'We'll miss him': Habs fans have mixed feelings about Max Pacioretty trade

This morning, as usual, Max Pacioretty went to his regular coffee shop, stood in line and placed his order — but it was no typical Monday. It was just 7:30 a.m., but news had already started to trickle in that the Montreal Canadiens had traded the left-winger and team captain to the Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty's coffee run instantly turned into a chance for reeling Habs fans to say their goodbyes. "I saw several people go up to him, thanking him, saying they appreciate what he does," said Davide ​Servedio, a barista at Cafe de Mercanti in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Servedio told CBC News he sees Pacioretty most Monday mornings, and the NHLer usually orders an Americano. When he came in today, Pacioretty opted for an iced coffee — and said he didn't want to leave Montreal. "He said he was disappointed; he wanted to stay but that it was out of his control," Servedio said. "Maybe it's going to be the last time we see him. I don't know."

After weeks of trade rumours, the Canadiens​ announced early this morning they had dealt Pacioretty to the Golden Knights in exchange for 27-year-old winger Tomas Tatar, 19-year-old prospect Nick Suzuki and a 2019 second-round pick. "Merci, Max. Thank you, Max," the team tweeted along with a video highlighting Pacioretty's career. But the news hasn't been easy to swallow for some Habs fans. Krishnan Dosaj says Pacioretty was a calming influence on the team, and Dosaj said he's sorry to see him go. "I think he's been good for Montreal, and he's given Montreal the best, and now they trade him, like they did P.K.," he said, referring to another beloved player, P.K. Subban, who was dealt to the Nashville Predators in 2016. "The trades have not been that great in the past. I hope this one works out, but I don't have that confidence," Dosaj said.

Not everyone was unhappy with the trade, however. Habs fan Vanessa Mitchell said she's happy to see Pacioretty go because things weren't working. "I don't think he was good for the team. I don't think it worked," she told CBC News. Mitchell said whether the trade comes out in Montreal's favour is not the question that should be asked right now. Instead, what matters is where the Habs go from here. "Do a clean house and start over," she said. "I think it's a good thing." But whatever happens to the team this season, Servedio, the barista, said Pacioretty will be missed in Montreal, especially on Monday mornings. "Max was a good guy, really humble," he said. "We'll miss him." With files from CBC's Sudha Krishnan