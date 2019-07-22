'Big Little Lies' Fans React to Season 2 Finale Shocker -- and That Renata Moment!

Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the HBO drama's big, revealing finale episode.

*Caution: Spoilers Ahead!*

The second season of Big Little Lies came to an end on Sunday, and fans of the show were overcome with a mix of emotions regarding the somewhat low-key yet powerful finale.

One of the most powerful scenes of the entire season came when Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep)faced off in court, as Mary Louise tried to get custody of her grandchildren.

During a particularly tense exchange between the pair, it was revealed that Mary Louise caused the car crash that killed her own son, Raymond, when Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) was a child. Celeste said that the aftermath, in which Mary Louise blamed Perry for the accident, led to Perry's abusive behavior.

The shocking revelation, in part, eventually led to Celeste retaining custody of her kids as Mary Louise was essentially sent packing, forced to contend with the fact that her son was an abusive monster. Meanwhile, fans had a lot of love for Celeste's courtroom smackdown and Mary Louise's comeuppance.

Nicole Kidman cross-examining Meryl Streep was really and truly masterful #BigLittleLies — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 22, 2019

Serving pink lawyer realness while absolutely OBLITERATING the prosecution we stan #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/yTWQJyURsW — Cameron Klein (@camruhn) July 22, 2019

#BigLittleLies

Mary Louise: I never hit Perry!

Celeste: well he told me you did. Are you calling him a liar?

Mary Louise: pic.twitter.com/8zMRcCrc0U — Laige Pindsey 🌌 (@iironicaa) July 22, 2019

Me realizing Celeste’s lawyer did absolutely nothing #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/kX06xgqyuz — Stephanie Rapley (@stephrap13) July 22, 2019

Petition for Celeste Wright to be appointed to join Elle Woods on the United States Supreme Court #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/1hgp2IMcRK — the girl with the Bigfoot tattoo (@poorsalmon) July 22, 2019

She’s beauty and she’s grace...she verbally annihilated Mary Louise with a straight face.🤯 #BigLittleLies#NicoleKidmanpic.twitter.com/xTwRM59Laj — Katrina Curry (@lil_tri_tri) July 22, 2019

However, the showdown between Celeste and Mary Louise wasn't the only epic battle of the night! In fact, the most incredible obliteration of someone's entire life came when Renata (Laura Dern) finally had enough of her husband Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling) after he left them bankrupt and had an affair with the babysitter.

Things went off the rails (pun very proudly intended) when Gordon boasted about being able to keep some of his man-child hobbies, like a model train set and his baseball bat collection.

Renata had been the internet-appointed queen of season two throughout the last seven episodes, and with her explosive, smash-happy demonstration of reclaiming her sense of self and punishing her husband, she basically broke the internet with a tidal wave of support and obsession.

nothing but respect for my president renata klein #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/LCd4BSojhb — clara (@villanellesbae) July 22, 2019

renata klein said of course i support men’s rights... men’s rights to shut the fuck up #biglittleliespic.twitter.com/loZdHPk21u — cansu (@mcntereyfive) July 22, 2019

Rentana Klein: a mood, an icon, a lifestyle, a Queen, a Monterey bad bitch....you could never #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/3UGskTC24K — Bransa Stark (@msbranp) July 22, 2019

This tweet is dedicated to Renata Klein, one of the greatest TV characters of all time #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/mEYz42rorG — Ashley Zlatopolsky (@ashley_detroit) July 22, 2019

renata klein freed herself and ended men #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/NuBF4MWmIY — tamara (@extraordinaryo) July 22, 2019

Watching Renata destroy the trainset#BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/qoMcQUoziw — the girl with the Bigfoot tattoo (@poorsalmon) July 22, 2019

When Renata was destroying all of her husband’s trains #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/SJylZSIZ6o — Hannah Fraser (@bahannah99) July 22, 2019

Renata Klein will forever and always be a mood #BigLittleLiespic.twitter.com/Db4lg5YeRV — bella (@eesabp) July 22, 2019