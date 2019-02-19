'Apex Legends': A parent's guide to the addictive new game that's challenging 'Fortnite'

If you’ve noticed your kids spending a little less time in "Fortnite" this month, it’s not your imagination.

The king of battle royale games has found its first real competitor in "Apex Legends," a surprise Feb. 4 release by Respawn Entertainment. In its first week, Respawn reports that the game captured more than 25 million players.

I was one of them. As an aging gamer, I’ve steered away from most online games due to my increasingly pokey reflexes and intolerance for taking criticism over them. I was skeptical, but Respawn’s quality track record on previous games like "Titanfall" led me to give this a shot. I’ve had a blast playing "Apex Legends," both alone and with family and friends.

The game has obvious parallels to "Fortnite," but it’s not the same. Here are tips parents should know know about Apex Legends from a parent who’s spending way too much time playing it.

How have I not heard about Apex Legends before?

It’s not you. Nobody had heard of "Apex Legends" before February. While most games build up hype months or years before release, Respawn kept development of this title under wraps.

With "Apex Legends," the first news of its development leaked just days before release. Rather than go with a traditional marketing campaign, Respawn brought a small number of Twitch influencers in on the secret and led a short, fast social campaign.

The tactic worked. Kids, who follow Twitch streamers like they’re rock stars, helped lead "Apex Legends" to an explosive opening week.

What is 'Apex Legends' like in a nutshell?

"Apex Legends" is part of a genre called Battle Royale — a mode that’s been around for years but was popularized by "Fortnite." Battle Royale games pit a large number of players against each other in an increasingly shrinking map. Think the Hunger Games.

In "Apex Legends," teams start the game from a shared location by selecting points on the island. They begin with nothing, accumulating gear and taking down other trios to see which team comes out on top.

It’s a “hero-based” game, meaning that, much like "Overwatch" (another game you may have heard of), players assume the role of one of eight heroes — individual personalities who specialize in things like healing, defense or deception.

What’s the difference between 'Apex Legends' and 'Fortnite'?

It’s team-based. While "Fortnite" pits every player against one another (squads are an option), "Apex Legends" requires you to pair up in 3-person teams. The team-based mechanic is one of the biggest changes from similar games. The game rewards teams who stick close together with a minimum of dysfunction.

Using a mic isn’t as important. One of the biggest drawbacks to playing with strangers online can be a sometimes toxic online culture where slower teammates are berated or chastised. While mics are supported in "Apex Legends," my experience is that most players don’t use them.

There’s no ‘building’ aspect. Even though the main premise in "Fortnite" is taking out the other players, the game’s creative building mode isn’t matched in "Apex Legends." In "Apex," the action is often fast.

It looks a little more grown-up, but it’s still not “gory.” "Fortnite" is known for its cartoonish look. In "Apex Legends," the world looks a little more gritty and lived in. The world was based off of Respawn’s underrated "Titanfall" franchise, so the worn, far future vibe lends itself to a more militaristic feel.

Tell me more about 'Apex Legends' gameplay.

The game revolves around survival and teamwork. Each member of the trio chooses one of eight pre-defined heroes. Some are combat medics. Others can create holograms of themselves to distract the enemy. Others call in airstrikes or aid teammates with defensive shields.

Each team starts with no gear or weapons and launches from a central drop-ship passing above the same island. The trio agrees on their landing site, which sets the pace for the game.

For a frenetic experience, players land where everyone else is going. Parts of the map known for high-tier items are crowded at the beginning, with the first ones to find weapons often obliterating 10 percent of the players right off the bat.

