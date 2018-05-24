What Will '13 Reasons Why' Be About?

From ELLE

Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season 2 ahead.

Much has been made of the shift in structure between 13 Reasons Why's first two seasons. Season 1 followed a simple and compelling construct: one episode for every tape Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) left in the wake of her suicide. Season 2 took on a looser narrative format, shifting perspectives based on whomever took the witness stand in Hannah's mother's case against the school, adding depth and shades of grey to the deeply troubled girl's original story while setting up another mystery.

Audiences followed along as Clay (Dylan Minnette), Tony (Christian Navarro), Justin (Brandon Flynn), and Sheri (Ajiona Alexus) investigated more rapes committed by Bryce (Justin Prentice) and the Liberty High baseball team. In the end, Bryce was let off with three months probation-a slap on the wrist that mirrored the outcome of the Brock Turner case. But there was still some closure. Jessica (Alisha Boe) was finally able to tell her story and, despite the light sentence, felt relief. Clay, too, was able to let go of the "ghost" of Hannah that had been haunting him throughout the season.

While a third season of 13 Reasons Why hasn't been confirmed yet, there's plenty more to explore with these characters. While Hannah Baker's story may be mostly over, there are still many loose ends to tie up. Here's what a third season of the show could cover.

The consequences of other sexual assaults at Liberty High

The assaults that took place in the clubhouse were committed by more than one player. We already know Nina (Samantha Logan) was raped by an older team member who no longer attends the school and remains nameless. There's also Monty (Timothy Granaderos) and the team's assault of Tyler in the season 2 finale. Will these characters face consequences, and will something be done to combat the toxic jock culture that runs rampant at Liberty High?

The school shooting that wasn't

One of the most controversial aspects of season 2 was a direct result of the attack on Tyler, who headed to the school's Spring Fling armed with a semi-automatic assault rifle. However, he sent a warning to a crush, letting her know to seek shelter, which gave Clay time to devise a plan. In a relieving, if unrealistic, twist, Clay was able to talk Tyler down and get him into an escape car driven by Tony. But Clay himself was left outside the school holding the gun, while police sirens sounded in the distance.

Will Clay unjustly face consequences for possessing the weapon? One can only assume he didn't send Tyler away only to turn around and give his name to the police. Though there's no accounting for Zach (Ross Butler), Cyrus (Bryce Cass), Jessica, and Justin, who all know the truth. And what will happen to Tyler? How will his trauma and almost becoming a shooter affect him?

Chloe's pregnancy

