'It's an adrenalin rush': Horse jumping sport returns to Sask. after 20 years

For riders like Anna Matice, it's the feeling of galloping through the bush jumping logs and fences that makes her love the equestrian sport of three-day-eventing.

"It's more of an adrenalin rush," she said, holding her horse Tucker near Debden, Sask. on Sunday.

The sport is like a triathlon for horse and rider, requiring the horse to show a range of skills, from calmness and obedience to bravery and athleticism.

The same horse and rider must perform in the three tests of dressage, show jumping and cross-country jumping, and the combined score determines the winner.

For the past 20 years, since before Matice was born, Saskatchewan riders couldn't compete in their own province because there were no operating cross-country jumping courses to host major competitions.

A group that organized three-day-events existed until the '90s, when the sport died down locally due to issues with course maintenance and liability.

But the construction of a new course near Debden is allowing local riders like Matice to compete on home soil.

The first competition — the NorthWestEquest Horse Trials — was held at the freshly-built course over the weekend.

Greg Vaadeland and his wife Laurel built the course on their property in an effort to help the sport grow in Saskatchewan.

The pair had been travelling to Alberta to compete when they decided to upgrade a small, existing course they used privately to host a competition on their property.

"We hope to grow the interest in Saskatchewan and get more Saskatchewan riders involved again," said Vaadeland.

"It would be nice to have a large enough group that we wouldn't have to rely on Alberta riders coming to support the event."

Vaadeland also hopes that building a facility that can be used by pony clubs will help young riders get involved with the sport.

Unlike show jumping, where the brightly-coloured jumps are set up with poles that fall when a horse knocks them, cross-country jumps are solid and built to look like the natural environment.

Logs, ditches and pools of water are some of the obstacles the horse and rider partnership will likely navigate.

Jaclyn Aarrestad, who lives in Park Valley, Sask. near Debden, has been competing in three-day-events for about seven years.

"I like that it's varied," she said.

"You come in and you have to show that your horse is obedient and then you have to show that your horse is ready to jump precisely, and then you have to show their boldness over the cross-country fences," she said.

She said having bigger jumps to practice on locally will help her progress to compete in more advanced categories.

Aarrestad said she feels a combination of pride and adrenalin as she crosses the finish line with her horse in the cross-country phase.

"This is what I want to be doing and I want to show others how much I love this," she said.

"And it makes it a lot easier to show everyone what we do and what we love and how great our horses are when it's at home and it can be locally promoted."

Heath Purdy, a three-day-event technical delegate, was brought in from British Columbia to oversee the event and ensure it runs by the rules of Equestrian Canada. Having a technical delegate onsite is a requirement to run a certified competition.

Purdy has been overseeing similar events since the late '70s and said she was highly impressed by the course.

"I'm hoping people will see how great it is and the work that they've done, and I hope that if they build it [riders] will come," said Purdy.

"It's a fabulous sport.

"It's really a thrill to see young riders bonding with their horses and galloping cross country and jumping big fences."

The organizers hope the event will get enough support to run annually.