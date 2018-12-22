'I'll be flying on the red-eye': Edmonton Oilers looking forward to Christmas traditions

The Edmonton Oilers have one game left this Saturday against the league leading Tampa Bay Lightning before heading their separate ways for Christmas.

Most will stay in Edmonton, but others like feisty forward Drake Caggiula will be heading home for Christmas.

"I'll be flying on the red-eye right after the game on Saturday," said Caggiula, who will be joining his parents, brother, and grandparents who are flying to Toronto from Nova Scotia.

"I get home at like six in the morning get a quick nap in and let the festivities begin," he added.

While getting to see family is a bonus, Caggiula admits he's looking forward to his mom's home cooking.

"There's something about the way my mom makes mashed potatoes, the creaminess in them or something, I don't know. It's really good and I always look forward to having that meal." he said.

Time off at Christmas wasn't always the case for NHL players.

From the 1920s up to the 1970s, games on Christmas Eve and Christmas day were a tradition.

But according to NHL.com, that came to a stop on Dec. 25, 1971.

A game between the Los Angeles Kings and the California Golden Seals was the last played on Christmas.

It's a move Oilers' captain Connor McDavid fully endorses.

"The NBA has those Christmas games, I don't know how guys do that, I don't know If I'd be able to play on Christmas.

"The NHL does a good job of allowing a little bit of time to be with your family and this year we get an extra which is nice, so I'm really looking forward to that," said McDavid who will likely be joining Caggiula on that red-eye flight to Toronto.

Earlier this week, McDavid helped spread Christmas cheer for a lucky local minor hockey team.

'The kids were excited'

On Wednesday, he laced up his skates and surprised the SWAT 638 Falcons who were practising at the McCauley outdoor rink.

"The kids were excited. I hope they had fun," added McDavid who, thanks to his sponsors, showered the kids with hoodies and and a copy of the new NHL19 video game.

"I'm sure there were a lot of parents there going, 'I already got that for my son, or my daughter.' I'm sure they had to go return it," he laughed.

The tradition he's always looked forward to involved running downstairs at his parent's home with his brother to open gifts, which more often than not involved something hockey related.

"I received a lot of sticks. I remember one Christmas my brother and I got the new Easton stick that was out and it was a big deal, so it was exciting." he said.

'It's going to be goose'

Defenceman Matt Benning grew up in St. Albert and that's where he'll be until next Wednesday.

"Christmas Day has always been at the Bennings," he said. "It's probably about 20 or 30 people so that's special. We do a gift exchange sort of thing which is always fun.

"Then usually on Boxing Day, one of my best buddies, his dad builds this spectacular outdoor rink out in Sturgeon [County]," Benning said.

There will be no outdoor skating for Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl, who is from Cologne, Germany will spend his days off with his mom who is flying into town.

Draisaitl, who came to Canada at age 13 to play junior hockey, has missed out on many Christmas holidays with his family.

"People do different stuff in Germany. It's not like here where you do one specific thing pretty much everyone does.

"We have different kinds of meals. For us this year it's going to be goose."