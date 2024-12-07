Apartment building in The Hague collapses after fire, four injured

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - An apartment building was hit by an explosion and fire in a residential neighbourhood of the Dutch city of The Hague on Saturday morning, the local fire department said, with at least four people injured.

"At around 6:15 a.m. a three-story apartment building partially collapsed and a fire broke out," the Hague fire department said in a statement.

"Up to now four victims have been taken to the hospital."

There was no immediate indication of the cause. Broadcaster NOS interviewed a neighbour who reported hearing a child calling for help as the building burned.

Images of the scene posted on social media platform X from a higher building nearby showed one segment, encompassing five apartments had been reduced to ashes and rubble.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof said in a statement he was shocked by images of the disaster and had offered assistance to local authorities.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra)