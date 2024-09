The Daily Beast

Donald Trump said Jewish Americans would be to blame if he lost the election—as he attacked the most senior Jewish elected official as “Hamas all the way.”The Republican candidate used a speech Thursday to Jewish Republicans called “Fighting Antisemitism in America” to make the series of astonishing claims.He attacked the Jewish community for appearing likely to vote more Democratic than Republican, and said, “In my opinion the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40 per ce