APD names officer and suspect in shooting
APD names officer and suspect in shooting
APD names officer and suspect in shooting
"It would be great to know who the real allies are," the "Friends" star wrote of organizations and advocates he says refuse to believe victims The post David Schwimmer Calls Out Advocacy Groups That Don’t Believe Hamas Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘Where Is Their Outrage?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A Florida woman trying to sell her house returned home one day to discover that her driveway was gone. The disappearing act was preceded by unsolicited visits from contractors and a series of text messages from a mysterious stranger. CNN affiliate WFTV has more on the curious case.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto. Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont. Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police had not announced a
Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant. Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life. The four bodies were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.
QUEBEC — As Quebec faces a worsening homelessness crisis, some politicians, including Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand, have suggested the solution may be a Finnish model that aims to give everyone a home. But while Finland has managed to massively reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness through its "housing first" approach, one Quebec expert said she's not sure it could be applied here, even if the provincial government was interested. "It's the right way to fight the problem of h
Suspected murder-suicides or familicides occurred in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas in December.
'Baby, get down now': Mom and son parked at 7-Eleven witness moments surrounding murder-suicide
Children, aged 7 and 9, found dead after burglary report later discovered to be ‘unfounded’
MONTREAL — There will be no midnight fireworks to herald the new year in Montreal's Old Port. Montréal en Fêtes, the organization that since 2013 has organized a free holiday festival near the city's waterfront, announced last month that it would no longer stage the event and its New Year's Eve party. The Old Port of Montreal Corporation, the entity that manages the area, confirms there will be no other New Year's Eve fireworks to replace the cancelled festival this year, but the local skating r
Kai Zhuang of China was officially declared missing Friday, and police have “reason to believe” that he is “being held against his will."
Halifax District RCMP say a homeowner was held at gunpoint and forced to open a safe in a home invasion Friday evening in Gaetz Brook. N.S.It happened on Friday at 6:50 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.A man was operating an excavator on his property when he saw another man pointing a gun at him. Police say the homeowner was forced out of the excavator at gunpoint, directed inside the house to a safe and told to open it.The suspect took several items valued at nearly $200,000 before fleei
Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a southwestern Saskatchewan town, according to a news release.RCMP responded to a business that had been broken into in Shaunavon, Sask., around 1 a.m. Saturday. The business' alarm was going off and the ATM inside had been stolen, police said.RCMP reviewed the footage and confirmed two suspects entered the store with their faces covered. One suspect wore all black, while the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie undern
A loud bang and accompanying shock-wave that shook homes has residents of a western New Brunswick village wondering what could have caused the Christmas Day incident.Andrew McDougall was sitting in his living room watching television when he heard a loud bang and felt what seemed to be an object hitting his house."It was like a huge gunfire or a very loud thunder clap, but it was short, like it was just a bang, and then the house shook right at the same time," said McDougall, adding it happened
Police in Utah initially feared that missing Chinese student Kai Zhuang, 17, had been kidnapped.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said, in a devastating blow to a publication that serves as an important source of information in a community that, like many others nationwide, is struggling with growing gaps in local news coverage. About a week before Christmas, the Eugene Weekly found inaccuracies in its bookkeeping, editor Camilla Mortensen said.
William Brown, 7, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Folkestone on 6 December.
The 25-year-old had been fired from another Texas hospital after fellow nurses raised concerns, officials said.
An activist involved in the Armistice Day pro-Palestine march has said that the taking of hostages was a “very important part” of any “act of resistance” and that Israel was “mimicking” Nazis.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could "make the desert bloom". The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.