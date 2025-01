Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani took the witness stand on Friday to try to fend off a bid to have him held in contempt of court by two Georgia election workers that he falsely accused of trying to help steal the 2020 U.S. presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss, say Giuliani has not complied with U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman's orders to give up his Manhattan apartment, title to a 1980 Mercedes and sports memorabilia as payment toward a $148 million defamation verdict in their favor. Freeman and Moss sued Giuliani - a former personal lawyer to Republican President-elect Donald Trump - in 2021, accusing him of destroying their reputations.