'Bachelor' Colton Underwood Finally Jumps the Fence: The Internet's Best Reactions

He did it!

Colton Underwood finally jumped the fence on Monday's episode of The Bachelor, and it was just as glorious as we hoped it would be. There was visible anger leading up to it -- "I'm f**king done," he yelled before ripping off his mic -- Chris Harrison hilariously screaming and then slow jogging after him, and then complete and utter darkness on the other side of that gate.

While we delighted in what was quite possibly the most dramatic moment in Bachelor history, fans were fast and hard at work sharing their reactions to Twitter. See the hilarious results for yourself:

Colton on the other side of the fence jump. #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/WpUH2BAPyC — Amanda Orr (@amandakokesh) March 5, 2019

Colton showing up to his date with Hannah pretending nothing happened with Cassie

#thebachelorpic.twitter.com/Nf7qLUXDjB — magdacious (@magdaciousss) March 5, 2019

Colton hiding in a bush next to the fence watching them search for him #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/g5KfFViYVv — And Yet... (@jazi_boo01) March 5, 2019

As soon as I saw Colton push that camera#TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/a5LtD8B6Sp — Drunk Dolphin (@DrunkDolphinGal) March 5, 2019

colton hiding from chris and the camera crew #thebachelorpic.twitter.com/zDbuAeVMTK — Maria Egenolf (@mariaegenolf) March 5, 2019

Chris Harrison when he has to go find Colton #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/8LncMRGrua — Jess Alderfer (@JessAlderfer) March 5, 2019

Colton when he was warned time and time again about Cassie #thebachelorpic.twitter.com/yqRgYry7X6 — D (@trapsouldee) March 5, 2019

Colton: I love you, do you love me and want to marry me?

Cassie: #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/YEc5cMDkJ0 — Kelsey (@kelsseeyyx) March 5, 2019

hannah g waiting for her date with colton unaware that he jumped a fence and ran away #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/oIWtSrjaqH — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) March 5, 2019

When you flirted because you were bored and now they wanna get serious #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/wuJQewTfXC — Shade West (@Tatyannah_k) March 5, 2019

Colton trying to pull an Arie and texting Cassie trying to get her back after she leaves #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/IE9NwJDWQu — Laige Pindsey 🥂 (@iironicaa) March 5, 2019

Colton breaks the rules of the show



Producers: #thebachelorpic.twitter.com/b8P2MO4KAV — emilie (@rumothergoose) March 5, 2019

Underwood teased his fence jump while speaking with ET at the "Women Tell All" taping.

"I was gone for quite a bit. Chris was chasing after me trying to find me. I just needed to get away. I needed time and I think I realized I wanted to just be to myself and just sit in that moment by myself and realize what's best for me as a human being," he explained. "[I had to figure out] what do I need next."

While Harrison was definitely alarmed by the situation, he knew it wasn't likely Underwood would get very far.

"I told him, 'What are you, Liam Neeson? You're gonna go to the Embassy?' He said, 'Well, I grabbed my wallet.' I'm like, 'You don't have a phone, you don't have a passport, where are you going?' But he was just done, and I think that was the whole point," Harrison said. "He finally thought he figured this whole thing out and figured out that he loves Cassie and this is it, and then Cassie realized his greatest fear and crushed him."