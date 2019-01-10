'The Bigoted Bang Theory': Twitter Roasts Donald Trump With #WhiteHouseSitcoms

People on Twitter think the often-chaotic goings-on in President Donald Trump’s administration would make good sitcom material.
So, on Wednesday night, they began giving their favorite television shows a Trumpian twist via the nationally trending #WhiteHouseSitcoms hashtag.
“The Shady Brunch” or “The Bigoted Bang Theory,” anyone?
The Shady Bunch— Shellie ️ (@dirtroaddiva1) January 10, 2019
#WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/P3VWv2H1Bp
Whiteish #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Luke, Deft (@LukeWheeler01) January 10, 2019
Wall in the Family. #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/EU8M9CgLAj— Max (@maxpick) January 9, 2019
The Bigoted Bang Theory #WhiteHouseSitcoms— RiotGrl🥀 (@ErinLea7) January 10, 2019
"Everyone Hates Donald" #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) January 10, 2019
Full of Crap House. #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Fresh C (@BadBoxArtMarc) January 10, 2019
The Lying Sanders Show #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/SVrYIy4x0i— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) January 10, 2019
Fresh Off The Boat (and into detainment)— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) January 10, 2019
#WhiteHouseSitcoms
Only His Family Matters #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Tara Dublin is down with NDP (@taradublinrocks) January 10, 2019
Fool House #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/rC5UQkEm1t— CK (@charley_ck14) January 9, 2019
How I Met All of Your Mothers #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Tara Dublin is down with NDP (@taradublinrocks) January 10, 2019
Three Men and a Crazy. #WhiteHouseSitcoms— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 10, 2019
The Blunder Years #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Kam (@CitizenKaam) January 10, 2019
Who’s lie is it anyway? #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Ooy Rrbison (@Danko_Richards) January 10, 2019
#WhiteHouseSitcoms— Dan Gerus, Inc. (@Anythingpork) January 10, 2019
T*R*A*S*H pic.twitter.com/HWzGp0OXsZ
Alf #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/KdVDUb88p4— Maya Baratz Jordan (@mbaratz) January 10, 2019
How I Met Your Mueller #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Quentin Hardy (@qhardy) January 10, 2019
Family Lies #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/vK7ySYkc22— ️ (@hunterwalk) January 10, 2019
The Worst Wing#WhiteHouseSitcoms— Chris P. Bacon (@ChrisPBaconJr) January 10, 2019
#WhiteHouseSitcoms Better Wall Saul— Mux Mool (@muxmool) January 10, 2019
The Lone Rager #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/4OI36Z61ru— Katreese Barnes (@KatreeseBarnes) January 10, 2019
One Day at a Crime #WhiteHouseSitcoms— shauna (@goldengateblond) January 10, 2019
The Americans Part 2 #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 10, 2019
Sex In The Sitroom #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/Cb5aFEeHrP— Tom Harrington (@cbctom) January 10, 2019
How I Made Your POTUS #WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/MM6uDeQ7VJ— Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) January 10, 2019
“No F•R•I•E•N•D•S”#WhiteHouseSitcoms— Kyle Ord (@TheRealKyleOrd) January 10, 2019
#WhiteHouseSitcoms Curb Your African-American Voting Rights— Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine (@RichardCheese) January 10, 2019
Two and a half years in office before he got impeached and imprisoned #WhiteHouseSitcoms— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 10, 2019
Are You Smarter Than a Trumpster#WhiteHouseSitcoms— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 10, 2019
Everybody Hates Chris Christie.#WhiteHouseSitcomspic.twitter.com/PgBISULeka— Brushing Off (@BrushingOff) January 10, 2019
My So-Called Government #WhiteHouseSitcoms— (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) January 10, 2019
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.