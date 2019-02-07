'It's far past embarrassment': Oiler fans tuning out as losses mount

Some Edmonton Oilers fans have had enough with the team's play. If you can believe it, the Oilers hit a new low Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

It was how the team lost that sent many fans running to the exits. It was the third straight third period meltdown, but this one was especially painful.

Chicago scored four goals in less than three minutes to put the Oilers on ice.

Starting goalie Cam Talbot, who for the most part stood on his head during the first two periods, was hung out to dry and given the hook, but replacement Mikko Koskinen didn't fare much better.

It was too much to take for a pair of fans who threw Oilers jerseys onto the ice.

'It was so brutal'

"It's starting to get embarrassing. Well, not starting to, it's far past embarrassment," said long-time season-ticket holder and lifelong fan ​Nitin Bhatia. "It's now at the stage where we can't be proud of what's going on."

Bhatia has owned or shared season tickets since 2001.

He and several friends are so diehard they flew to Atlanta during the team's 2006 Stanley Cup run, and then drove nine hours to watch the Oilers lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup final.

Bhatia is the first to admit that he's stopped going to games this year and regularly gives his tickets to friends who are interested only when a popular team comes to town.

But last night, a client invited him to watch the game from a luxury box. He says the mood during the third period turned from jovial to apologetic.

"It was so brutal," he said. "You think to yourself they just dumped $10,000 into that one night, and they're apologizing to the people they spent that money on.

"That feeling of embarrassment is what's going on now. Even sitting there watching the game myself, as usual it became comedic."

'I actually got up and left'

Longtime Oilers fan Lak Padem was at the game with his brother. He's been to half-a-dozen games so far this year.

He said the mood was great while the Oilers were winning, but as soon as the wheels came off in the third, it was a mad dash for the exits.

"It was the first game I actually got up and left," said Padem, who was at the game thanks to a season ticket holder friend who couldn't make the game.

"People were just starting to boo. People just started losing interest in it. I saw people getting up and leaving. When you have people just getting up and leaving because of frustration, that's not a good thing."

It's a feeling not lost on the players.

