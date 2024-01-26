AP Top Stories January 26 P
Here’s the latest for Friday, January 26: Trump storms out of courtroom; UN fires Gaza aid workers; Boeing 737 Max 9’s to fly again; Peru surfer dog
David Cay Johnston spelled out what he believes is the former president’s real goal.
Biden "gets his due," said Larry Kudlow. "If I were he, I would be out slinging that hash, too. No problem."
Physicians with the White House Medical Unit dispensed controlled substances to ineligible staff members, a new report reveals
Sarah Matthews, Trump's former deputy press secretary in the White House, stuck it to her former boss.
It's "one of the key ways Donald measures success," said the former president's niece.
A liberal veterans PAC will launch an ad in Pennsylvania markets Sunday targeting former President Trump over his past comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets, first reviewed by The Hill, features Gold Star parents going after Trump for having in the past called veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The ad opens with a shot…
British negotiators walked away from trade talks with Canada Thursday — a dramatic development that taps the brakes on a bilateral trade deal between the two Commonwealth nations that has been years in the making.A major sticking point between the two sides remains how much tariff-free access U.K. producers should have to the Canadian cheese market.After Brexit, an interim agreement kept tariff-free British cheese on Canadian shelves for three years. That more permissive regime expired at the en
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for ways to be found to improve economic development after saying that a failure to provide people with basic living necessities including food is a "serious political issue", state media reported on Thursday. Kim made the remarks while discussing regional development in a speech at the 19th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the country's ruling party, held between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to KCNA. North Korea has over recent decades suffered serious food shortages, including famine in the 1990s, often exacerbated by natural disasters such as floods damaging harvests.
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the US is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionFed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools on Robust SpendingUN Court Tells Israel to Protect Gazans, Avoids Cease-FireJPMorgan Shuffles Top Managers as Jamie Dimon Prepares SuccessorsHe’s put out feelers to the US via indir
Oleksiy Melnyk, Head of foreign policy and international security programs at the Razumkov Centre, discussed the benefits of Ukraine’s regular attacks on Russian oil depots with Radio NV on Jan. 25.
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.
Conservative attorney George Conway suggested Thursday that former President Trump is “deteriorating” under the pressure of numerous legal cases and is lashing out at others in response as his reelection campaign rolls on. The comments came after Trump’s New Hampshire victory speech following Tuesday’s primary, which included repeated jabs at former South Carolina Gov. Nikki…
Micheal Martin said it will carry out detailed analysis of a ruling by the International Court of Justice on Friday.
"Is this a 'Mary Poppins' question?" Boebert retorted before explaining why she's now running in a deeper-red Colorado district far from her home.
Before Trump ran for reelection, Ronna McDaniel, the RNC chair, promised to stay neutral. She's calling for Nikki Haley to drop out of the primary.
Navarro, who was convicted in September, helped spread lies about the 2020 election on behalf of the former president.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and many other Canadians are criticizing PM Justin Trudeau's government for "bad policies" as many are raising concerns over the new limitations for international students fuelling anti-immigrant sentiment.
Graham reportedly had a lot to say about the former president.
The California governor broke down why Republicans "don't want a deal, period" to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The “Deadline: White House” team reports that the former president's performance in New Hampshire may indicate his downfall The post Trump’s Lies Will ‘Play Very Differently’ and Have ‘Consequences’ in General Election, MSNBC’s Charlie Sykes Says | Video appeared first on TheWrap.