Apartment Block Fire Brought Under Control in London

A fire at an apartment building in Bromley, south London, was brought under control on Thursday, August 15, the London Fire Brigade said.

The brigade said two flats on the 10th and 11th floor were affected.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The apartment building in St Mark’s Square suffered a separate fire in July 2022. Credit: @funkifoods via Storyful

Video Transcript

