'BH90210' Won't Be Returning for Season 2

Sad news, 90210 fans -- the Peach Pit is closing back down for good.

Fox confirmed on Thursday that BH90210 -- the tongue-in-cheek "revival" of the beloved '90s teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210 -- will not be returning for a second season after its limited run this summer.

The six-episode series was a meta take on a 90210 reunion, with original stars Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris playing heightened versions of themselves as they came back together to plan a fictitious reboot show. And while BH90210 fans clamored for a season 2 after a "cliffy-ish-hanger" ending, unfortunately, it's not in the cards.

"We are so proud to have reunited in a very special summer event one of the network’s legacy series and casts with 90210 fans across the country," Fox said in a statement. "Profound thanks to and respect for Brian, Gabrielle, Ian, Jason, Jennie, Shannen and Tori, who, along with the entire crew and everyone at Fox and CBS Television Studios, poured their hearts and souls into this truly inventive and nostalgic revival."

Green hinted at the news on his Instagram account earlier in the day, sharing a photo of the shuttered Peach Pit diner. "What a fun trip back," he captioned the pic. "Thanks to the fans :)))."

ET caught up with Spelling and Garth back in September, where they dished on what they'd like to see from a possible season 2.

"The first season was really about getting to that place of making the reboot," Spelling explained. "So the fans will get to see [in] the second season more of their beloved characters."

