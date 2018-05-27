'They're my team': Fans revved up to see Pats play in Memorial Cup final

Fans of the Regina Pats are more than ready to see their hockey team compete for a fifth Memorial Cup title.

The Pats are set to take on the Acadie-Bathurst Titan at the 100th Memorial Cup final on Sunday evening.

The Titan punched their ticket to the Memorial Cup after winning the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) championship and defeating the Pats early in the tournament with a score of 8-6.

Despite the early loss, Pats fans are confident their team will bring home Regina's first Memorial Cup championship in almost 45 years.

"We bought our tickets last Sunday with the feeling that the Pats would be in it," said Darlene Bissett, who has been a Pats fan for about 30 years.

She'll be celebrating more than just a possible Memorial Championship on Sunday.

"It's also my birthday tomorrow and I'm looking forward to watching the Pats win," Bissett said.

"It would feel amazing. The end to an amazing week here at the Memorial Cup."

Home ice advantage

For Elise Tuttosi, a Pats season ticket holder for the last four years, the atmosphere has been electric at Pats games throughout the tournament and she doesn't expect that to change.

"The feeling you have just being there is absolutely insane," Tuttosi said.

"Your heart is racing, you can't breathe, it's just like, so crazy," she said with a laugh.

However, Tuttosi knows it will take more than fan support for the Pats to take home the championship.

"It's going to be a tough game against the Titan," she said.

"They're a fast team and obviously the first time we played them it didn't go very well."

However, Tuttosi believes the Pats will come out victorious this time around.

Another fan, Chris Clark, said he would be thrilled to see the Pats bring home a Memorial Cup title.

"They're my team. I'm not a Rider fan or anything, so the Pats are my team. I'd be overjoyed."

The game is set to take place Sunday at 5 p.m. CST at the Brandt Centre in Regina.