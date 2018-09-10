'It's Prince Edward Island's turn': Final proposal for Canada Games delivered

P.E.I. has sent off its final proposal for hosting the 2023 Canada Winter Games. The bid outlines facilities, expenses and logistics. "It's Prince Edward Island's turn on the rotation, but we still have to prove to the national bid evaluation committee that we the capability to put the deal together," said games committee co-chair Wayne Carew. "How you get and move 4,000 athletes and coaches around, do you have capacity for 700 hotel rooms in the middle of the winter time. The economic impact of the Canada Games to our community is going to be greater than $100 million." Carew said as the proposal stands speed skating and alpine skiing would be hosted off-Island, but that could change if a new arena is built to accommodate short-track speed skating. The national bid evaluation committee is on P.E.I. for events on Sept. 19 and 20. The national board will then meet on Sept. 27, and P.E.I. should receive final word on its bid by Oct. 1. More P.E.I. news With files from Island Morning