Apology as largest UK arena axes test gig tickets

Bosses of the UK's largest arena have apologised for cancelling tickets to a test show hours before it was due to start.

It comes after organisers at Co-op Live in Manchester said they had to cut capacity for a preview concert by Rick Astley to allow them to test the 23,500 seater venue "effectively".

Those affected have instead been invited to the Black Keys show at the £365m arena next week.

Co-op Live is set to be officially opened by comedian Peter Kay on Tuesday.

'Difficult decision'

About 11,000 fans were to be welcomed into the venue next to Manchester City's football ground for the test event.

The "difficult decision" to cancel some tickets short-notice was made "to enable us to test the spaces effectively", a spokesman said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause", he added.

Those affected have been contacted by the venue and ticket sellers, with anyone who booked parking in line for an automatic refund.

Tickets have instead been offered to US rock band the Black Keys next week "as a gesture of our appreciation", the Co-op Live spokesman said.

