'The Bigoted Bang Theory': Twitter Roasts Donald Trump With #WhiteHouseSitcoms

Lee Moran
People on Twitter think the often-chaotic goings-on in President Donald

People on Twitter think the often-chaotic goings-on in President Donald Trump’s administration would make good sitcom material.

So, on Wednesday night, they began giving their favorite television shows a Trumpian twist via the nationally trending #WhiteHouseSitcoms hashtag.

“The Shady Brunch” or “The Bigoted Bang Theory,” anyone?

  • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.