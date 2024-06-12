Apache Junction superintendent considering ban on cell phones during school hours

CBC

A collision between an SUV and a school bus near Rockglen, Sask., led the bus to overturn with nine children inside, according to RCMP.RCMP say the crash happened at a gravel road intersection at about 3:45 p.m. CST on Monday, about 6.5 kilometres south of Rockglen, near the Canada-U.S. border. The school bus and its 10 occupants — nine children and the driver — ended up in the ditch.All of the children, aged 16 and under, were treated for various injuries, according to an RCMP news release. Rya