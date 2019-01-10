'The Bigoted Bang Theory': Twitter Roasts Donald Trump With #WhiteHouseSitcoms

People on Twitter think the often-chaotic goings-on in President Donald

People on Twitter think the often-chaotic goings-on in President Donald Trump’s administration would make good sitcom material.

So, on Wednesday night, they began giving their favorite television shows a Trumpian twist via the nationally trending #WhiteHouseSitcoms hashtag.

“The Shady Brunch” or “The Bigoted Bang Theory,” anyone?

Full of Crap House. #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Fresh C (@BadBoxArtMarc) January 10, 2019

Fresh Off The Boat (and into detainment)

#WhiteHouseSitcoms — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) January 10, 2019

Only His Family Matters #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Tara Dublin is down with NDP (@taradublinrocks) January 10, 2019

How I Met All of Your Mothers #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Tara Dublin is down with NDP (@taradublinrocks) January 10, 2019

Three Men and a Crazy. #WhiteHouseSitcoms — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 10, 2019

Who’s lie is it anyway? #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Ooy Rrbison (@Danko_Richards) January 10, 2019

How I Met Your Mueller #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) January 10, 2019

The Worst Wing#WhiteHouseSitcoms — Chris P. Bacon (@ChrisPBaconJr) January 10, 2019

#WhiteHouseSitcoms Better Wall Saul — Mux Mool (@muxmool) January 10, 2019

One Day at a Crime #WhiteHouseSitcoms — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 10, 2019

The Americans Part 2 #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 10, 2019

#WhiteHouseSitcoms Curb Your African-American Voting Rights — Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine (@RichardCheese) January 10, 2019

Two and a half years in office before he got impeached and imprisoned #WhiteHouseSitcoms — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 10, 2019

Are You Smarter Than a Trumpster#WhiteHouseSitcoms — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 10, 2019