Apalachee High School shooting press conference: Watch live as officials provide updates

A news conference is set for Wednesday afternoon following a shooting at a Georgia high school that killed four people and injured several others.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. One unidentified suspect is alive and in custody, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Nine people were hospitalized following the shooting, according to the statewide agency.

"This is a very, very fluid investigation," Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said in an earlier news conference, adding that officials would give more information at 4 p.m. ET.

"What you see behind us is an evil thing," Smith said outside the high school.

