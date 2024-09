ABC News

Police arrested the neighbor of Melissa Jubane, a nurse whose remains were found on Friday after she was reported missing by her co-workers in Beaverton, Oregon, earlier in the week. Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, was charged in Jubane's murder and investigators said on Saturday he was involved in her disappearance. Jubane, 32, a nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, had not reported for her shift on Wednesday morning, "Raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family," the Beaverton, Oregon, Police Department said in a statement.