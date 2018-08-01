'We're doing it for the kids': Indian Summer Games kick off this week

Hundreds of kids from 11 Indigenous communities gathered for the first day of the Indian Summer Games at Esgenoopetitj First Nation on Tuesday, a community about 38 kilometres northeast from Miramichi.

The event will take place over four days and depending on the sport, will be held at different venues. Sports include soccer, basketball, swimming, archery, among many others.

The annual games have been held for the past nine years and organizers are hoping to continue the tradition of friendly competition between Indigenous communities across the province.

"It's a big thing for them," said Mary Sillyboy, a local volunteer.

"They're making new friends and some are beginners so they're learning a new sport and I find that the older athletes will mentor the younger ones and they're all here having fun and meeting new people."

The teams came from every corner of the province just to have the chance to wear their team colours and play for medals. Each team is split among communities and the referees and coaches are all parents who volunteered their time to help out.

Friendships for life

Sillyboy said the decision to put these games together was very last minute but it all came together in under two months.

"We're only doing it for the kids," said Sillyboy.

"There was a point [where] this wasn't going to happen this year and just hearing the disappointment that the kids weren't able to participate in anything … we took a day or two to think about what we were getting into, and we said, 'It's for the kids why not?'"

Kelvin Simonson, chair of Aboriginal Sport and Recreation New Brunswick, is hoping the games will become a tradition that kids can look forward to. Simonson said he hopes it provides a stepping stone to participating in the North American Indigenous Games.

But while he wants to inspire friendly competition between the kids, he also wants them to make lifelong friends at the events.

Simonson participated in the games 35 years ago and said the friendships he made back then continue to thrive today.

"Most of the kids they start being friends and whatnot throughout the rest of their lives."