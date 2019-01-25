'He belonged to the community': Mike Fitz games to tip-off one last time

Every year since teenager Mike Fitzgerald died of a brain tumour, two Fredericton high schools have fought each other in in his honour on the basketball courts he loved.

But this is the last year his parents, Don and Colleen Fitzgerald, will organize the Mike Fitz Memorial Games.

"The last thing I want is an empty gym," said Colleen. "I believe it's important for us to go out in a positive way."

On Saturday, the 11th edition of the games will be played at Leo Hayes High School.

The day consists of four basketball games between Leo Hayes and Fredericton High School varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams.

They're games that players look forward to and friends and family of Mike treasure, and they have brought the community together on both sides of the St. John River.

Mike Fitz

Mike Fitz, as he was known, was a passionate basketball player, who laced up his kicks for both the Leo Hayes Lions and the FHS Black Kats.

A popular kid, he won people over with his sense of humour and genuine interest in others, according to those who knew him.

This is the most important game of the year, and this is always and always will be the game that elicits the most emotion from the players, coaches, and fans.' - John Hickey

"Mike exuded a love of life and everything in it," Colleen said. "He had a way of making anything fun.

"He cared about people and he listened to them, he talked to them, he had meaningful conversations with his friends."

In the fall of 2007, Mike hadn't been feeling well, so Don took him to the doctor. That night the doctor called. Mike had a brain tumour in a really bad place.

"Then we were on a six-month roller-coaster, where at each milestone the news was just as bad as it could be," said Don Fitzgerald.

When Mike got the news, he wanted to let his friends know.

"I was out in the garage working on a dirt bike of mine, and he gave me the call," said his close friend Cameron Clark.

"I drove over and picked him up and a couple other good friends and we went around and saw some people and kind of broke the news."

A few months later, Fredericton and Leo Hayes organized the first Mike Fitz game.

The first game

