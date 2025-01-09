‘Apocalyptic’ Los Angeles wildfires destroy homes of Hollywood stars

British film and TV star Richard Armitage called the Los Angeles wildfires “apocalyptic” after fellow actors lost their homes in the raging blazes that have caused a state of emergency in the US city.

TV personality and singer Paris Hilton, When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride actor Cary Elwes, talk show host Ricki Lake and Oscar-winning songwriter Diane Warren are among those who have confirmed that their residences have been destroyed in the fires.

Thousands of firefighters were attempting to contain the original Palisades fire, with at least 70,000 people forced to evacuate their homes as the metropolitan area became blanketed in a thick cloud of smoke and ash.

Paris Hilton. (Doug Peters/PA)

A new fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills, threatening a host of tourist sites including the Walk of Fame, and Hollywood Bowl, which has evacuated staff, as strong winds scattered embers, which could affect more homes and lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, The Hobbit film series star Armitage, who has spent time filming in Los Angeles as well as working with Hollywood stars, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “There was a lot of texting last night, I’ve got representatives and friends and colleagues (in the area, and) making sure they’re okay, but also thinking they’re busy dealing with evacuations.

“But it is apocalyptic. I’ve never seen it.”

He added that he thinks “people concerned about the Hollywood sign”, need to think more about those who are caught up in the raging Palisades blaze, which has burnt nearly 16,000 acres, and seven others across southern California.

A house burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

US socialite Hilton said she was “heartbroken beyond words” to see her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV” as she watched the news with her family – including her son Phoenix and daughter London whom she shares with husband Carter Reum.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called the loss “overwhelming”, and said the home was filled with “precious memories” including Phoenix taking his first steps.

It comes months after a trailer on the set of her Bad Bitch Academy music video set on fire, which saw “so many of my favourite things destroyed”, Hilton said at the time.

Meanwhile US actor Crystal, and his wife Janice, said “words cannot describe the enormity of the devastation we are witnessing and experiencing”, in a statement to the PA news agency, following their home of 46 years being destroyed in the blaze.

The couple added that “every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away”, after they raised the children in the house, which they had lived in since 1979.

Billy Crystal lost his home in the blaze (Matt Crossick/PA)

Warren confirmed she had also lost her beach home of 30 years in the wildfire, adding that her animals had survived the ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elwes told his followers on Instagram that his house was destroyed, adding that he and his family are “grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire”.

Lake, who married her husband Ross Burningham in her Malibu “heaven on Earth” home, said on Instagram that loss was “immeasurable”, and she grieves “along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event”, and is praying with everyone caught up in the tragedy.

A string of stars shared harrowing stories of having to flee their homes, including Mark Hamill, James Woods and Mandy Moore.

Richard Armitage called the fires apocalyptic (Ian West/PA)

Sharing footage of the destruction in her neighbourhood, This Is Us actress Moore wrote on Instagram: “Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family.

“My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants, levelled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed her home was safe, but “our beloved neighbourhood is gone” as she shared videos of the fire on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hills stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also confirmed they had lost their home in the blaze.

The pair, who married for the second time in 2009, documented the escalation of the fire on their Snapchat stories with Pratt saying: “I’m watching our house burn down on the security cameras.”

Montag said: “So our house is on fire and we were able to get out in time, but I keep going over and over in my mind of the things I should’ve got, but we’re out safe and that is the most important thing, and Spencer is behind me.”

In a later post, she said while tearing up: “I’m so sad our house has gone” as they had lost “everything we worked so hard for”.

TV personality Khloe Kardashian, and comedian and actor Adam Sandler are among those thanking firefighters, law enforcement, and volunteers for their work protecting residents, and homes.

Underworld star and British actress Kate Beckinsale, who said she raised her daughter in the Pacific Palisades area, wrote on Instagram that she is “weeping for all of the people and pets involved, so many of them I know”, and offered support to anyone who needs shelter from the blaze.

More than 1,400 firefighters remained on the scene, alongside 267 fire engines and nine helicopters, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Governor Gavin Newsom thanked US President Joe Biden for his “swift response and aid to California as we work to battle these unprecedented wildfires”.

Last month residents in Malibu were evacuated from a wind-driven blaze dubbed the Franklin Fire, which saw more than 4,000 acres burn and stars including Dick Van Dyke, Cher and Jane Seymour forced to leave their homes.

An update on Wednesday night from the Los Angeles Fire Department lifted evacuation advice in some areas, but kept them in force in the Hollywood Boulevard area.