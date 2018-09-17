'Black-ish' Star Jennifer Lewis Made a Statement in Leggings at the Emmys

From Cosmopolitan

As the stars roll into the Emmys dressed to the nines, Black-ish star Jennifer Lewis took a more comfy, but conscious approach to her awards style. To show her support of former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, Lewis's entire outfit was Nike gear.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images More

While Kaepernick has had a difficult time joining NFL teams after he started kneeling during the National Anthem to bring awareness to the many injustices black people face, Nike has taken him on as the spokesperson for their latest campaign.

Kaepernick's use of his platform has become increasingly polarizing, but Lewis decided to use hers on Monday night to do something meaningful and to show her continual support of him and Nike. She explained, "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality."

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L - Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

She also said, "Thank you, Colin. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for being brave. Thank you for taking a knee. Thank you."

('You Might Also Like',)