New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Drops During Super Bowl And Fans Want More

David Barden
If anything was going to take your attention away from the big game, it would be the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame.”

While only 30 seconds long, the latest teaser has fans wishing it were April already. 

But are fans really ready? Only time will tell ― after all, as the trailer declares, “Some people move on. But not us.”

Check it out in the clip above.

