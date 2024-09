South China Morning Post

China remains about a year behind the US in large language models (LLMs), and may have more catching up to do after the release of OpenAI's latest o1 model, according to experts. When it comes to LLMs with text generation, China is about half a year to a year behind, Roey Tzezana, a fellow at Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science, Technology & Security at the Tel Aviv University, said in an interview with the Post on Wednesday. While seemingly narrow, the gap is not easy to bridge with the speed th