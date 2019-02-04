New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Drops During Super Bowl And Fans Want More

If anything was going to take your attention away from the big game, it would be the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame.”

While only 30 seconds long, the latest teaser has fans wishing it were April already.

Me after watching that Avengers 30 sec TV Spot... #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/CkzxLDsjpz

— Chuks Dozie (@DozieCN) February 3, 2019

AVENGERS ENDGAME AND CAPTAIN MARVEL TRAILER IM FREAKING pic.twitter.com/4LXIDohnR6

— seth chia (@Sethmcatee7) February 4, 2019

But are fans really ready? Only time will tell ― after all, as the trailer declares, “Some people move on. But not us.”

Check it out in the clip above.

marvel fans making theories from a 20 seconds clip #AvengersEndgamepic.twitter.com/MyD2BLqba8

— leen (@bruceuwayne) February 3, 2019

I have so many questions I need more #AvengersEndgamehttps://t.co/owIgY5wBOg

— Harvey Cassidy (@HarveyCassidy4) February 4, 2019