leur apport inestimable et celui des donateurs, non sollicités insiste-t-elle, qui ont apporté les ressources financières permettant de traverser la tempête. Bien que ce fut épuisant, «c’est lourd de porter ça», l’équipe de la Ressource a quand même pu maintenir le lien avec sa clientèle. «Au début de la crise, j’étais dehors avec du café. Oui, pour remettre de la nourriture, mais aussi pour discuter. Les gens qui viennent ici sont souvent isolés au plan social. Encore plus avec la COVID. C’était important qu’ils puissent continuer de se confier et, quand c’est nécessaire, qu’on les réfère. On tient le fort. Maintenant, la distribution se fait à l’intérieur, mais on donne des rendez-vous afin d’éviter une trop grande affluence lors de la distribution», explique-t-elle en précisant que l’on distribue environ 115 paniers par semaine. «Nous avons eu une hausse au printemps, des travailleurs qui ont perdu leur emploi, mais depuis, ça s’est stabilisé. Ce n’est pas facile de demander de l’aide pour la première fois. Mais ici, on a le sourire et on accueille avec chaleur et amour.» Stéphane Lévesque, Initiative de journalisme local, L'Hebdo Journal
The Town of Gananoque will seek input from residents regarding several projects this year. Two have already been examined by municipal working groups: The Town Park refurbishment project and Lowertown redevelopment project. A third project – the marina rehabilitation – is still some ways away, as a working group is only just being struck as of the beginning of this month. This is the second public consultation on Town Park, and it seeks further clarity from residents on five options the town's working group has put forward, partly informed by the earlier consultation that took place in October and was presented to council in November. "After the November 17th motion identified moving forward with Option Three, it was decided that the working group go back and refine the final plan in response to the feedback received, and the working group has done that," said Kari Lambe, manager of community services. The working group included three members of council – Mayor Ted Lojko, and Councillors Dennis O’Connor and Mike Kench – and three members of staff including Shellee Fournier, chief executive officer, Paul McMunn, manager of public works, and Lambe. Previous public feedback identified three main areas of concern: Financial, green space, and the heritage of the site including Town Hall and the bandshell. With those criteria in mind the working group has come back with five options, all of which provide for a "square" off King Street in front of Town Hall, although smaller than originally proposed. This feature builds on the need for more formal outdoor event space and/or gathering area to accommodate such things as farmers' markets and weekend events, according to Lambe. Besides the different size of "square," the other differences in the options provided include different locations for the fountain and the war memorial. "We need a sidewalk up from King Street, along Park Street along the Town Park side of the street," said Coun. Adrian Haird, adding that he has some concern over the cost of the five options which range from $375,000 to $550,000. "The prices seem unnecessary at this time and this stage of the game. I'm of the opinion that we need to just put some pea gravel in the play area, some sod and a few trees and shrubs and that’s it," said Haird. Lambe also pointed out that, depending on the amount of excavation that has to be done on the site, it's likely the town will have to do an archeological assessment and that cost has not been factored into any of the prices. "I'm good with supporting a motion to get more public feedback," said Coun. Dave Osmond, echoing the majority of council. The second public consultation will seek residents' feedback on options for improved parking provisions in Lowertown. A Mayor's Lowertown Taskforce Working Group, made up of three members of council and four members of the senior management team, has been meeting since last summer on this issue. The working group looked at opportunities for improved on-street parking on Water Street between Main Street and Kate Street, while also enhancing traffic flow to ease congestion during peak tourist season. The group also identified improvements to truck and trailer access to the Lion’s Boat Launch and improvements to sidewalk and pathway infrastructure among other things. Two options will be presented for public consultation. "The main difference between Option One and Option Two is with respect to Market Street and the direction of flow on Market," said McMunn. Option One shows traffic flow on Market Street, from north to south. This would allow St. Lawrence Street, between Market Street and Main Street, to remain as a two-way roadway, as it is today. The second option looks at changing the traffic flow on Market Street, from south to north. This option would alter St. Lawrence Street, between Market Street and Main Street to be a one-way roadway, from west to east. The option also creates 11 additional angled parking spaces on the north side of Water Street, and would incorporate bump-out sidewalks at the intersections, and alter truck-staging areas and flow. "There are certainly so many things to consider here, I'm anxious to see what the public thinks of this," said Kench, adding: "I'm skeptical of a one-way in front of the Heritage museum and am concerned about the brick bump-outs, so let's get it out for public consultation." Once the Town Park consultation is completed, the town will move forward with the Lowertown Redevelopment consultation. The two consultations will take place at different times. "The Town Park public consultation will be done first. Given the pandemic we are adjusting how we consult with the public to ensure it is delivered safely. A short video describing the project is being created. Once it is ready we will then start the public consultation," said Lambe. The town will seek public input by reaching out through public notices on the town's website, social media, and the radio, explained Lambe. Residents will be directed to the website where a video link will be available as well as all the plans (as presented to council) and a feedback form. Given the pandemic an in-person consultation is not possible, said Lambe. "All of the feedback received will be reported to council via a staff report. Start and end dates for consultation have not been finalized," said Lambe. A little further out is the Marina Rehabilitation public consultation. However, this one won't be coming up anytime soon, as a working group has only just been struck to examine the options that were presented in the Marina Master Plan, and come up with a cost analysis of the various options, according to Lojko. Heddy Sorour, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times
Distribution of some technology was discussed during the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division’s regular meeting on Monday. During the meeting, trustees discussed feedback they had received about the division’s recent distribution of 2,000 Chromebook computers to schools over the last month. A large percentage of the funds to purchase the technology came from Ministry of Education COVID-19 contingency funding, director of education Robert Bratvold said. Overall there was a positive response from schools. “The intent is those Chromebooks can be used for supporting learning in-person and also be used as supports when a classroom has to move to remote learning. We know that not every student will have access to WiFi and things like that. But for those that do that is providing some support for them,” Bratvold said. When funding for the second intake was announced in December. The division received $3,237,494. Bratvold explained that schools in the division have learned over the course of the pandemic to connect with families that don’t have technology through learning packages. “It has been really hard work that the teachers have done and that the families and students are doing to make that successful,” Bratvold said. He added that as expectations have continued to evolve as well. “We just know that a learning package or a hard copy supported by phone calls or emails is not the same as learning in a classroom with your peers and a teacher and support staff. But we know that it also has been successful in lots of ways too,” Bratvold said. In December Bratvold said that items approved for funding included air purification systems and a large order of Chromebooks that they hoped to receive by January. There was also funding approved for hardware such as laptops, furniture and equipment for the Sask. Rivers Distance Learning Centre. Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald